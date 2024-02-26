Gen. George S. Patton Jr. observed that, “By perseverance, study and eternal desire, any man can become great.” Patton was among a few leaders throughout World War II that embodied these principles and truly became great. While the Second World War was one of the bloodiest conflicts in history, it was marked by great leaders that ultimately turned the tide and saved countless more lives from being lost. (These are the highest ranking generals and admirals in U.S. military history. )

On the other side, there were leaders opposed to the ideals of freedom and liberty that sought to break the world order and remake it in their own vision. Although these men are not remembered favorably for their actions during this time, they wielded incredible military power, which would in the end fall to an Allied victory.

To identify the military commanders of World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of WWII commanders from Normandy 1944, an online database of WWII history. We ordered these commanders alphabetically. We included supplemental information from other historical and military sources regarding birth and death dates, political affiliation, highest rank attained during the war, and nationality.

Patton is one of the most widely recognized military figures from this era as he was responsible for leading U.S. troops into the Mediterranean theater as well as in Operation Overlord and the Allied invasion of France. Patton would later go on to lead troops in the Battle of the Bulge, which is considered one of the most decisive Allied victories on the Western Front. (These are America’s most famous WWII generals.)

Fighting against Patton on the side of the Axis Powers was Erwin Rommel, nicknamed “the Desert Fox”. Rommel is considered one of the greatest tank commanders to ever live thanks to his campaigns in North Africa in World War II. Rommel proved the effectiveness of tanks in combat through their maneuverability, hit-and-run attacks, and tactical retreat. This was not lost on the Allied Forces, namely Patton, who also would strategically use American tanks to march across Europe and claim victory for the Allies.

Here is a look at the military commanders of World War II: