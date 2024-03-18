Where People From Indiana Are Moving to the Most

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, the recent uptick in interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of an office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven in part by moves out of Indiana. An estimated 137,624 Americans left Indiana in 2022 for a different part of the country.
With the exception of New Mexico and Rhode Island, people from Indiana relocated to every state, as well as the District of Columbia, in 2022. Across these places, the influx of former-Indiana residents in 2022 ranged from less than 10 to nearly 13,800. The places bringing in the most people from Indiana include some of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Indiana.
These are the states people from Indiana are moving to the most.
50. New Mexico: 0 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to New Mexico in 2022: None
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.00% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 2,092,565 (15th smallest of 50 states)
49. Rhode Island: 0 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: None
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (0.00% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,083,984 (7th smallest of 50 states)
48. Idaho: 6 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Idaho in 2022: 6 (0.00% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (0.01% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,919,357 (13th smallest of 50 states)
47. Maine: 9 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Maine in 2022: 9 (0.01% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (0.02% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,372,172 (9th smallest of 50 states)
46. South Dakota: 29 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 29 (0.02% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 31,300 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (0.09% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 898,505 (5th smallest of 50 states)
45. Wyoming: 34 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 34 (0.02% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 28,948 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (0.12% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 575,705 (the smallest of 50 states)
44. Utah: 111 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Utah in 2022: 111 (0.08% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (0.12% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 3,337,151 (21st smallest of 50 states)
43. Nebraska: 147 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 147 (0.11% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (0.30% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,943,359 (14th smallest of 50 states)
42. Delaware: 153 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Delaware in 2022: 153 (0.11% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.33% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,008,173 (6th smallest of 50 states)
41. Vermont: 219 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Vermont in 2022: 219 (0.16% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (0.84% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 641,722 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
40. Hawaii: 229 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 229 (0.17% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (0.41% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,425,611 (11th smallest of 50 states)
39. New Hampshire: 249 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 249 (0.18% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (0.50% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,384,607 (10th smallest of 50 states)
38. District of Columbia: 253 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 253 (0.18% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (0.39% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 660,942
37. Louisiana: 266 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 266 (0.19% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.35% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 4,537,185 (25th largest of 50 states)
36. Alaska: 296 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Alaska in 2022: 296 (0.22% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (0.81% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 724,196 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
35. North Dakota: 324 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 324 (0.24% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 34,536 — 4th fewest of 50 states (0.94% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 770,498 (4th smallest of 50 states)
34. Iowa: 402 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Iowa in 2022: 402 (0.29% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.56% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 3,166,734 (20th smallest of 50 states)
33. Oklahoma: 449 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 449 (0.33% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (0.38% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 3,974,110 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
32. Oregon: 642 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Oregon in 2022: 642 (0.47% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oregon in 2022: 128,359 — 24th most of 50 states (0.50% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 4,201,011 (24th smallest of 50 states)
31. Connecticut: 674 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 674 (0.49% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 145,315 — 21st most of 50 states (0.46% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 3,588,965 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
30. Montana: 693 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Montana in 2022: 693 (0.50% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (1.44% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,111,641 (8th smallest of 50 states)
29. Maryland: 713 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Maryland in 2022: 713 (0.52% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (0.51% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 6,100,234 (19th largest of 50 states)
28. Mississippi: 872 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 872 (0.63% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (1.25% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 2,907,327 (17th smallest of 50 states)
27. Washington: 1,118 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Washington in 2022: 1,118 (0.81% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (0.45% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 7,710,339 (13th largest of 50 states)
26. West Virginia: 1,159 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 1,159 (0.84% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (2.66% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 1,758,432 (12th smallest of 50 states)
25. Arkansas: 1,330 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 1,330 (0.97% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (1.54% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 3,007,872 (18th smallest of 50 states)
24. Nevada: 1,436 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Nevada in 2022: 1,436 (1.04% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (1.13% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 3,145,500 (19th smallest of 50 states)
