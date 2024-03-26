The Most Expensive Military Vehicles in the US Army

The U.S. Army relies heavily on its armored vehicles to safely transport its troops and wreak havoc on its foes. Arguably, the Army has some of the most advanced military vehicles on the planet but these come at a great cost. The United States is known for its military defense budget, which stands head and shoulders above any other nation. In order to maintain and build this impressive fighting force, the U.S. regularly has to pay billions of dollars annually to finance its military needs. (This is every U.S. military armored vehicle from oldest to newest. )

Some of the most expensive land combat vehicles that are in the U.S. arsenal include a variety of armored transport vehicles, an armored bulldozer, tanks and other fighting vehicles, and an array of self-propelled weapons systems including rocket launchers, howitzers, and missile launchers. Some are used solely by the Army, while others are also used by the Marine Corps and Special Forces.

To identify the 15 most expensive U.S. military land vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of active U.S. military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Vehicles are ranked according to their unit cost, sourced from a number of media and government sites. Unit prices were adjusted for inflation to March 2023 using the CPI inflation calculator from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Information on the role these vehicles play in the military, when they entered service, and their crew size came from Military Factory.

As per its budget, the United States Army spends roughly $5 billion modernizing its ground-based combat vehicles: tanks, artillery, personnel carriers, and other armored vehicles. Out of this lump sum, a portion goes to research and development, but most of the military’s budget goes toward updating its fleet of land vehicles or the procurement of new vehicles. (This is every tank in the history of the U.S. military.)

Here is a look at the most expensive military vehicles in the U.S. Army: