Where People From Massachusetts Are Moving to the Most

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, the recent uptick in interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of an office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven in part by moves out of Massachusetts. An estimated 214,644 Americans left Massachusetts in 2022 for a different part of the country.
People from Massachusetts relocated to every state, as well as the District of Columbia, in 2022. Across these places, the influx of former-Massachusetts residents in 2022 ranged from less than 10 to over 23,600. The places bringing in the most people from Massachusetts include some of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Massachusetts.
These are the states people from Massachusetts are moving to the most.
50. Iowa: 3 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Iowa in 2022: 3 (0.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 3,166,734 (20th smallest of 50 states)
49. West Virginia: 8 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 8 (0.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,758,432 (12th smallest of 50 states)
48. North Dakota: 51 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 51 (0.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 34,536 — 4th fewest of 50 states (0.1% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 770,498 (4th smallest of 50 states)
47. South Dakota: 76 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 76 (0.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 31,300 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (0.2% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 898,505 (5th smallest of 50 states)
46. Wyoming: 91 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 91 (0.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 28,948 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (0.3% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 575,705 (the smallest of 50 states)
45. Arkansas: 145 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 145 (0.1% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (0.2% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 3,007,872 (18th smallest of 50 states)
44. Montana: 158 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Montana in 2022: 158 (0.1% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (0.3% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,111,641 (8th smallest of 50 states)
43. Louisiana: 211 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 211 (0.1% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.3% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 4,537,185 (25th largest of 50 states)
42. Alaska: 285 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Alaska in 2022: 285 (0.1% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (0.8% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 724,196 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
41. New Mexico: 364 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 364 (0.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.5% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 2,092,565 (15th smallest of 50 states)
40. Delaware: 384 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Delaware in 2022: 384 (0.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.8% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,008,173 (6th smallest of 50 states)
39. Hawaii: 397 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 397 (0.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (0.7% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,425,611 (11th smallest of 50 states)
38. Mississippi: 402 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 402 (0.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 2,907,327 (17th smallest of 50 states)
37. Idaho: 577 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Idaho in 2022: 577 (0.3% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (0.7% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,919,357 (13th smallest of 50 states)
36. Alabama: 599 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Alabama in 2022: 599 (0.3% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (0.4% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 5,022,366 (24th largest of 50 states)
35. Oklahoma: 604 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 604 (0.3% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (0.5% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 3,974,110 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
34. Nevada: 748 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Nevada in 2022: 748 (0.3% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (0.6% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 3,145,500 (19th smallest of 50 states)
33. Nebraska: 800 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 800 (0.4% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (1.6% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,943,359 (14th smallest of 50 states)
32. Kansas: 803 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Kansas in 2022: 803 (0.4% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kansas in 2022: 94,208 — 21st fewest of 50 states (0.9% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 2,906,619 (16th smallest of 50 states)
31. Wisconsin: 877 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 877 (0.4% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 120,434 — 25th fewest of 50 states (0.7% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 5,835,492 (20th largest of 50 states)
30. Kentucky: 904 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 904 (0.4% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (0.8% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 4,462,146 (25th smallest of 50 states)
29. Minnesota: 1,005 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 1,005 (0.5% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (0.9% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 5,654,602 (22nd largest of 50 states)
28. Missouri: 1,239 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Missouri in 2022: 1,239 (0.6% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (0.8% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 6,111,432 (18th largest of 50 states)
27. Indiana: 1,308 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Indiana in 2022: 1,308 (0.6% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Indiana in 2022: 149,331 — 20th most of 50 states (0.9% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 6,757,160 (17th largest of 50 states)
26. Utah: 1,391 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Utah in 2022: 1,391 (0.6% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (1.5% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 3,337,151 (21st smallest of 50 states)
25. District of Columbia: 1,401 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 1,401 (0.7% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (2.2% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 660,942
24. Michigan: 1,791 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Michigan in 2022: 1,791 (0.8% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (1.1% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 9,936,710 (10th largest of 50 states)
23. Oregon: 2,062 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Oregon in 2022: 2,062 (1.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oregon in 2022: 128,359 — 24th most of 50 states (1.6% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 4,201,011 (24th smallest of 50 states)
22. Tennessee: 2,424 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 2,424 (1.1% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (1.1% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 6,976,549 (15th largest of 50 states)
