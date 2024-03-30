Special Report

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in North Carolina

Aerial View of a walkway to the beach in Emerald Isle North Carolina
Kyle J Little / Shutterstock.com
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some North Carolina cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in North Carolina is worth $234,900. But across the 42 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $138,000 to over $500,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In North Carolina, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 42 North Carolina cities with available data from the ACS, 20 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but one of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $66,186. Similarly, most of North Carolina’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in North Carolina.

42. Rocky Mount

  • Median home value: $137,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.9%
  • Median household income: $50,092
  • Total population: 54,260

41. Thomasville

  • Median home value: $146,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.5%
  • Median household income: $48,457
  • Total population: 27,130

40. Asheboro

  • Median home value: $149,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.2%
  • Median household income: $44,405
  • Total population: 27,117

39. Fayetteville

  • Median home value: $158,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 45.4%
  • Median household income: $53,424
  • Total population: 208,697

38. Goldsboro

  • Median home value: $162,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.1%
  • Median household income: $44,196
  • Total population: 33,566

37. Burlington

  • Median home value: $167,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.5%
  • Median household income: $52,963
  • Total population: 56,951

36. Wilson

  • Median home value: $167,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.9%
  • Median household income: $46,891
  • Total population: 47,767

35. Jacksonville

  • Median home value: $176,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 35.5%
  • Median household income: $50,185
  • Total population: 71,908

34. Sanford

  • Median home value: $184,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.1%
  • Median household income: $52,951
  • Total population: 30,373

33. Winston-Salem

  • Median home value: $187,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.9%
  • Median household income: $54,416
  • Total population: 249,571

32. Salisbury

  • Median home value: $190,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.3%
  • Median household income: $48,888
  • Total population: 35,437

31. Greenville

  • Median home value: $192,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 32.9%
  • Median household income: $47,485
  • Total population: 87,894

30. High Point

Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney Campaigns With His Vice Presidential Pick Rep. Paul Ryan
  • Median home value: $196,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.1%
  • Median household income: $58,582
  • Total population: 114,120

29. Greensboro

  • Median home value: $197,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.6%
  • Median household income: $55,051
  • Total population: 297,202

28. Statesville

  • Median home value: $202,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.2%
  • Median household income: $51,784
  • Total population: 28,576

27. New Bern

  • Median home value: $202,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.4%
  • Median household income: $55,673
  • Total population: 31,373

26. Kannapolis

  • Median home value: $213,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.5%
  • Median household income: $66,487
  • Total population: 53,314

25. Gastonia

  • Median home value: $219,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.8%
  • Median household income: $58,047
  • Total population: 80,615

24. Hickory

  • Median home value: $233,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.6%
  • Median household income: $58,251
  • Total population: 43,352

23. Monroe

  • Median home value: $234,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.5%
  • Median household income: $63,982
  • Total population: 34,897

22. Kernersville

Nation Goes Polls In Contentious Presidential Election Between Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump
  • Median home value: $241,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.2%
  • Median household income: $66,151
  • Total population: 27,177

21. Clayton

  • Median home value: $260,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.5%
  • Median household income: $71,698
  • Total population: 26,837

20. Concord

  • Median home value: $288,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.4%
  • Median household income: $83,480
  • Total population: 105,335

19. Garner

  • Median home value: $288,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.9%
  • Median household income: $77,171
  • Total population: 31,684

18. Indian Trail

  • Median home value: $303,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.1%
  • Median household income: $95,101
  • Total population: 40,325

17. Mooresville

  • Median home value: $311,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.3%
  • Median household income: $82,622
  • Total population: 50,025

16. Charlotte

  • Median home value: $312,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 52.1%
  • Median household income: $74,070
  • Total population: 875,045

15. Durham

  • Median home value: $316,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 52.0%
  • Median household income: $74,710
  • Total population: 284,094

14. Wilmington

  • Median home value: $318,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 45.9%
  • Median household income: $58,908
  • Total population: 116,933

13. Raleigh

  • Median home value: $347,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.1%
  • Median household income: $78,631
  • Total population: 465,517

12. Mint Hill

North Carolina Prepares For Upcoming Midterm Elections
  • Median home value: $357,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 79.8%
  • Median household income: $92,102
  • Total population: 26,537

11. Matthews

  • Median home value: $360,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.0%
  • Median household income: $103,405
  • Total population: 29,613

10. Fuquay-Varina

  • Median home value: $364,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.9%
  • Median household income: $94,142
  • Total population: 35,428

9. Asheville

  • Median home value: $376,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.0%
  • Median household income: $63,810
  • Total population: 93,695

8. Huntersville

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.
  • Median home value: $393,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.1%
  • Median household income: $112,893
  • Total population: 61,202

7. Wake Forest

  • Median home value: $397,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.5%
  • Median household income: $115,159
  • Total population: 48,047

6. Morrisville

  • Median home value: $429,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.4%
  • Median household income: $114,075
  • Total population: 29,756

5. Holly Springs

  • Median home value: $449,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 82.2%
  • Median household income: $127,755
  • Total population: 42,023

4. Cornelius

Michael Waltrip Racing Fan Day
  • Median home value: $452,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 19.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.7%
  • Median household income: $107,969
  • Total population: 31,396

3. Apex

  • Median home value: $458,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 75.3%
  • Median household income: $129,688
  • Total population: 65,541

2. Cary

  • Median home value: $477,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.8%
  • Median household income: $125,317
  • Total population: 174,880

1. Chapel Hill

  • Median home value: $537,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 9.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.0%
  • Median household income: $85,940
  • Total population: 58,919

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored)

Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the
advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Take the retirement quiz right here.
Read more: Special Report, acs, census bureau, cheapest city to buy a home in North Carolina, cheapest place to own a home in North Carolina, home prices in North Carolina, median home value, most affordable housing market in North Carolina, most and least expensive North Carolina cities, most expensive place to buy a home in North Carolina, Housing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

50 Largest Cities in the World

50 Worst Cities to Live In

America’s 50 Best Cities to Live

16 Most Segregated Cities in America