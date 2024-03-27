Special Report

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Florida

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Florida cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Florida is worth $292,200. But across the 45 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 75,000, median home values range from about $185,000 to nearly $600,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Florida, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 45 Florida cities with available data from the ACS, 20 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but six of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $67,917.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Florida.

45. Largo

  • Median home value: $184,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.4%
  • Median household income: $56,266
  • Total population: 82,541

44. Lakeland

  • Median home value: $207,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.8%
  • Median household income: $58,290
  • Total population: 114,404

43. Pine Hills

  • Median home value: $216,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.1%
  • Median household income: $49,474
  • Total population: 83,221

42. Gainesville

  • Median home value: $216,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 38.5%
  • Median household income: $43,783
  • Total population: 142,414

41. Spring Hill

  • Median home value: $221,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 77.9%
  • Median household income: $61,588
  • Total population: 116,882

40. Palm Bay

  • Median home value: $226,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 79.9%
  • Median household income: $62,538
  • Total population: 121,513

39. Deltona

  • Median home value: $226,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 80.3%
  • Median household income: $69,074
  • Total population: 94,373

38. Lehigh Acres

  • Median home value: $231,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.0%
  • Median household income: $59,733
  • Total population: 124,440

37. Jacksonville

  • Median home value: $243,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.0%
  • Median household income: $64,138
  • Total population: 950,203

36. Deerfield Beach

  • Median home value: $243,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.1%
  • Median household income: $53,741
  • Total population: 86,455

35. Melbourne

  • Median home value: $247,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.8%
  • Median household income: $60,917
  • Total population: 84,982

34. Kissimmee

  • Median home value: $253,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.0%
  • Median household income: $45,319
  • Total population: 78,478

33. Tallahassee

  • Median home value: $256,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.8%
  • Median household income: $52,899
  • Total population: 198,259

32. Town ‘n’ Country

  • Median home value: $261,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.5%
  • Median household income: $63,947
  • Total population: 89,456

31. Brandon

  • Median home value: $266,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.1%
  • Median household income: $71,156
  • Total population: 114,923

30. Palm Coast

  • Median home value: $283,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 77.9%
  • Median household income: $68,824
  • Total population: 91,082

29. North Port

  • Median home value: $283,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 79.5%
  • Median household income: $78,815
  • Total population: 76,975

28. Boynton Beach

  • Median home value: $285,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.9%
  • Median household income: $68,875
  • Total population: 80,068

27. Clearwater

  • Median home value: $287,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.8%
  • Median household income: $59,358
  • Total population: 116,984

26. St. Petersburg

  • Median home value: $289,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.6%
  • Median household income: $70,333
  • Total population: 259,343

25. Riverview

  • Median home value: $292,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 72.6%
  • Median household income: $87,383
  • Total population: 102,467

24. Port St. Lucie

  • Median home value: $292,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 82.8%
  • Median household income: $75,040
  • Total population: 210,520

23. Pompano Beach

  • Median home value: $293,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.1%
  • Median household income: $61,155
  • Total population: 111,790

22. Sunrise

  • Median home value: $296,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.6%
  • Median household income: $66,001
  • Total population: 96,510

21. Miami Gardens

  • Median home value: $299,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 64.7%
  • Median household income: $56,071
  • Total population: 111,618

20. Cape Coral

  • Median home value: $302,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 77.4%
  • Median household income: $72,474
  • Total population: 198,912

19. Homestead

  • Median home value: $316,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 44.9%
  • Median household income: $57,739
  • Total population: 79,996

18. Fort Myers

  • Median home value: $318,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.6%
  • Median household income: $57,403
  • Total population: 88,699

17. Hialeah

  • Median home value: $324,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.4%
  • Median household income: $49,531
  • Total population: 222,996

16. West Palm Beach

  • Median home value: $324,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.8%
  • Median household income: $64,044
  • Total population: 117,588

15. Orlando

Florida | Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial
  • Median home value: $332,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.2%
  • Median household income: $66,292
  • Total population: 307,738

14. Tampa

  • Median home value: $333,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.5%
  • Median household income: $66,802
  • Total population: 388,768

13. Hollywood

  • Median home value: $345,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.6%
  • Median household income: $61,958
  • Total population: 152,764

12. The Villages

  • Median home value: $346,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 94.4%
  • Median household income: $73,415
  • Total population: 79,108

11. Alafaya

  • Median home value: $361,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.4%
  • Median household income: $93,251
  • Total population: 91,531

10. Miramar

  • Median home value: $378,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.4%
  • Median household income: $81,812
  • Total population: 135,158

9. Pembroke Pines

  • Median home value: $379,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.0%
  • Median household income: $77,657
  • Total population: 170,472

8. Davie

  • Median home value: $405,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.4%
  • Median household income: $84,346
  • Total population: 105,821

7. Plantation

  • Median home value: $412,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.9%
  • Median household income: $83,074
  • Total population: 93,130

6. Fort Lauderdale

  • Median home value: $417,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 14.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.2%
  • Median household income: $75,376
  • Total population: 182,673

5. Miami

  • Median home value: $433,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 11.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 30.1%
  • Median household income: $54,858
  • Total population: 443,665

4. Coral Springs

  • Median home value: $453,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.0%
  • Median household income: $87,488
  • Total population: 133,801

3. Kendall

  • Median home value: $474,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 7.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.4%
  • Median household income: $84,026
  • Total population: 78,402

2. Miami Beach

  • Median home value: $532,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 29.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 37.0%
  • Median household income: $65,116
  • Total population: 82,400

1. Boca Raton

  • Median home value: $597,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 22.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.7%
  • Median household income: $95,570
  • Total population: 97,980
