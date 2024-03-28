Special Report

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Places to Buy a House in Georgia

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Georgia cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Georgia is worth $245,900. But across the 47 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $111,000 to more than $640,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Georgia, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 47 Georgia cities with available data from the ACS, 20 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but three of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $71,355. Similarly, most of Georgia’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Georgia.

47. Albany

  • Median home value: $111,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 40.2%
  • Median household income: $43,724
  • Total population: 68,926

46. Augusta-Richmond County

  • Median home value: $141,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.0%
  • Median household income: $50,492
  • Total population: 201,615

45. Statesboro

  • Median home value: $142,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 20.0%
  • Median household income: $38,845
  • Total population: 33,185

44. LaGrange

  • Median home value: $148,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 41.4%
  • Median household income: $41,030
  • Total population: 31,173

43. Valdosta

  • Median home value: $152,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 40.3%
  • Median household income: $41,365
  • Total population: 55,266

42. Macon-Bibb County

  • Median home value: $155,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 52.6%
  • Median household income: $48,897
  • Total population: 156,554

41. Hinesville

  • Median home value: $156,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 44.7%
  • Median household income: $54,447
  • Total population: 34,732

40. Warner Robins

  • Median home value: $159,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 52.8%
  • Median household income: $63,678
  • Total population: 80,374

39. Columbus

  • Median home value: $168,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.5%
  • Median household income: $54,561
  • Total population: 204,572

38. Redan

  • Median home value: $170,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.2%
  • Median household income: $60,306
  • Total population: 31,326

37. Dalton

  • Median home value: $182,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.4%
  • Median household income: $57,163
  • Total population: 34,358

36. Stonecrest

  • Median home value: $183,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.2%
  • Median household income: $63,438
  • Total population: 59,445

35. Rome

  • Median home value: $192,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.9%
  • Median household income: $48,512
  • Total population: 37,621

34. Union City

  • Median home value: $201,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 41.6%
  • Median household income: $46,696
  • Total population: 26,869

33. Savannah

  • Median home value: $203,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 45.9%
  • Median household income: $54,748
  • Total population: 147,583

32. Martinez

  • Median home value: $211,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 72.6%
  • Median household income: $80,130
  • Total population: 33,773

31. East Point

  • Median home value: $217,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 42.0%
  • Median household income: $59,602
  • Total population: 38,113

30. Stockbridge

  • Median home value: $241,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.3%
  • Median household income: $72,175
  • Total population: 28,858

29. South Fulton

  • Median home value: $242,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.2%
  • Median household income: $77,488
  • Total population: 107,865

28. Athens-Clarke County

  • Median home value: $242,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 40.6%
  • Median household income: $47,798
  • Total population: 126,672

27. McDonough

  • Median home value: $246,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.9%
  • Median household income: $77,804
  • Total population: 29,134

26. Carrollton

  • Median home value: $259,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 38.3%
  • Median household income: $46,722
  • Total population: 26,622

25. Kennesaw

  • Median home value: $262,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.5%
  • Median household income: $81,467
  • Total population: 33,360

24. Pooler

  • Median home value: $269,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.5%
  • Median household income: $89,812
  • Total population: 26,264

23. Douglasville

  • Median home value: $274,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.2%
  • Median household income: $72,753
  • Total population: 35,252

22. Mableton

  • Median home value: $278,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.5%
  • Median household income: $79,069
  • Total population: 41,647

21. Newnan

  • Median home value: $284,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.5%
  • Median household income: $74,606
  • Total population: 42,689

20. Lawrenceville

  • Median home value: $286,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.8%
  • Median household income: $55,608
  • Total population: 30,465

19. Gainesville

  • Median home value: $296,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 43.4%
  • Median household income: $64,163
  • Total population: 42,780

18. Evans

  • Median home value: $314,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 89.0%
  • Median household income: $125,325
  • Total population: 37,456

17. Canton

  • Median home value: $324,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.9%
  • Median household income: $75,414
  • Total population: 33,499

16. Tucker

  • Median home value: $331,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 64.5%
  • Median household income: $80,311
  • Total population: 36,994

15. Duluth

  • Median home value: $334,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.3%
  • Median household income: $88,915
  • Total population: 31,742

14. Woodstock

  • Median home value: $359,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.2%
  • Median household income: $100,913
  • Total population: 35,171

13. Marietta

  • Median home value: $376,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 46.2%
  • Median household income: $67,589
  • Total population: 61,387

12. Smyrna

  • Median home value: $380,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.2%
  • Median household income: $92,258
  • Total population: 55,863

11. Atlanta

  • Median home value: $395,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 12.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 45.7%
  • Median household income: $77,655
  • Total population: 494,838

10. Chamblee

  • Median home value: $395,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.8%
  • Median household income: $76,682
  • Total population: 29,980

9. Peachtree City

  • Median home value: $435,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.5%
  • Median household income: $111,850
  • Total population: 38,414

8. Peachtree Corners

  • Median home value: $444,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.7%
  • Median household income: $74,716
  • Total population: 42,147

7. Roswell

  • Median home value: $479,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.8%
  • Median household income: $122,924
  • Total population: 92,770

6. Johns Creek

  • Median home value: $525,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 78.8%
  • Median household income: $153,882
  • Total population: 82,230

5. Dunwoody

  • Median home value: $545,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.7%
  • Median household income: $106,710
  • Total population: 51,458

4. Sandy Springs

  • Median home value: $556,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 15.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.5%
  • Median household income: $93,303
  • Total population: 107,221

3. Alpharetta

  • Median home value: $562,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.2%
  • Median household income: $141,402
  • Total population: 65,884

2. Brookhaven

  • Median home value: $626,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 13.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.6%
  • Median household income: $114,570
  • Total population: 56,848

1. Milton

  • Median home value: $642,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 17.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.0%
  • Median household income: $142,845
  • Total population: 41,029
