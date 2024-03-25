These Are the Cheapest US Military Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force by far maintains the most expensive fleet of aircraft on the planet. The B-2 Spirit is chief among these with a price tag of more than $2 billion per plane. However, the U.S. military does not flippantly throw money around like many might assume by just looking at its annual defense budget. In fact, the U.S. Air Force employs many cost-effective aircraft throughout its expansive fleet.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the most inexpensive aircraft in the U.S. military. To determine the cheapest U.S. military planes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, as well as various additional sources for prices of U.S. military aircraft listed. Included in this list are the 34 aircraft with unit prices of less than $100 million – adjusted for inflation to March 2024 using the CPI inflation calculator from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data on primary roles and primary contractors came from various military and historical sources.

One of the more notorious aircraft on this list that is one of the cheaper aircraft in the fleet is the A-10 Thunderbolt II, commonly referred to as the Warthog. Valued at around $18 million, the Warthog is known for its durability, firepower, and low-speed, low-altitude attack capabilities. It acts as a vital asset for ground troop support.

Separately, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is another essential aircraft that is valued at roughly $27 million per unit. Possessing a mix of air-to-air combat and ground attack capabilities, the fighter jet is used by various nations due to its affordability and continues to be a staple in the U.S. air fleet. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

One interesting note about this list is that many of these aircraft are older, meaning they were introduced more than a decade or two ago. Production costs and inflation have remained relatively low for these aircraft and made them a cost effective option for the U.S. military. (These are the oldest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

Here is a look at the cheapest U.S. military aircraft: