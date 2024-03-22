Where People From Oregon Are Moving to the Most

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, the recent uptick in interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of an office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven in part by moves out of Oregon. An estimated 85,782 Americans left Oregon in 2022 for a different part of the country.
With the exception of Delaware and Maine, people from Oregon relocated to every state, as well as the District of Columbia, in 2022. Across these places, the influx of former-Oregon residents in 2022 ranged from about 40 to over 36,000. The places bringing in the most people from Oregon include some of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Oregon.
These are the states people from Oregon are moving to the most.
50. Maine: 0 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Maine in 2022: None
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,372,172 (9th smallest of 50 states)
49. Delaware: 0 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Delaware in 2022: None
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,008,173 (6th smallest of 50 states)
48. New Hampshire: 39 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 39 (0.0% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (0.1% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,384,607 (10th smallest of 50 states)
47. New Jersey: 108 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 108 (0.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (0.1% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 9,174,261 (11th largest of 50 states)
46. Nebraska: 112 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 112 (0.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (0.2% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,943,359 (14th smallest of 50 states)
45. Rhode Island: 152 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 152 (0.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,083,984 (7th smallest of 50 states)
44. Connecticut: 160 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 160 (0.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 145,315 — 21st most of 50 states (0.1% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 3,588,965 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
43. Iowa: 181 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Iowa in 2022: 181 (0.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.3% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 3,166,734 (20th smallest of 50 states)
42. District of Columbia: 264 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 264 (0.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (0.4% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 660,942
41. Mississippi: 280 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 280 (0.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 2,907,327 (17th smallest of 50 states)
40. Vermont: 287 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Vermont in 2022: 287 (0.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (1.1% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 641,722 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
39. West Virginia: 332 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 332 (0.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.8% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,758,432 (12th smallest of 50 states)
38. Maryland: 372 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Maryland in 2022: 372 (0.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (0.3% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 6,100,234 (19th largest of 50 states)
37. Louisiana: 421 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 421 (0.3% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 4,537,185 (25th largest of 50 states)
36. New Mexico: 503 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 503 (0.3% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 2,092,565 (15th smallest of 50 states)
35. Kansas: 617 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Kansas in 2022: 617 (0.4% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kansas in 2022: 94,208 — 21st fewest of 50 states (0.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 2,906,619 (16th smallest of 50 states)
34. North Dakota: 638 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 638 (0.4% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 34,536 — 4th fewest of 50 states (1.8% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 770,498 (4th smallest of 50 states)
33. Alabama: 752 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Alabama in 2022: 752 (0.5% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (0.5% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 5,022,366 (24th largest of 50 states)
32. Kentucky: 801 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 801 (0.5% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (0.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 4,462,146 (25th smallest of 50 states)
31. Missouri: 1,124 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Missouri in 2022: 1,124 (0.7% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (0.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 6,111,432 (18th largest of 50 states)
30. Wisconsin: 1,308 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 1,308 (0.8% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 120,434 — 25th fewest of 50 states (1.1% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 5,835,492 (20th largest of 50 states)
29. South Dakota: 1,314 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 1,314 (0.8% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 31,300 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (4.2% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 898,505 (5th smallest of 50 states)
28. Alaska: 1,409 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Alaska in 2022: 1,409 (0.9% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (3.9% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 724,196 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
27. Wyoming: 1,426 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 1,426 (0.9% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 28,948 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (4.9% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 575,705 (the smallest of 50 states)
26. Indiana: 1,461 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Indiana in 2022: 1,461 (0.9% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Indiana in 2022: 149,331 — 20th most of 50 states (1.0% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 6,757,160 (17th largest of 50 states)
25. Minnesota: 1,513 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 1,513 (1.0% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (1.3% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 5,654,602 (22nd largest of 50 states)
24. Pennsylvania: 1,530 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 1,530 (1.0% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (0.6% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 12,845,436 (5th largest of 50 states)
23. South Carolina: 1,561 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,561 (1.0% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (0.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 5,228,328 (23rd largest of 50 states)
22. Georgia: 1,594 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,594 (1.0% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (0.5% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 10,791,161 (8th largest of 50 states)
21. Massachusetts: 1,632 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 1,632 (1.0% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 171,077 — 17th most of 50 states (1.0% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 6,918,482 (16th largest of 50 states)
20. Illinois: 1,706 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Illinois in 2022: 1,706 (1.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (0.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 12,455,441 (6th largest of 50 states)
19. Hawaii: 1,734 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 1,734 (1.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (3.1% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,425,611 (11th smallest of 50 states)
18. Arkansas: 1,809 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 1,809 (1.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (2.1% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 3,007,872 (18th smallest of 50 states)
17. Michigan: 1,832 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Michigan in 2022: 1,832 (1.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (1.2% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 9,936,710 (10th largest of 50 states)
16. Ohio: 1,922 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Ohio in 2022: 1,922 (1.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (1.0% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 11,631,820 (7th largest of 50 states)
15. Tennessee: 2,016 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 2,016 (1.3% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (0.9% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 6,976,549 (15th largest of 50 states)
14. North Carolina: 2,019 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,019 (1.3% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (0.6% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 10,588,557 (9th largest of 50 states)
13. Utah: 2,413 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Utah in 2022: 2,413 (1.5% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (2.6% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 3,337,151 (21st smallest of 50 states)
12. Virginia: 2,428 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Virginia in 2022: 2,428 (1.5% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (0.9% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 8,590,803 (12th largest of 50 states)
11. Nevada: 2,942 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Nevada in 2022: 2,942 (1.9% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (2.3% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 3,145,500 (19th smallest of 50 states)
10. Oklahoma: 3,187 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 3,187 (2.0% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (2.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 3,974,110 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
9. Montana: 3,691 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Montana in 2022: 3,691 (2.3% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (7.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,111,641 (8th smallest of 50 states)
8. New York: 3,883 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to New York in 2022: 3,883 (2.5% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New York in 2022: 301,461 — 6th most of 50 states (1.3% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 19,474,187 (4th largest of 50 states)
7. Florida: 5,221 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Florida in 2022: 5,221 (3.3% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Florida in 2022: 738,969 — the most of 50 states (0.7% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 22,043,900 (3rd largest of 50 states)
6. Colorado: 5,785 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Colorado in 2022: 5,785 (3.7% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Colorado in 2022: 229,876 — 11th most of 50 states (2.5% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 5,781,381 (21st largest of 50 states)
5. Idaho: 8,410 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Idaho in 2022: 8,410 (5.3% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (9.6% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 1,919,357 (13th smallest of 50 states)
4. Arizona: 12,093 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Arizona in 2022: 12,093 (7.7% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (4.3% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 7,285,247 (14th largest of 50 states)
3. Texas: 12,894 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Texas in 2022: 12,894 (8.2% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (1.9% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 29,671,447 (2nd largest of 50 states)
2. California: 23,792 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to California in 2022: 23,792 (15.1% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (5.0% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 38,629,179 (the largest of 50 states)
1. Washington: 36,061 people from Oregon
- People from Oregon who moved to Washington in 2022: 36,061 (22.9% of outbound moves from Oregon)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (14.5% from Oregon)
- Total population in 2022: 7,710,339 (13th largest of 50 states)
