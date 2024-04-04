Special Report

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Washington

MarkHatfield / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some cities in Washington state are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Washington is worth $473,400. But across the 51 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from less than $250,000 to over $1.6 million.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Washington, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 51 Washington cities with available data from the ACS, 30 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but five of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $90,325. Similarly, most of Washington’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Washington.

51. Yakima

  • Median home value: $243,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.1%
  • Median household income: $55,734
  • Total population: 96,764

50. Moses Lake

  • Median home value: $245,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.7%
  • Median household income: $66,218
  • Total population: 25,155

49. Spokane

  • Median home value: $286,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.5%
  • Median household income: $63,316
  • Total population: 227,922

48. Longview

  • Median home value: $307,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 52.7%
  • Median household income: $57,920
  • Total population: 37,722

47. Spokane Valley

  • Median home value: $307,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.7%
  • Median household income: $66,483
  • Total population: 103,761

46. Pasco

  • Median home value: $309,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 68.9%
  • Median household income: $75,316
  • Total population: 77,274

45. Walla Walla

  • Median home value: $314,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.4%
  • Median household income: $58,179
  • Total population: 33,842

44. Kennewick

  • Median home value: $318,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.9%
  • Median household income: $70,429
  • Total population: 83,823

43. Parkland

  • Median home value: $341,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.1%
  • Median household income: $66,162
  • Total population: 39,398

42. Wenatchee

  • Median home value: $352,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.4%
  • Median household income: $66,143
  • Total population: 35,365

41. Spanaway

  • Median home value: $360,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 72.6%
  • Median household income: $91,346
  • Total population: 34,015

40. Richland

  • Median home value: $365,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 64.6%
  • Median household income: $89,283
  • Total population: 60,867

39. Bremerton

  • Median home value: $369,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 46.6%
  • Median household income: $68,556
  • Total population: 43,983

38. Lacey

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.
  • Median home value: $378,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.9%
  • Median household income: $79,874
  • Total population: 56,263

37. Pullman

  • Median home value: $379,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 29.2%
  • Median household income: $41,479
  • Total population: 31,972

36. Mount Vernon

  • Median home value: $385,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.7%
  • Median household income: $69,227
  • Total population: 35,120

35. Orchards

  • Median home value: $387,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.2%
  • Median household income: $88,199
  • Total population: 29,214

34. Vancouver

  • Median home value: $403,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.9%
  • Median household income: $73,626
  • Total population: 190,700

33. Lakewood

  • Median home value: $406,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 43.6%
  • Median household income: $65,531
  • Total population: 63,142

32. Olympia

  • Median home value: $409,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.3%
  • Median household income: $73,851
  • Total population: 55,151

31. Tacoma

  • Median home value: $415,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.8%
  • Median household income: $79,085
  • Total population: 219,234

30. Tumwater

  • Median home value: $421,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.4%
  • Median household income: $84,177
  • Total population: 25,617

29. Graham

  • Median home value: $427,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 82.5%
  • Median household income: $110,024
  • Total population: 34,778

28. South Hill

  • Median home value: $442,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.7%
  • Median household income: $103,707
  • Total population: 67,835

27. SeaTac

  • Median home value: $448,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 46.9%
  • Median household income: $79,433
  • Total population: 30,927

26. Federal Way

  • Median home value: $454,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.4%
  • Median household income: $80,360
  • Total population: 99,614

25. Marysville

  • Median home value: $456,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.7%
  • Median household income: $98,288
  • Total population: 70,847

24. Auburn

  • Median home value: $460,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.5%
  • Median household income: $87,406
  • Total population: 85,623

23. Puyallup

  • Median home value: $467,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.3%
  • Median household income: $90,592
  • Total population: 42,610

22. Everett

  • Median home value: $471,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.5%
  • Median household income: $77,806
  • Total population: 110,847

21. Kent

  • Median home value: $478,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.8%
  • Median household income: $86,966
  • Total population: 135,169

20. Des Moines

  • Median home value: $483,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.4%
  • Median household income: $81,362
  • Total population: 32,667

19. University Place

  • Median home value: $509,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.4%
  • Median household income: $89,658
  • Total population: 34,696

18. Lake Stevens

  • Median home value: $516,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 5.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 76.4%
  • Median household income: $111,821
  • Total population: 38,816

17. Bellingham

  • Median home value: $528,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 7.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 45.6%
  • Median household income: $64,026
  • Total population: 91,353

16. Burien

  • Median home value: $566,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.7%
  • Median household income: $84,583
  • Total population: 51,505

15. Renton

  • Median home value: $576,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 9.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.6%
  • Median household income: $92,292
  • Total population: 105,355

14. Lynnwood

  • Median home value: $596,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 52.3%
  • Median household income: $72,241
  • Total population: 39,867

13. Camas

  • Median home value: $603,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 11.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 79.9%
  • Median household income: $133,829
  • Total population: 26,387

12. Maple Valley

  • Median home value: $622,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 85.0%
  • Median household income: $137,595
  • Total population: 27,889

11. Shoreline

  • Median home value: $711,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 15.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.5%
  • Median household income: $106,184
  • Total population: 58,673

10. Edmonds

  • Median home value: $761,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 26.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.7%
  • Median household income: $110,057
  • Total population: 42,705

9. Mill Creek East

  • Median home value: $769,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 14.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 84.9%
  • Median household income: $174,759
  • Total population: 25,302

8. Bothell

  • Median home value: $796,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 25.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 64.0%
  • Median household income: $127,944
  • Total population: 47,917

7. Seattle

  • Median home value: $879,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 36.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 44.5%
  • Median household income: $116,068
  • Total population: 734,603

6. Issaquah

  • Median home value: $891,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 39.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.8%
  • Median household income: $143,006
  • Total population: 39,400

5. Kirkland

  • Median home value: $937,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 43.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.1%
  • Median household income: $135,608
  • Total population: 92,015

4. Redmond

  • Median home value: $1,026,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 52.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 46.6%
  • Median household income: $155,287
  • Total population: 73,728

3. Sammamish

  • Median home value: $1,139,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 63.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 84.2%
  • Median household income: $215,047
  • Total population: 66,586

2. Bellevue

  • Median home value: $1,139,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 62.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.7%
  • Median household income: $149,551
  • Total population: 150,606

1. Mercer Island

  • Median home value: $1,683,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 84.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 68.0%
  • Median household income: $190,985
  • Total population: 25,464

Essential Tips for Investing: Sponsored

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Special Report, acs, census bureau, cheapest city to buy a home in Washington, cheapest place to own a home in Washington, home prices in Washington, median home value, most affordable housing market in Washington, most and least expensive Washington cities, most expensive place to buy a home in Washington, Housing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

50 Largest Cities in the World

50 Worst Cities to Live In

America’s 50 Best Cities to Live

16 Most Segregated Cities in America