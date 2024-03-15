Where People From Colorado Are Moving to the Most

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, the recent uptick in interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of an office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven in part by moves out of Colorado. An estimated 239,300 Americans left Colorado in 2022 for a different part of the country.
With the exception of Rhode Island, people from Colorado relocated to every state, as well as the District of Columbia, in 2022. Across these places, the influx of former-Colorado residents in 2022 ranged from about 120 to over 24,500. The places bringing in the most people from Colorado include some of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Colorado.
These are the states people from Colorado are moving to the most.
50. Rhode Island: 0 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: None
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,083,984 (7th smallest of 50 states)
49. Delaware: 123 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Delaware in 2022: 123 (0.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.3% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,008,173 (6th smallest of 50 states)
48. West Virginia: 210 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 210 (0.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.5% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,758,432 (12th smallest of 50 states)
47. Vermont: 230 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Vermont in 2022: 230 (0.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (0.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 641,722 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
46. Alaska: 665 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Alaska in 2022: 665 (0.3% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (1.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 724,196 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
45. South Dakota: 726 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 726 (0.3% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 31,300 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (2.3% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 898,505 (5th smallest of 50 states)
44. North Dakota: 912 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 912 (0.4% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 34,536 — 4th fewest of 50 states (2.6% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 770,498 (4th smallest of 50 states)
43. New Hampshire: 1,025 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 1,025 (0.4% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (2.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,384,607 (10th smallest of 50 states)
42. Maryland: 1,148 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Maryland in 2022: 1,148 (0.5% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (0.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 6,100,234 (19th largest of 50 states)
41. District of Columbia: 1,187 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 1,187 (0.5% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (1.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 660,942
40. Maine: 1,332 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Maine in 2022: 1,332 (0.6% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (3.2% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,372,172 (9th smallest of 50 states)
39. Idaho: 1,655 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Idaho in 2022: 1,655 (0.7% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (1.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,919,357 (13th smallest of 50 states)
38. New Jersey: 1,905 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 1,905 (0.8% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (1.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 9,174,261 (11th largest of 50 states)
37. Iowa: 1,932 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Iowa in 2022: 1,932 (0.8% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (2.7% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 3,166,734 (20th smallest of 50 states)
36. Connecticut: 1,992 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 1,992 (0.8% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 145,315 — 21st most of 50 states (1.4% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 3,588,965 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
35. Kentucky: 2,182 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 2,182 (0.9% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (1.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 4,462,146 (25th smallest of 50 states)
34. Massachusetts: 2,186 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 2,186 (0.9% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 171,077 — 17th most of 50 states (1.3% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 6,918,482 (16th largest of 50 states)
33. South Carolina: 2,472 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,472 (1.0% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (1.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 5,228,328 (23rd largest of 50 states)
32. Arkansas: 2,562 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 2,562 (1.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (3.0% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 3,007,872 (18th smallest of 50 states)
31. Wisconsin: 2,564 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 2,564 (1.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 120,434 — 25th fewest of 50 states (2.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 5,835,492 (20th largest of 50 states)
30. Mississippi: 2,701 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 2,701 (1.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (3.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 2,907,327 (17th smallest of 50 states)
29. Hawaii: 2,750 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 2,750 (1.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (4.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,425,611 (11th smallest of 50 states)
27. Alabama: 3,329 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Alabama in 2022: 3,329 (1.4% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (2.4% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 5,022,366 (24th largest of 50 states)
27. Louisiana: 3,329 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 3,329 (1.4% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (4.4% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 4,537,185 (25th largest of 50 states)
26. Montana: 3,440 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Montana in 2022: 3,440 (1.4% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (7.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,111,641 (8th smallest of 50 states)
25. Indiana: 3,586 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Indiana in 2022: 3,586 (1.5% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Indiana in 2022: 149,331 — 20th most of 50 states (2.4% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 6,757,160 (17th largest of 50 states)
24. Minnesota: 3,620 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 3,620 (1.5% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (3.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 5,654,602 (22nd largest of 50 states)
23. Pennsylvania: 3,840 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 3,840 (1.6% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (1.5% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 12,845,436 (5th largest of 50 states)
22. Tennessee: 4,105 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 4,105 (1.7% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (1.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 6,976,549 (15th largest of 50 states)
21. Virginia: 4,485 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Virginia in 2022: 4,485 (1.9% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (1.7% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 8,590,803 (12th largest of 50 states)
20. Nevada: 4,522 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Nevada in 2022: 4,522 (1.9% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (3.5% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 3,145,500 (19th smallest of 50 states)
19. Michigan: 4,589 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Michigan in 2022: 4,589 (1.9% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (2.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 9,936,710 (10th largest of 50 states)
18. Oregon: 4,827 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Oregon in 2022: 4,827 (2.0% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oregon in 2022: 128,359 — 24th most of 50 states (3.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 4,201,011 (24th smallest of 50 states)
17. Ohio: 4,849 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Ohio in 2022: 4,849 (2.0% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (2.4% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 11,631,820 (7th largest of 50 states)
16. Wyoming: 5,076 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 5,076 (2.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 28,948 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (17.5% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 575,705 (the smallest of 50 states)
15. Utah: 5,327 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Utah in 2022: 5,327 (2.2% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (5.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 3,337,151 (21st smallest of 50 states)
14. Georgia: 5,419 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Georgia in 2022: 5,419 (2.3% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (1.7% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 10,791,161 (8th largest of 50 states)
13. New York: 5,720 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to New York in 2022: 5,720 (2.4% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New York in 2022: 301,461 — 6th most of 50 states (1.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 19,474,187 (4th largest of 50 states)
12. Oklahoma: 5,902 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 5,902 (2.5% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (5.0% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 3,974,110 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
11. Nebraska: 6,422 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 6,422 (2.7% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (13.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 1,943,359 (14th smallest of 50 states)
10. Illinois: 6,720 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Illinois in 2022: 6,720 (2.8% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (2.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 12,455,441 (6th largest of 50 states)
9. North Carolina: 7,298 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 7,298 (3.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (2.1% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 10,588,557 (9th largest of 50 states)
8. Kansas: 7,359 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Kansas in 2022: 7,359 (3.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kansas in 2022: 94,208 — 21st fewest of 50 states (7.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 2,906,619 (16th smallest of 50 states)
7. New Mexico: 7,846 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 7,846 (3.3% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (10.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 2,092,565 (15th smallest of 50 states)
6. Missouri: 8,042 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Missouri in 2022: 8,042 (3.4% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (4.9% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 6,111,432 (18th largest of 50 states)
5. Washington: 9,396 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Washington in 2022: 9,396 (3.9% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (3.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 7,710,339 (13th largest of 50 states)
4. Arizona: 12,232 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Arizona in 2022: 12,232 (5.1% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (4.3% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 7,285,247 (14th largest of 50 states)
3. California: 19,970 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to California in 2022: 19,970 (8.3% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (4.2% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 38,629,179 (the largest of 50 states)
2. Florida: 20,980 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Florida in 2022: 20,980 (8.8% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Florida in 2022: 738,969 — the most of 50 states (2.8% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 22,043,900 (3rd largest of 50 states)
1. Texas: 24,511 people from Colorado
- People from Colorado who moved to Texas in 2022: 24,511 (10.2% of outbound moves from Colorado)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (3.7% from Colorado)
- Total population in 2022: 29,671,447 (2nd largest of 50 states)
