Where People From Wisconsin Are Moving to the Most

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, the recent uptick in interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of an office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven in part by moves out of Wisconsin. An estimated 121,329 Americans left Wisconsin in 2022 for a different part of the country.
With the exception of New Hampshire, people from Wisconsin relocated to every state, as well as the District of Columbia, in 2022. Across these places, the influx of former-Wisconsin residents in 2022 ranged from less than 20 to over 18,700. The places bringing in the most people from Wisconsin include some of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Wisconsin.
These are the states people from Wisconsin are moving to the most.
50. New Hampshire: 0 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: None
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,384,607 (10th smallest of 50 states)
49. Delaware: 15 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Delaware in 2022: 15 (0.0% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,008,173 (6th smallest of 50 states)
48. Vermont: 128 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Vermont in 2022: 128 (0.1% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (0.5% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 641,722 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
47. West Virginia: 192 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 192 (0.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,758,432 (12th smallest of 50 states)
46. Alabama: 203 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Alabama in 2022: 203 (0.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (0.1% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 5,022,366 (24th largest of 50 states)
45. Hawaii: 222 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 222 (0.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,425,611 (11th smallest of 50 states)
44. Rhode Island: 243 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 243 (0.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,083,984 (7th smallest of 50 states)
43. Nebraska: 258 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 258 (0.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (0.5% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,943,359 (14th smallest of 50 states)
42. Maine: 262 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Maine in 2022: 262 (0.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,372,172 (9th smallest of 50 states)
41. Kansas: 290 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Kansas in 2022: 290 (0.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kansas in 2022: 94,208 — 21st fewest of 50 states (0.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 2,906,619 (16th smallest of 50 states)
40. Louisiana: 343 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 343 (0.3% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.5% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 4,537,185 (25th largest of 50 states)
39. Maryland: 350 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Maryland in 2022: 350 (0.3% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (0.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 6,100,234 (19th largest of 50 states)
37. Wyoming: 369 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 369 (0.3% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 28,948 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (1.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 575,705 (the smallest of 50 states)
37. Idaho: 369 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Idaho in 2022: 369 (0.3% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,919,357 (13th smallest of 50 states)
36. Utah: 391 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Utah in 2022: 391 (0.3% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 3,337,151 (21st smallest of 50 states)
35. Mississippi: 415 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 415 (0.3% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 2,907,327 (17th smallest of 50 states)
34. District of Columbia: 417 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 417 (0.3% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (0.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 660,942
33. New Mexico: 440 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 440 (0.4% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 2,092,565 (15th smallest of 50 states)
32. Arkansas: 481 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 481 (0.4% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 3,007,872 (18th smallest of 50 states)
31. South Dakota: 487 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 487 (0.4% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 31,300 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (1.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 898,505 (5th smallest of 50 states)
30. Massachusetts: 568 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 568 (0.5% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 171,077 — 17th most of 50 states (0.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 6,918,482 (16th largest of 50 states)
29. Connecticut: 579 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 579 (0.5% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 145,315 — 21st most of 50 states (0.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 3,588,965 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
28. New Jersey: 726 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 726 (0.6% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (0.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 9,174,261 (11th largest of 50 states)
27. Washington: 823 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Washington in 2022: 823 (0.7% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (0.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 7,710,339 (13th largest of 50 states)
26. Kentucky: 831 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 831 (0.7% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (0.7% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 4,462,146 (25th smallest of 50 states)
25. Alaska: 943 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Alaska in 2022: 943 (0.8% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (2.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 724,196 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
24. South Carolina: 989 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 989 (0.8% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (0.5% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 5,228,328 (23rd largest of 50 states)
23. Oregon: 1,056 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Oregon in 2022: 1,056 (0.9% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oregon in 2022: 128,359 — 24th most of 50 states (0.8% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 4,201,011 (24th smallest of 50 states)
22. Nevada: 1,316 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Nevada in 2022: 1,316 (1.1% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (1.0% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 3,145,500 (19th smallest of 50 states)
21. Montana: 1,436 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Montana in 2022: 1,436 (1.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (3.0% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 1,111,641 (8th smallest of 50 states)
