Every Ukraine Military Aircraft Currently in Service

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has now been ongoing for just over two years with each side facing down massive casualties in terms of modern warfare. Russia's progress of recent has caused some to speculate what this will ultimately mean for the region as the Red Army has been continually gaining ground. In defense against the Russian push, Ukraine's artillery and air force have slowed the march but it is still unclear how this will all play out.

Although these two military powers are not evenly matched, Ukraine’s defense has proved relatively effective even with recent losses. Much of this defense can be attributed to Ukraine’s air force which ranks in the top quartile in the world across a few different metrics. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft in Ukraine’s fleet.

To identify every military aircraft in the Ukrainian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to how many are currently in active service. We included supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft and the military branch in which it serves.

The Mi-8 is the most prolific combat helicopter currently at the disposal of Ukrainian forces. Nearly 60 of these medium-lift Soviet helicopters are in service to carry out a variety of missions. These combat helicopters can be outfitted with a series of anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and drop bombs.

Complementing the Mi-8 in the skies is the MiG-29, otherwise known as Fulcrum. This is another Soviet-era aircraft that has been used in the defense of Ukraine. This fighter jet can reach top speeds over 1,500 mph and can carry an assortment of air-to-air missiles, rocket pods and drop bombs. Although many of these jets have already been lost in the conflict, Ukraine is looking to add F-16s from the United States but this deal has reportedly yet to materialize.

Here is every Ukraine military aircraft currently in service: