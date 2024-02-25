NATO Countries Not Paying Their Fair Share

At a recent campaign event in South Carolina, former President Donald Trump suggested that under his administration, certain NATO member-states would not receive U.S. support if attacked. The remarks generated widespread backlash and represent a stark departure from what has been a cornerstone of American foreign policy for 75 years.

NATO is a collective defense alliance, and under Article 5 of its founding treaty, an attack against one member-state is an attack on all. To better ensure military readiness, NATO members agreed in 2006 to commit at least 2% of gross domestic product to defense. However, of the 31 NATO members, only eight — including the United States — met this benchmark in 2022. To Trump, the 23 NATO countries with defense spending below 2% of GDP are undeserving of American aid if attacked.

While Trump has long been an outspoken critic of NATO, he is not the only U.S. president to express frustration with military spending among member-states. Both former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama regularly urged NATO members to boost defense spending for the collective good. Notably, however, neither Bush nor Obama ever issued an ultimatum, or called America’s commitment to the alliance into question.

Using 2022 data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the NATO countries that are not paying their fair share. We ranked all 31 NATO member-states on defense spending as a share of GDP, from the biggest spenders, to the smallest. GDP figures are from the World Bank and are noted in 2022 U.S. dollars. All other supplemental data is from SIPRI.

While most NATO members spend less than 2% of their GDP on defense, nearly every country in the alliance has ramped up military spending in recent years. While Turkey’s military budget has contracted by 31% in the last five years, in every other country, defense spending has climbed by at least 5%, and by as much as 82%. With the exception of Iceland, the only country in the alliance without a standing military, every NATO ally has reported increased military spending over the last 10 years.

The controversy sparked by Trump’s recent comments is due in no small part to America’s outsized role within NATO. Not only did the U.S. spend 3.5% of its GDP on defense in 2022, at nearly $877 billion, America’s military budget is by far the largest in the world, and more than double the $360.2 billion in combined defense spending among every other NATO ally. (Here is a look at the world’s largest active military forces.)

Should the U.S. back down from its commitments to NATO under a second Trump presidency, the integrity of the entire alliance would be compromised. Such an action may also embolden Russia in its European territorial conquest. (This is how Russia’s military strength compares to NATO’s.)