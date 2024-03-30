The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in North Carolina

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.
Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.
Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some North Carolina cities are far more affordable than others.
According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in North Carolina is worth $234,900. But across the 42 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $138,000 to over $500,000.
In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In North Carolina, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 42 North Carolina cities with available data from the ACS, 20 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but one of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $66,186. Similarly, most of North Carolina’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.
These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in North Carolina.
42. Rocky Mount
- Median home value: $137,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
- Homeownership rate: 49.9%
- Median household income: $50,092
- Total population: 54,260
41. Thomasville
- Median home value: $146,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
- Homeownership rate: 59.5%
- Median household income: $48,457
- Total population: 27,130
40. Asheboro
- Median home value: $149,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 48.2%
- Median household income: $44,405
- Total population: 27,117
39. Fayetteville
- Median home value: $158,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 45.4%
- Median household income: $53,424
- Total population: 208,697
38. Goldsboro
- Median home value: $162,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 39.1%
- Median household income: $44,196
- Total population: 33,566
37. Burlington
- Median home value: $167,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 55.5%
- Median household income: $52,963
- Total population: 56,951
36. Wilson
- Median home value: $167,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
- Homeownership rate: 49.9%
- Median household income: $46,891
- Total population: 47,767
35. Jacksonville
- Median home value: $176,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 35.5%
- Median household income: $50,185
- Total population: 71,908
34. Sanford
- Median home value: $184,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
- Homeownership rate: 51.1%
- Median household income: $52,951
- Total population: 30,373
33. Winston-Salem
- Median home value: $187,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
- Homeownership rate: 53.9%
- Median household income: $54,416
- Total population: 249,571
32. Salisbury
- Median home value: $190,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 51.3%
- Median household income: $48,888
- Total population: 35,437
31. Greenville
- Median home value: $192,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
- Homeownership rate: 32.9%
- Median household income: $47,485
- Total population: 87,894
30. High Point
- Median home value: $196,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
- Homeownership rate: 58.1%
- Median household income: $58,582
- Total population: 114,120
29. Greensboro
- Median home value: $197,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
- Homeownership rate: 49.6%
- Median household income: $55,051
- Total population: 297,202
28. Statesville
- Median home value: $202,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 55.2%
- Median household income: $51,784
- Total population: 28,576
27. New Bern
- Median home value: $202,500
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
- Homeownership rate: 58.4%
- Median household income: $55,673
- Total population: 31,373
26. Kannapolis
- Median home value: $213,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%
- Homeownership rate: 62.5%
- Median household income: $66,487
- Total population: 53,314
25. Gastonia
- Median home value: $219,700
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
- Homeownership rate: 55.8%
- Median household income: $58,047
- Total population: 80,615
24. Hickory
- Median home value: $233,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
- Homeownership rate: 53.6%
- Median household income: $58,251
- Total population: 43,352
23. Monroe
- Median home value: $234,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
- Homeownership rate: 59.5%
- Median household income: $63,982
- Total population: 34,897
22. Kernersville
- Median home value: $241,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 54.2%
- Median household income: $66,151
- Total population: 27,177
21. Clayton
- Median home value: $260,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
- Homeownership rate: 66.5%
- Median household income: $71,698
- Total population: 26,837
20. Concord
- Median home value: $288,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 69.4%
- Median household income: $83,480
- Total population: 105,335
19. Garner
- Median home value: $288,900
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
- Homeownership rate: 63.9%
- Median household income: $77,171
- Total population: 31,684
18. Indian Trail
- Median home value: $303,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 83.1%
- Median household income: $95,101
- Total population: 40,325
17. Mooresville
- Median home value: $311,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
- Homeownership rate: 59.3%
- Median household income: $82,622
- Total population: 50,025
16. Charlotte
- Median home value: $312,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 5.9%
- Homeownership rate: 52.1%
- Median household income: $74,070
- Total population: 875,045
15. Durham
- Median home value: $316,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
- Homeownership rate: 52.0%
- Median household income: $74,710
- Total population: 284,094
14. Wilmington
- Median home value: $318,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 5.1%
- Homeownership rate: 45.9%
- Median household income: $58,908
- Total population: 116,933
13. Raleigh
- Median home value: $347,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.7%
- Homeownership rate: 51.1%
- Median household income: $78,631
- Total population: 465,517
12. Mint Hill
- Median home value: $357,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
- Homeownership rate: 79.8%
- Median household income: $92,102
- Total population: 26,537
11. Matthews
- Median home value: $360,000
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
- Homeownership rate: 67.0%
- Median household income: $103,405
- Total population: 29,613
10. Fuquay-Varina
- Median home value: $364,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
- Homeownership rate: 71.9%
- Median household income: $94,142
- Total population: 35,428
9. Asheville
- Median home value: $376,800
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.4%
- Homeownership rate: 50.0%
- Median household income: $63,810
- Total population: 93,695
8. Huntersville
- Median home value: $393,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%
- Homeownership rate: 73.1%
- Median household income: $112,893
- Total population: 61,202
7. Wake Forest
- Median home value: $397,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
- Homeownership rate: 73.5%
- Median household income: $115,159
- Total population: 48,047
6. Morrisville
- Median home value: $429,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
- Homeownership rate: 50.4%
- Median household income: $114,075
- Total population: 29,756
5. Holly Springs
- Median home value: $449,600
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
- Homeownership rate: 82.2%
- Median household income: $127,755
- Total population: 42,023
4. Cornelius
- Median home value: $452,300
- Homes worth over $1 million: 19.9%
- Homeownership rate: 69.7%
- Median household income: $107,969
- Total population: 31,396
3. Apex
- Median home value: $458,200
- Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
- Homeownership rate: 75.3%
- Median household income: $129,688
- Total population: 65,541
2. Cary
- Median home value: $477,400
- Homes worth over $1 million: 4.1%
- Homeownership rate: 66.8%
- Median household income: $125,317
- Total population: 174,880
1. Chapel Hill
- Median home value: $537,100
- Homes worth over $1 million: 9.9%
- Homeownership rate: 50.0%
- Median household income: $85,940
- Total population: 58,919
