The 18 Newest Guns Currently in Use by the US Military

The U.S. military embodies the military doctrine of constantly advancing and improving its technology to better equip its soldiers. This principle holds especially true with the small arms that are currently in service in the U.S. Armed Forces. Over the years, the U.S. military has introduced newer and more sophisticated weapons to its infantry units, each increasing the combat effectiveness of the modern U.S. soldier. (These are the 21st century American war heroes.)
Many of the small arms currently in service with the U.S. military date back decades as they have been tried and tested in many combat scenarios. While many of these weapons exist within the arsenal of the U.S. military, there have been a number of developments in recent years that have greatly added to the combat effectiveness of the modern U.S. soldier.
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer at some of the newest guns in use by the U.S. military. To determine the most recent small arms to enter U.S. military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications pertaining to small arms and light weapons currently used by the U.S. military. Small arms are ranked according to what year they entered the service, excluding weapons before the year 2000, based on information from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. Data on the type of weapon, caliber, feed, and manufacturer also came from Military Factory.
The weapons on the list range from sniper rifles, shotguns, rocket launchers, and more. Some of the manufacturers are household names in gun culture, while others might not be as well known, but each plays a critical role in the success of the U.S. military. (The U.S. military uses these 16 sniper rifles.)
Here is a look at the newest guns currently in use by the U.S. military:
18. Mk 12 SPR
- Year entered service: 2002
- Type: Designated marksman rifle / sniper rifle
- Manufacturer: ArmaLite / Colt / Knight’s Armament Company
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
17. M26 (MASS)
- Year entered service: 2003
- Type: Modular accessory shotgun system
- Manufacturer: C-More Systems
- Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 3- or 5-round detachable box magazine
16. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Year entered service: 2004
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 20-round detachable box magazine
15. HK 416
- Year entered service: 2005
- Type: Assault rifle
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 20- or 30-round detachable magazine
14. M32 MGL
- Year entered service: 2006
- Type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- Manufacturer: Milkor
- Caliber and feed: 40x46mm; Six-shot rotating cylinder
13. M110 SASS
- Year entered service: 2007
- Type: Designated marksman rifle / sniper rifle
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament Company
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
12. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Type: Designated marksman rifle / sniper rifle
- Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 20-round detachable box magazine
11. Barrett M107
- Year entered service: 2008
- Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO (.50 BMG); 10-round detachable box magazine
10. FN SCAR (MK 16 / MK 17)
- Year entered service: 2009
- Type: Modular automatic assault rifle
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO; 20- or 30-round box magazine
9. M320 GLM
- Year entered service: 2010
- Type: Grenade launcher
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber and feed: 40x46mm SR; Single-shot
8. HK M27 IAR
- Year entered service: 2011
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 30-round detachable box magazine
7. APC9
- Year entered service: 2011
- Type: Modular personal defense weapon
- Manufacturer: Brugger and Thomet
- Caliber and feed: 9x19mm, .40 S&W, .45 ACP; 15-, 20-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine
6. Kel-Tec KSG
- Year entered service: 2011
- Type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun
- Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries
- Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; Twin 6-shot internal tube magazine
5. M2010 ESR
- Year entered service: 2011
- Type: Sniper rifle
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum; 5-round detachable box magazine
4. Remington MSR
- Year entered service: 2013
- Type: Sniper rifle
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO; 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
3. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)
- Year entered service: 2014
- Type: Man-portable shoulder-fired multi-role weapon
- Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
- Caliber and feed: 70mm; Single-shot
2. P320
- Year entered service: 2014
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP; 10-, 14- or 17-round detachable box magazine
1. Dronekiller
- Year entered service: 2020
- Type: Man-portable counter drone system
- Manufacturer: IXI-EW
- Caliber and feed: N/A