20. Oklahoma: 1,514 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 1,514 (1.2% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (1.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 3,974,110 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
19. Indiana: 2,010 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Indiana in 2022: 2,010 (1.7% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Indiana in 2022: 149,331 — 20th most of 50 states (1.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 6,757,160 (17th largest of 50 states)
18. Missouri: 2,087 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Missouri in 2022: 2,087 (1.7% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (1.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 6,111,432 (18th largest of 50 states)
17. Georgia: 2,177 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Georgia in 2022: 2,177 (1.8% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (0.7% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 10,791,161 (8th largest of 50 states)
16. North Carolina: 2,294 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,294 (1.9% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (0.7% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 10,588,557 (9th largest of 50 states)
15. North Dakota: 2,376 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 2,376 (2.0% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 34,536 — 4th fewest of 50 states (6.9% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 770,498 (4th smallest of 50 states)
14. Virginia: 3,312 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Virginia in 2022: 3,312 (2.7% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (1.2% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 8,590,803 (12th largest of 50 states)
13. Pennsylvania: 3,401 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 3,401 (2.8% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (1.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 12,845,436 (5th largest of 50 states)
12. New York: 3,411 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to New York in 2022: 3,411 (2.8% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New York in 2022: 301,461 — 6th most of 50 states (1.1% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 19,474,187 (4th largest of 50 states)
11. Tennessee: 3,494 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 3,494 (2.9% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (1.5% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 6,976,549 (15th largest of 50 states)
10. Ohio: 3,514 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Ohio in 2022: 3,514 (2.9% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (1.7% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 11,631,820 (7th largest of 50 states)
9. Colorado: 4,080 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Colorado in 2022: 4,080 (3.4% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Colorado in 2022: 229,876 — 11th most of 50 states (1.8% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 5,781,381 (21st largest of 50 states)
8. California: 4,407 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to California in 2022: 4,407 (3.6% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (0.9% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 38,629,179 (the largest of 50 states)
7. Iowa: 4,734 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Iowa in 2022: 4,734 (3.9% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (6.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 3,166,734 (20th smallest of 50 states)
6. Michigan: 5,786 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Michigan in 2022: 5,786 (4.8% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (3.7% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 9,936,710 (10th largest of 50 states)
5. Arizona: 6,569 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Arizona in 2022: 6,569 (5.4% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (2.3% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 7,285,247 (14th largest of 50 states)
4. Texas: 9,388 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Texas in 2022: 9,388 (7.7% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (1.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 29,671,447 (2nd largest of 50 states)
3. Florida: 10,167 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Florida in 2022: 10,167 (8.4% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Florida in 2022: 738,969 — the most of 50 states (1.4% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 22,043,900 (3rd largest of 50 states)
2. Illinois: 12,764 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Illinois in 2022: 12,764 (10.5% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (5.6% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 12,455,441 (6th largest of 50 states)
1. Minnesota: 18,702 people from Wisconsin
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 18,702 (15.4% of outbound moves from Wisconsin)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (16.0% from Wisconsin)
- Total population in 2022: 5,654,602 (22nd largest of 50 states)
|Rank
|Geography
|New residents from Wisconsin in 2022
|Share of all outbound moves from Wisconsin in 2022 (%)
|Share of all inbound moves from Wisconsin in 2022 (%)
|1
|Minnesota
|18,702
|15.41
|15.98
|2
|Illinois
|12,764
|10.52
|5.59
|3
|Florida
|10,167
|8.38
|1.38
|4
|Texas
|9,388
|7.74
|1.40
|5
|Arizona
|6,569
|5.41
|2.32
|6
|Michigan
|5,786
|4.77
|3.66
|7
|Iowa
|4,734
|3.90
|6.55
|8
|California
|4,407
|3.63
|0.93
|9
|Colorado
|4,080
|3.36
|1.77
|10
|Ohio
|3,514
|2.90
|1.75
|11
|Tennessee
|3,494
|2.88
|1.55
|12
|New York
|3,411
|2.81
|1.13
|13
|Pennsylvania
|3,401
|2.80
|1.29
|14
|Virginia
|3,312
|2.73
|1.24
|15
|North Dakota
|2,376
|1.96
|6.88
|16
|North Carolina
|2,294
|1.89
|0.67
|17
|Georgia
|2,177
|1.79
|0.66
|18
|Missouri
|2,087
|1.72
|1.28
|19
|Indiana
|2,010
|1.66
|1.35
|20
|Oklahoma
|1,514
|1.25
|1.29
|21
|Montana
|1,436
|1.18
|2.98
|22
|Nevada
|1,316
|1.08
|1.03
|23
|Oregon
|1,056
|0.87
|0.82
|24
|South Carolina
|989
|0.82
|0.45
|25
|Alaska
|943
|0.78
|2.58
|26
|Kentucky
|831
|0.68
|0.73
|27
|Washington
|823
|0.68
|0.33
|28
|New Jersey
|726
|0.60
|0.41
|29
|Connecticut
|579
|0.48
|0.40
|30
|Massachusetts
|568
|0.47
|0.33
|31
|South Dakota
|487
|0.40
|1.56
|32
|Arkansas
|481
|0.40
|0.56
|33
|New Mexico
|440
|0.36
|0.61
|34
|District of Columbia
|417
|0.34
|0.65
|35
|Mississippi
|415
|0.34
|0.59
|36
|Utah
|391
|0.32
|0.43
|37
|Wyoming
|369
|0.30
|1.27
|37
|Idaho
|369
|0.30
|0.42
|39
|Maryland
|350
|0.29
|0.25
|40
|Louisiana
|343
|0.28
|0.46
|41
|Kansas
|290
|0.24
|0.31
|42
|Maine
|262
|0.22
|0.63
|43
|Nebraska
|258
|0.21
|0.52
|44
|Rhode Island
|243
|0.20
|0.60
|45
|Hawaii
|222
|0.18
|0.39
|46
|Alabama
|203
|0.17
|0.15
|47
|West Virginia
|192
|0.16
|0.44
|48
|Vermont
|128
|0.11
|0.49
|49
|Delaware
|15
|0.01
|0.03
|50
|New Hampshire
|0
|0.00
|0.00
ALERT: Today Could Be Your Best Shot At Early Retirement (Sponsored)
If you want to retire before 65, pay attention. Study after study has shown that the longer you stay invested, the better your chances at an early retirement.
Every day that goes by without saving and investing for tomorrow means more to earn and save later. Don’t waste any more time and get started with Robinhood today. The app makes it easy to buy and sell stocks, mutual funds, trade options, and even cryptocurrencies.
Sign up today — click here to start your journey.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.