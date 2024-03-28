The Cheapest and Most Expensive Places to Buy a House in Georgia

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Georgia cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Georgia is worth $245,900. But across the 47 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $111,000 to more than $640,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Georgia, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 47 Georgia cities with available data from the ACS, 20 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $71,355. Similarly, most of Georgia’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Georgia.