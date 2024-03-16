The Countries with the Most Military Ships and Submarines in the World

The strongest militaries in the world are largely defined by their naval assets. Among the most valuable of these assets is the aircraft carrier. World War II was won in large part due to these behemoths and the massive territories they can control. However, naval power goes further than just aircraft carriers. Submarines, corvettes and support ships each play an integral role in how any country projects power in the ocean.
The United States is considered the strongest naval power on the planet, although it does not have the largest fleet. The fact that the U.S. Navy is home to 11 aircraft carriers, which are host to hundreds of aircraft, is what makes it one of the strongest in the world. Comparatively, other rival nations have at most two aircraft carriers, but the bulk of any given navy in the top quartile of the world is a mix of many different ships and subs. (These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships.)
To identify the countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.
Sweden’s recent admission to NATO adds a strong naval component to the overall alliance. With over 350 ships in its fleet, Sweden is capable of keeping a watchful eye on the North Atlantic and practically everything in the Baltic Sea.
It’s worth noting that submarines are a highly valuable asset for any navy and as such they are somewhat hard to come by in terms of production. The United States, Russia and China each have a sizable force of submarines individually but there is a great disparity between these nations and the rest of the world. Most countries with powerful navies, outside of these three, only have a handful of submarines at their disposal but they make up for this disparity with destroyers, corvettes and frigates. (These are the fastest military ships and submarines in the world.)
Here is a look at the countries with the most military ships and submarines:
30. Bangladesh
- Total ships and submarines: 117
- Total submarines: 2
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 6
- Frigates: 7
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 55
- Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
29. United Kingdom
- Total ships and submarines: 117
- Total submarines: 10
- Aircraft carriers: 2
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 11
- Destroyers: 6
- Patrol vessels:: 26
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
28. Morocco
- Total ships and submarines: 121
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 1
- Frigates: 6
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 22
- Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145
27. Kuwait
- Total ships and submarines: 123
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 0
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 106
- Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
26. Qatar
- Total ships and submarines: 123
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 4
- Frigates: 0
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 20
- Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
25. France
- Total ships and submarines: 128
- Total submarines: 9
- Aircraft carriers: 1
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 11
- Destroyers: 10
- Patrol vessels:: 15
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
24. Chile
- Total ships and submarines: 130
- Total submarines: 4
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 8
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 40
- Military strength score: 0.8128 – #52 out of 145
23. Nigeria
- Total ships and submarines: 133
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 1
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 109
- Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145
22. Brazil
- Total ships and submarines: 134
- Total submarines: 4
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 2
- Frigates: 6
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 23
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
21. Egypt
- Total ships and submarines: 140
- Total submarines: 8
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 7
- Frigates: 13
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 42
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
20. Japan
- Total ships and submarines: 155
- Total submarines: 23
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 6
- Frigates: 4
- Destroyers: 36
- Patrol vessels:: 6
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
19. Spain
- Total ships and submarines: 168
- Total submarines: 3
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 11
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 23
- Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
18. Turkey
- Total ships and submarines: 186
- Total submarines: 12
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 9
- Frigates: 16
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 34
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
17. Greece
- Total ships and submarines: 187
- Total submarines: 11
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 13
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 35
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
16. Mexico
- Total ships and submarines: 194
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 4
- Frigates: 11
- Destroyers: 5
- Patrol vessels:: 150
- Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
15. South Korea
- Total ships and submarines: 200
- Total submarines: 22
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 5
- Frigates: 17
- Destroyers: 13
- Patrol vessels:: 35
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
14. Algeria
- Total ships and submarines: 213
- Total submarines: 6
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 16
- Frigates: 8
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 75
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
13. Myanmar
- Total ships and submarines: 227
- Total submarines: 3
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 3
- Frigates: 6
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 124
- Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
12. Colombia
- Total ships and submarines: 237
- Total submarines: 4
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 2
- Frigates: 9
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 219
- Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145
11. Finland
- Total ships and submarines: 246
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 0
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 8
- Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
10. Sri Lanka
- Total ships and submarines: 270
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 5
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 59
- Military strength score: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145
9. Thailand
- Total ships and submarines: 293
- Total submarines: 0
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 6
- Frigates: 7
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 49
- Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
8. India
- Total ships and submarines: 294
- Total submarines: 18
- Aircraft carriers: 2
- Corvettes: 18
- Frigates: 12
- Destroyers: 12
- Patrol vessels:: 137
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
7. Italy
- Total ships and submarines: 309
- Total submarines: 8
- Aircraft carriers: 2
- Corvettes: 0
- Frigates: 13
- Destroyers: 4
- Patrol vessels:: 18
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
6. Indonesia
- Total ships and submarines: 333
- Total submarines: 4
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 25
- Frigates: 8
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 205
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
5. Sweden
- Total ships and submarines: 353
- Total submarines: 5
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 7
- Frigates: 0
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 298
- Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
4. United States
- Total ships and submarines: 472
- Total submarines: 64
- Aircraft carriers: 11
- Corvettes: 23
- Frigates: 0
- Destroyers: 75
- Patrol vessels:: 5
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
3. North Korea
- Total ships and submarines: 505
- Total submarines: 35
- Aircraft carriers: 0
- Corvettes: 4
- Frigates: 1
- Destroyers: 0
- Patrol vessels:: 169
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
2. China
- Total ships and submarines: 730
- Total submarines: 61
- Aircraft carriers: 2
- Corvettes: 72
- Frigates: 42
- Destroyers: 49
- Patrol vessels:: 150
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
1. Russia
- Total ships and submarines: 781
- Total submarines: 65
- Aircraft carriers: 1
- Corvettes: 83
- Frigates: 12
- Destroyers: 14
- Patrol vessels:: 122
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
