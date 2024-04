America's Most and Least Popular State Governors

Public trust in high-level, U.S. government institutions stands at near record lows. According to a June 2023 Gallup survey, only 27% of Americans have a high-level of confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court. For the offices of elected government officials, specifically the presidency and the congress, public confidence is even lower, at just 26% and 8%, respectively.

But in stark contrast to federal institutions, Americans are far more likely to have high regard for government leadership within their own state.

Like the president, each of the 50 sitting U.S. governors has the role of a chief executive. And, like the president, governors are tasked with balancing the interests, values, and priorities of their constituents. Unlike any U.S. president in the last 20 years, however, most sitting governors have an average approval rating of at least 50%.

Using data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most and least popular governors. We ranked all sitting governors with available data on their net-approval rating — the percentage point difference between the share of voters who approve and the share who disapprove. Surveys were conducted between Oct. 1, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024. Louisiana was excluded from this list, as the Gov. Jeff Landry took office in January 2024. Supplemental data on governor tenure and salaries are from The Council of State Governments and the National Governors Association. State populations and unemployment rates are from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Among the 49 governors on this list — 23 Democrats and 26 Republicans — approval ratings range from 43.5% to 85.6%. Of the 10 governors with the highest net-approval rating, four are Democrats and six are Republicans.

While there are exceptions, less populous states often have more popular governors. Of the six highest ranking governors on this list, five were elected in states with populations of less than 1.5 million. Notably, the two most popular governors also lead the two least populous states. In these places, fewer constituents may mean fewer competing interests. (Here is a look at the most important issues to voters for the 2024 election.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is one of the highest-profile politicians on this list. DeSantis announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election in May 2023, and after losing key primary races to Donald Trump, he withdrew from the race in January 2024. Running a presidential campaign while serving as governor of one of the most populous states in the country did little to boost his popularity. DeSantis’ approval rating fell from 56.4% in early 2023 to 50.9% by the end of the year. Currently, DeSantis ranks as one of the least popular state governors in the country.

These are the most and least popular governors in America.