21. Maryland: 2,686 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Maryland in 2022: 2,686 (1.3% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (1.9% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 6,100,234 (19th largest of 50 states)
20. Arizona: 3,143 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Arizona in 2022: 3,143 (1.5% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (1.1% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 7,285,247 (14th largest of 50 states)
19. Georgia: 3,299 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Georgia in 2022: 3,299 (1.5% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (1.0% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 10,791,161 (8th largest of 50 states)
18. Ohio: 3,523 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Ohio in 2022: 3,523 (1.6% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (1.8% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 11,631,820 (7th largest of 50 states)
17. Colorado: 3,976 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Colorado in 2022: 3,976 (1.9% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Colorado in 2022: 229,876 — 11th most of 50 states (1.7% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 5,781,381 (21st largest of 50 states)
16. New Jersey: 4,383 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 4,383 (2.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (2.5% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 9,174,261 (11th largest of 50 states)
15. Virginia: 4,709 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Virginia in 2022: 4,709 (2.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (1.8% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 8,590,803 (12th largest of 50 states)
14. Vermont: 4,760 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Vermont in 2022: 4,760 (2.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (18.2% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 641,722 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
13. South Carolina: 5,109 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 5,109 (2.4% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (2.3% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 5,228,328 (23rd largest of 50 states)
12. Illinois: 5,625 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Illinois in 2022: 5,625 (2.6% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (2.5% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 12,455,441 (6th largest of 50 states)
11. Washington: 5,773 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Washington in 2022: 5,773 (2.7% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (2.3% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 7,710,339 (13th largest of 50 states)
10. North Carolina: 6,781 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 6,781 (3.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (2.0% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 10,588,557 (9th largest of 50 states)
9. Pennsylvania: 7,541 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 7,541 (3.5% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (2.9% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 12,845,436 (5th largest of 50 states)
8. Maine: 8,663 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Maine in 2022: 8,663 (4.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (20.8% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,372,172 (9th smallest of 50 states)
7. Texas: 9,565 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Texas in 2022: 9,565 (4.5% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (1.4% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 29,671,447 (2nd largest of 50 states)
6. Rhode Island: 12,606 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 12,606 (5.9% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (31.3% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,083,984 (7th smallest of 50 states)
5. California: 15,540 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to California in 2022: 15,540 (7.2% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (3.3% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 38,629,179 (the largest of 50 states)
4. Florida: 20,320 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Florida in 2022: 20,320 (9.5% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Florida in 2022: 738,969 — the most of 50 states (2.7% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 22,043,900 (3rd largest of 50 states)
3. New York: 20,673 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to New York in 2022: 20,673 (9.6% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New York in 2022: 301,461 — 6th most of 50 states (6.9% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 19,474,187 (4th largest of 50 states)
2. Connecticut: 21,256 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 21,256 (9.9% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 145,315 — 21st most of 50 states (14.6% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 3,588,965 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
1. New Hampshire: 23,605 people from Massachusetts
- People from Massachusetts who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 23,605 (11.0% of outbound moves from Massachusetts)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (47.4% from Massachusetts)
- Total population in 2022: 1,384,607 (10th smallest of 50 states)
|Rank
|Geography
|New residents from Massachusetts in 2022
|Share of all outbound moves from Massachusetts in 2022 (%)
|Share of all inbound moves from Massachusetts in 2022 (%)
|1
|New Hampshire
|23,605
|11.00
|47.42
|2
|Connecticut
|21,256
|9.90
|14.63
|3
|New York
|20,673
|9.63
|6.86
|4
|Florida
|20,320
|9.47
|2.75
|5
|California
|15,540
|7.24
|3.27
|6
|Rhode Island
|12,606
|5.87
|31.27
|7
|Texas
|9,565
|4.46
|1.43
|8
|Maine
|8,663
|4.04
|20.82
|9
|Pennsylvania
|7,541
|3.51
|2.87
|10
|North Carolina
|6,781
|3.16
|1.99
|11
|Washington
|5,773
|2.69
|2.32
|12
|Illinois
|5,625
|2.62
|2.46
|13
|South Carolina
|5,109
|2.38
|2.33
|14
|Vermont
|4,760
|2.22
|18.20
|15
|Virginia
|4,709
|2.19
|1.76
|16
|New Jersey
|4,383
|2.04
|2.50
|17
|Colorado
|3,976
|1.85
|1.73
|18
|Ohio
|3,523
|1.64
|1.75
|19
|Georgia
|3,299
|1.54
|1.01
|20
|Arizona
|3,143
|1.46
|1.11
|21
|Maryland
|2,686
|1.25
|1.92
|22
|Tennessee
|2,424
|1.13
|1.07
|23
|Oregon
|2,062
|0.96
|1.61
|24
|Michigan
|1,791
|0.83
|1.13
|25
|District of Columbia
|1,401
|0.65
|2.17
|26
|Utah
|1,391
|0.65
|1.52
|27
|Indiana
|1,308
|0.61
|0.88
|28
|Missouri
|1,239
|0.58
|0.76
|29
|Minnesota
|1,005
|0.47
|0.86
|30
|Kentucky
|904
|0.42
|0.80
|31
|Wisconsin
|877
|0.41
|0.73
|32
|Kansas
|803
|0.37
|0.85
|33
|Nebraska
|800
|0.37
|1.63
|34
|Nevada
|748
|0.35
|0.59
|35
|Oklahoma
|604
|0.28
|0.51
|36
|Alabama
|599
|0.28
|0.43
|37
|Idaho
|577
|0.27
|0.66
|38
|Mississippi
|402
|0.19
|0.57
|39
|Hawaii
|397
|0.18
|0.71
|40
|Delaware
|384
|0.18
|0.83
|41
|New Mexico
|364
|0.17
|0.50
|42
|Alaska
|285
|0.13
|0.78
|43
|Louisiana
|211
|0.10
|0.28
|44
|Montana
|158
|0.07
|0.33
|45
|Arkansas
|145
|0.07
|0.17
|46
|Wyoming
|91
|0.04
|0.31
|47
|South Dakota
|76
|0.04
|0.24
|48
|North Dakota
|51
|0.02
|0.15
|49
|West Virginia
|8
|0.00
|0.02
|50
|Iowa
|3
|0.00
|0.00
No Commission Fees, No Minimums, No Velvet Ropes. (Sponsored)
Robinhood revolutionized commission free investing, and it continues to do so today. With a few simple taps you can trade stocks like Nvidia and Amazon, market beating mutual funds, and trade options with Robinhood Financial. FDIC insurance coverage is just another benefit.
And, you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) with Robinhood Crypto.
Sign up today — click here to start your journey.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.