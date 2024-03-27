The 18 Newest Guns Currently in Use by the US Military

The U.S. military embodies the military doctrine of constantly advancing and improving its technology to better equip its soldiers. This principle holds especially true with the small arms that are currently in service in the U.S. Armed Forces. Over the years, the U.S. military has introduced newer and more sophisticated weapons to its infantry units, each increasing the combat effectiveness of the modern U.S. soldier. (These are the 21st century American war heroes. )

Many of the small arms currently in service with the U.S. military date back decades as they have been tried and tested in many combat scenarios. While many of these weapons exist within the arsenal of the U.S. military, there have been a number of developments in recent years that have greatly added to the combat effectiveness of the modern U.S. soldier.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer at some of the newest guns in use by the U.S. military. To determine the most recent small arms to enter U.S. military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications pertaining to small arms and light weapons currently used by the U.S. military. Small arms are ranked according to what year they entered the service, excluding weapons before the year 2000, based on information from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. Data on the type of weapon, caliber, feed, and manufacturer also came from Military Factory.

The weapons on the list range from sniper rifles, shotguns, rocket launchers, and more. Some of the manufacturers are household names in gun culture, while others might not be as well known, but each plays a critical role in the success of the U.S. military.

Here is a look at the newest guns currently in use by the U.S. military: