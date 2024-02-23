This Is the Most Densely Populated City in the World

With the world population doubling in the past 50 years and people increasingly moving to urban areas, population density in many cities is increasing. While high population density can have its positives, such as economic growth and cost efficiency, very high population density also has its drawbacks, such as increased levels of pollution, lack of clean water, social problems, and pressure on the natural environment. So which are the most densely populated urban areas?

Using data from the August 2023 edition of the World Urban Areas report from Demographia, an urban development research group, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most densely populated city in the world. Only 986 urban areas with 500,000 residents or more were considered. Cities on the list are ranked based on the average number of people per square mile living in a given urban area.

To reach population density, Demographia did not use the official boundaries of cities or jurisdictions, but rather their built-up land areas. Such urban areas “function as an integrated economic unit, linked together by commuting flows, social and economic interactions.”

By this definition, the New York City urban area includes the New York City metropolitan area as well as areas in Connecticut (Bridgeport, Danbury, New Haven, Waterbury), East Hampton, Riverhead, and Trenton, New Jersey. As a result, while Manhattan alone has a population density of 70,826 people per square mile, the urban area has a population density of 4,477 people per square mile. Therefore, no U.S. cities made the list.

Except for one city in South America, all of the 50 most densely populated cities in the world are located in Africa and Asia — mostly Asia. In fact, 16 cities are located in India, eight in Pakistan, four in Bangladesh, and three in China. In addition, five cities in Egypt are on the list as well as four in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Also see: The 25 Worst Cities To Live as Global Warming Gets Worse.)

The most densely populated city in the world is Mogadishu in Somalia. The city is home to 4.2 million residents who live on 49 square miles, resulting in a population density of 86,102 people per square mile.