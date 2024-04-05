Special Report

These Are the Poorest Counties in California

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

With a median household income of $91,905, California has one of the highest-earning populations of any state. Still, there are many parts of the state where the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties in California. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $8,500 to nearly $45,000 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In all but seven counties on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 12.1% statewide poverty rate.

In many of these places, lower than average incomes are attributable not only to low-paying jobs, but also to a lack of employment opportunities. According to the ACS, the average unemployment rate in California over the last five years stands at 6.4%. In 27 of the 35 counties on this list, the five-year average jobless rate exceeds the statewide average, and in some cases, is in the double-digits.

These are the poorest counties in California.

35. Los Angeles County

  • Median household income: $83,411
  • Poverty rate: 13.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%
  • Population: 9,936,690

34. San Joaquin County

  • Median household income: $82,837
  • Poverty rate: 12.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 779,445

33. Mono County

  • Median household income: $82,038
  • Poverty rate: 11.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.9%
  • Population: 13,219

32. Nevada County

  • Median household income: $79,395
  • Poverty rate: 10.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Population: 102,322

31. Calaveras County

  • Median household income: $77,526
  • Poverty rate: 13.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
  • Population: 45,674

30. San Bernardino County

  • Median household income: $77,423
  • Poverty rate: 13.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%
  • Population: 2,180,563

29. Stanislaus County

  • Median household income: $74,872
  • Poverty rate: 13.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%
  • Population: 552,063

28. Amador County

  • Median household income: $74,853
  • Poverty rate: 7.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Population: 40,577

27. Madera County

  • Median household income: $73,543
  • Poverty rate: 20.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%
  • Population: 157,243

26. Sutter County

  • Median household income: $72,654
  • Poverty rate: 13.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Population: 99,101

25. Tuolumne County

  • Median household income: $70,432
  • Poverty rate: 11.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
  • Population: 54,993

24. Colusa County

  • Median household income: $69,619
  • Poverty rate: 10.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%
  • Population: 21,811

23. Kings County

  • Median household income: $68,540
  • Poverty rate: 16.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%
  • Population: 152,515

22. Shasta County

  • Median household income: $68,347
  • Poverty rate: 13.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
  • Population: 181,852

21. Plumas County

  • Median household income: $67,885
  • Poverty rate: 10.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.0%
  • Population: 19,650

20. Fresno County

  • Median household income: $67,756
  • Poverty rate: 19.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%
  • Population: 1,008,280

19. Yuba County

  • Median household income: $66,693
  • Poverty rate: 15.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%
  • Population: 81,705

18. Butte County

  • Median household income: $66,085
  • Poverty rate: 18.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%
  • Population: 213,605

17. Merced County

  • Median household income: $64,772
  • Poverty rate: 18.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.7%
  • Population: 282,290

16. Tulare County

  • Median household income: $64,474
  • Poverty rate: 18.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%
  • Population: 473,446

15. Glenn County

  • Median household income: $64,033
  • Poverty rate: 15.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.7%
  • Population: 28,657

14. Kern County

  • Median household income: $63,883
  • Poverty rate: 19.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
  • Population: 906,883

13. Inyo County

  • Median household income: $63,417
  • Poverty rate: 11.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 18,829

12. Mendocino County

  • Median household income: $61,335
  • Poverty rate: 16.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%
  • Population: 91,145

11. Del Norte County

  • Median household income: $61,149
  • Poverty rate: 14.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Population: 27,462

10. Sierra County

  • Median household income: $61,108
  • Poverty rate: 12.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%
  • Population: 2,916

9. Mariposa County

  • Median household income: $60,021
  • Poverty rate: 16.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
  • Population: 17,130

8. Lassen County

  • Median household income: $59,515
  • Poverty rate: 15.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%
  • Population: 31,873

7. Tehama County

  • Median household income: $59,029
  • Poverty rate: 16.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%
  • Population: 65,484

6. Humboldt County

  • Median household income: $57,881
  • Poverty rate: 19.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%
  • Population: 136,132

5. Lake County

  • Median household income: $56,259
  • Poverty rate: 16.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.4%
  • Population: 68,024

4. Modoc County

  • Median household income: $54,962
  • Poverty rate: 16.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%
  • Population: 8,651

3. Siskiyou County

  • Median household income: $53,898
  • Poverty rate: 16.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%
  • Population: 44,049

2. Imperial County

  • Median household income: $53,847
  • Poverty rate: 21.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.1%
  • Population: 179,578

1. Trinity County

  • Median household income: $47,317
  • Poverty rate: 22.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%
  • Population: 15,889
Rank County Median household income ($) Poverty rate (%) 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
1 Trinity, California 47,317 22.0 7.3
2 Imperial, California 53,847 21.1 13.1
3 Siskiyou, California 53,898 16.7 7.4
4 Modoc, California 54,962 16.9 7.6
5 Lake, California 56,259 16.6 10.4
6 Humboldt, California 57,881 19.8 9.2
7 Tehama, California 59,029 16.2 7.4
8 Lassen, California 59,515 15.2 7.9
9 Mariposa, California 60,021 16.0 6.2
10 Sierra, California 61,108 12.6 5.6
11 Del Norte, California 61,149 14.3 6.3
12 Mendocino, California 61,335 16.2 9.1
13 Inyo, California 63,417 11.9 4.9
14 Kern, California 63,883 19.3 8.3
15 Glenn, California 64,033 15.3 7.7
16 Tulare, California 64,474 18.5 9.0
17 Merced, California 64,772 18.5 10.7
18 Butte, California 66,085 18.2 7.1
19 Yuba, California 66,693 15.4 6.9
20 Fresno, California 67,756 19.5 8.6
21 Plumas, California 67,885 10.9 8.0
22 Shasta, California 68,347 13.3 6.5
23 Kings, California 68,540 16.2 8.4
24 Colusa, California 69,619 10.9 7.4
25 Tuolumne, California 70,432 11.4 8.3
26 Sutter, California 72,654 13.3 7.5
27 Madera, California 73,543 20.1 11.1
28 Amador, California 74,853 7.8 6.0
29 Stanislaus, California 74,872 13.7 8.2
30 San Bernardino, California 77,423 13.8 7.1
31 Calaveras, California 77,526 13.1 6.2
32 Nevada, California 79,395 10.4 4.4
33 Mono, California 82,038 11.3 1.9
34 San Joaquin, California 82,837 12.9 7.2
35 Los Angeles, California 83,411 13.7 7.0

