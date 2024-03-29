The NATO Members with the Most Military Helicopters

Known as some of the most versatile military assets, helicopters play a variety of roles on and off the battlefield that improve the effectiveness of any military force. Helicopters can be used for humanitarian missions as well as for laying down support fire for troops in the field. With all these operational capabilities, the strongest militaries in the world typically employ a bevy of helicopters for whatever mission may need to be accomplished. (These are the future military helicopters of the world. )

NATO is no different. The countries within this vast military alliance employ helicopters in almost every facet of their forces. While some member nations might have larger helicopter fleets than others, it does not preclude the fact that all these helicopters will be in service of the alliance.

To determine the NATO countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most military helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.

We excluded Luxembourg and Iceland from this list because neither has military helicopters. Each of these nations are admittedly the two member states of NATO with the smallest militaries. Although Iceland, in fact, does not have a standing army, navy or air force. Instead these countries rely on the collective defense clause in NATO should either nation come under attack.

On the other hand, the United States has one of the largest helicopter fleets in the world with helicopters filling a wide variety of roles. Turkey and France are also recognized in NATO for having sizable helicopter fleets as well. (These are the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)

Here is a look at the NATO countries with the most military helicopters: