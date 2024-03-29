The NATO Members with the Most Military Helicopters

Known as some of the most versatile military assets, helicopters play a variety of roles on and off the battlefield that improve the effectiveness of any military force. Helicopters can be used for humanitarian missions as well as for laying down support fire for troops in the field. With all these operational capabilities, the strongest militaries in the world typically employ a bevy of helicopters for whatever mission may need to be accomplished. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)
NATO is no different. The countries within this vast military alliance employ helicopters in almost every facet of their forces. While some member nations might have larger helicopter fleets than others, it does not preclude the fact that all these helicopters will be in service of the alliance.
To determine the NATO countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most military helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.
We excluded Luxembourg and Iceland from this list because neither has military helicopters. Each of these nations are admittedly the two member states of NATO with the smallest militaries. Although Iceland, in fact, does not have a standing army, navy or air force. Instead these countries rely on the collective defense clause in NATO should either nation come under attack.
On the other hand, the United States has one of the largest helicopter fleets in the world with helicopters filling a wide variety of roles. Turkey and France are also recognized in NATO for having sizable helicopter fleets as well. (These are the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)
Here is a look at the NATO countries with the most military helicopters:
30. Estonia
- Total helicopters: 3
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
29. Lithuania
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145
28. Latvia
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145
27. North Macedonia
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total attack helicopters: 4
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145
26. Montenegro
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145
25. Slovenia
- Total helicopters: 12
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 38
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145
24. Albania
- Total helicopters: 19
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145
23. Belgium
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 110
- Total fighter aircraft: 45
- Military strength score: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145
22. Slovakia
- Total helicopters: 22
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 37
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145
21. Bulgaria
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total attack helicopters: 4
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total fighter aircraft: 11
- Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
20. Finland
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 164
- Total fighter aircraft: 55
- Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
19. Czechia
- Total helicopters: 33
- Total attack helicopters: 3
- Total military aircraft: 88
- Total fighter aircraft: 12
- Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
18. Denmark
- Total helicopters: 34
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 119
- Total fighter aircraft: 33
- Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
17. Norway
- Total helicopters: 37
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 102
- Total fighter aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
16. Hungary
- Total helicopters: 38
- Total attack helicopters: 8
- Total military aircraft: 62
- Total fighter aircraft: 12
- Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145
15. Portugal
- Total helicopters: 38
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 117
- Total fighter aircraft: 28
- Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
14. Croatia
- Total helicopters: 52
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 81
- Total fighter aircraft: 11
- Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
13. Sweden
- Total helicopters: 53
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 212
- Total fighter aircraft: 71
- Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
12. Netherlands
- Total helicopters: 66
- Total attack helicopters: 21
- Total military aircraft: 143
- Total fighter aircraft: 26
- Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145
11. Romania
- Total helicopters: 67
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 131
- Total fighter aircraft: 14
- Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145
10. Spain
- Total helicopters: 121
- Total attack helicopters: 17
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Total fighter aircraft: 139
- Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
9. Canada
- Total helicopters: 143
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 375
- Total fighter aircraft: 65
- Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145
8. Poland
- Total helicopters: 215
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Total fighter aircraft: 59
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
7. United Kingdom
- Total helicopters: 276
- Total attack helicopters: 52
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Total fighter aircraft: 120
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
6. Greece
- Total helicopters: 289
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total military aircraft: 632
- Total fighter aircraft: 194
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
5. Germany
- Total helicopters: 318
- Total attack helicopters: 55
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Total fighter aircraft: 133
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
4. Italy
- Total helicopters: 402
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Total fighter aircraft: 90
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
3. France
- Total helicopters: 447
- Total attack helicopters: 69
- Total military aircraft: 972
- Total fighter aircraft: 224
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
2. Turkey
- Total helicopters: 502
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total military aircraft: 1,069
- Total fighter aircraft: 205
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
1. United States
- Total helicopters: 5,737
- Total attack helicopters: 1,000
- Total military aircraft: 13,209
- Total fighter aircraft: 1,854
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE
Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply
clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.