23. Pennsylvania: 1,498 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 1,498 (1.09% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (0.57% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 12,845,436 (5th largest of 50 states)
22. Massachusetts: 1,616 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 1,616 (1.17% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 171,077 — 17th most of 50 states (0.94% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 6,918,482 (16th largest of 50 states)
21. Alabama: 1,693 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Alabama in 2022: 1,693 (1.23% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (1.22% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 5,022,366 (24th largest of 50 states)
20. Wisconsin: 2,299 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 2,299 (1.67% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 120,434 — 25th fewest of 50 states (1.91% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 5,835,492 (20th largest of 50 states)
19. New York: 2,426 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to New York in 2022: 2,426 (1.76% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New York in 2022: 301,461 — 6th most of 50 states (0.80% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 19,474,187 (4th largest of 50 states)
18. Colorado: 2,455 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Colorado in 2022: 2,455 (1.78% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Colorado in 2022: 229,876 — 11th most of 50 states (1.07% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 5,781,381 (21st largest of 50 states)
17. New Jersey: 2,710 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 2,710 (1.97% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (1.55% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 9,174,261 (11th largest of 50 states)
16. Kansas: 2,828 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Kansas in 2022: 2,828 (2.05% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kansas in 2022: 94,208 — 21st fewest of 50 states (3.00% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 2,906,619 (16th smallest of 50 states)
15. South Carolina: 3,136 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 3,136 (2.28% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (1.43% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 5,228,328 (23rd largest of 50 states)
14. Minnesota: 3,276 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 3,276 (2.38% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (2.80% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 5,654,602 (22nd largest of 50 states)
13. Missouri: 3,411 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Missouri in 2022: 3,411 (2.48% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (2.09% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 6,111,432 (18th largest of 50 states)
12. Arizona: 3,759 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Arizona in 2022: 3,759 (2.73% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (1.33% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 7,285,247 (14th largest of 50 states)
11. Tennessee: 4,067 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 4,067 (2.96% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (1.80% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 6,976,549 (15th largest of 50 states)
10. Virginia: 4,800 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Virginia in 2022: 4,800 (3.49% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (1.80% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 8,590,803 (12th largest of 50 states)
9. North Carolina: 4,829 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 4,829 (3.51% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (1.41% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 10,588,557 (9th largest of 50 states)
8. Georgia: 4,937 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Georgia in 2022: 4,937 (3.59% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (1.51% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 10,791,161 (8th largest of 50 states)
7. California: 5,422 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to California in 2022: 5,422 (3.94% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (1.14% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 38,629,179 (the largest of 50 states)
6. Michigan: 9,723 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Michigan in 2022: 9,723 (7.06% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (6.16% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 9,936,710 (10th largest of 50 states)
5. Texas: 10,167 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Texas in 2022: 10,167 (7.39% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (1.52% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 29,671,447 (2nd largest of 50 states)
4. Florida: 11,790 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Florida in 2022: 11,790 (8.57% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Florida in 2022: 738,969 — the most of 50 states (1.60% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 22,043,900 (3rd largest of 50 states)
3. Ohio: 12,230 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Ohio in 2022: 12,230 (8.89% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (6.09% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 11,631,820 (7th largest of 50 states)
2. Kentucky: 12,947 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 12,947 (9.41% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (11.44% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 4,462,146 (25th smallest of 50 states)
1. Illinois: 13,792 people from Indiana
- People from Indiana who moved to Illinois in 2022: 13,792 (10.02% of outbound moves from Indiana)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (6.04% from Indiana)
- Total population in 2022: 12,455,441 (6th largest of 50 states)
|Main rank
|Geography
|New residents from Indiana in 2022
|Share of all outbound moves from Indiana in 2022 (%)
|Share of all inbound moves from Indiana in 2022 (%)
|1
|Illinois
|13,792
|10.02
|6.04
|2
|Kentucky
|12,947
|9.41
|11.44
|3
|Ohio
|12,230
|8.89
|6.09
|4
|Florida
|11,790
|8.57
|1.60
|5
|Texas
|10,167
|7.39
|1.52
|6
|Michigan
|9,723
|7.06
|6.16
|7
|California
|5,422
|3.94
|1.14
|8
|Georgia
|4,937
|3.59
|1.51
|9
|North Carolina
|4,829
|3.51
|1.41
|10
|Virginia
|4,800
|3.49
|1.80
|11
|Tennessee
|4,067
|2.96
|1.80
|12
|Arizona
|3,759
|2.73
|1.33
|13
|Missouri
|3,411
|2.48
|2.09
|14
|Minnesota
|3,276
|2.38
|2.80
|15
|South Carolina
|3,136
|2.28
|1.43
|16
|Kansas
|2,828
|2.05
|3.00
|17
|New Jersey
|2,710
|1.97
|1.55
|18
|Colorado
|2,455
|1.78
|1.07
|19
|New York
|2,426
|1.76
|0.80
|20
|Wisconsin
|2,299
|1.67
|1.91
|21
|Alabama
|1,693
|1.23
|1.22
|22
|Massachusetts
|1,616
|1.17
|0.94
|23
|Pennsylvania
|1,498
|1.09
|0.57
|24
|Nevada
|1,436
|1.04
|1.13
|25
|Arkansas
|1,330
|0.97
|1.54
|26
|West Virginia
|1,159
|0.84
|2.66
|27
|Washington
|1,118
|0.81
|0.45
|28
|Mississippi
|872
|0.63
|1.25
|29
|Maryland
|713
|0.52
|0.51
|30
|Montana
|693
|0.50
|1.44
|31
|Connecticut
|674
|0.49
|0.46
|32
|Oregon
|642
|0.47
|0.50
|33
|Oklahoma
|449
|0.33
|0.38
|34
|Iowa
|402
|0.29
|0.56
|35
|North Dakota
|324
|0.24
|0.94
|36
|Alaska
|296
|0.22
|0.81
|37
|Louisiana
|266
|0.19
|0.35
|38
|District of Columbia
|253
|0.18
|0.39
|39
|New Hampshire
|249
|0.18
|0.50
|40
|Hawaii
|229
|0.17
|0.41
|41
|Vermont
|219
|0.16
|0.84
|42
|Delaware
|153
|0.11
|0.33
|43
|Nebraska
|147
|0.11
|0.30
|44
|Utah
|111
|0.08
|0.12
|45
|Wyoming
|34
|0.02
|0.12
|46
|South Dakota
|29
|0.02
|0.09
|47
|Maine
|9
|0.01
|0.02
|48
|Idaho
|6
|0.00
|0.01
|49
|Rhode Island
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|50
|New Mexico
|0
|0.00
|0.00
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.