Where People From Colorado Are Moving to the Most

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.

While reasons for moving vary from person to person, the recent uptick in interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Without needing to be within commuting distance of an office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family.

The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven in part by moves out of Colorado. An estimated 239,300 Americans left Colorado in 2022 for a different part of the country.

With the exception of Rhode Island, people from Colorado relocated to every state, as well as the District of Columbia, in 2022. Across these places, the influx of former-Colorado residents in 2022 ranged from about 120 to over 24,500. The places bringing in the most people from Colorado include some of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Colorado.

These are the states people from Colorado are moving to the most.