19 Most Popular American Dishes According to Baby Boomers: Ranked

We’re here at the intersection of popular foods and comfort foods. From nostalgia to availability this intersection highlights baby boomers’ palates as well as their emotional connection to food. While every American dish on our list is undeniably delicious, the vast majority of them would not be what you’d call healthful. The 19 most popular American dishes according to baby boomers (1946-1964) are highly processed and loaded with saturated fats.

There are three schools of thought here: Eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow isn’t promised; Good health is simply the slowest way to die; and all things in moderation. I’m slowly dying, but I have friends who enjoy their decadent meals and chide me when I don’t join in their debauchery. And I know there are some moderate folks out there, I simply haven’t had the pleasure. So, have a seat and grab a napkin as 24/7 Wall St. shares our list of the 19 most popular American dishes according to baby boomers, gleaned from a variety of internet sites, personal experience, and telling interviews, presented in reverse order.

19. Po’Boy

A po’boy sandwich is a classic New Orleans specialty featuring a long French bread roll filled with a generous portion of fried seafood or roasted meat, such as shrimp, oysters, catfish, or roast beef. The sandwich is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayonnaise, with hot sauce on the side.

18. Hot Dogs

A hot dog is a popular American ballpark, cookout, and street vendor food. Consisting of a grilled or boiled sausage, made from beef, pork, or a combination of meats, hot dogs are served in a soft bun. The dog can be topped with a variety of condiments. Some popular ones are mustard, ketchup, relish, onions, sauerkraut, chili, slaw, or even cucumber slices (I’m looking at you Chicago)! This range of flavorful toppings makes the hot dog a convenient and beloved snack or meal. But is a hot dog a sandwich?

17. Sloppy Joe

A sloppy joe is a hearty sandwich filling made from ground beef or other minced meat cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomato sauce, or ketchup, seasoned with garlic, chili powder, and Worcestershire sauce. The mixture is typically served warm on a soft hamburger bun or sandwich roll and may be topped with additional condiments such as pickles or cheese. Sloppy joes are a messy, yet delicious bite of nostalgia.

16. Tater Tots

Number 16 on our list of the 19 most popular dishes according to baby boomers is an eyebrow-raiser, for sure. Or it was until I recalled that Amy Klobuchar, the senior U.S. senator for Minnesota, and 2020 presidential hopeful, pretty much dashed her hopes by sharing her Taconite Tater Tot Hot Dish recipe. Tater tots are bite-sized cylindrical or oval-shaped potato snacks made from grated or finely chopped potatoes mixed with flour and seasoning. They are deep-fried or baked until golden brown and crispy on the outside while remaining soft and fluffy on the inside. Eaten as a side, a snack, or in the case of Sen. Klobuchar, as a casserole topper, tater tots are enjoyed by boomers, and not only in the Midwest.

15. Philly Cheesesteak

The Philly Cheesesteak is a classic sandwich originating from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This delicious sandwich is made with thinly sliced beef steak (usually ribeye or top round) that is cooked on a griddle and served on a long, crusty roll. Add-ons include sautéed onions, bell peppers, and melted cheese, usually provolone or Cheez Whiz. The combination of tender, flavorful beef, melted cheese, and soft bread creates a hearty and filling meal.

14. Chicken Pot Pie

A traditional chicken pot pie is a delicious medley of ingredients: a flaky pastry crust filled with a creamy mixture of cooked chicken, carrots, peas, onions, and sometimes potatoes. The filling is made with a rich cream base, adding a luxurious flavor to the dish. This creamy sauce helps bind the ingredients together while infusing the pie with a velvety smoothness. Baked until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling, this hearty pie provides a warm and satisfying meal.

13. Turkey Sandwich

A traditional turkey sandwich features thin slices of turkey breast layered between two slices of sandwich bread – white, or whole grain, with a slice of tomato and a leaf of iceberg lettuce, with mayo. These days turkey sandwiches run the gamut. Avocado, bacon, cheese, sprouts, arugula, pesto, pickles, hummus, and hot sauce are becoming more and more traditional.

12. Roast Beef

A tender and flavorful cut of beef, roast beef can be cooked over an open flame on a spit, or slow-roasted in a traditional oven. This versatile meat can be served hot (with gravy and horseradish) or cold and sliced thick or shaved thin. Perfect for a special gathering, or as a sandwich for lunch, roast beef is also served as a classic holiday meal.

11. Hash Browns

Hash browns are a popular side dish made from shredded, grated, or finely chopped potatoes. They are fried until they are crispy and brown on the outside and generally seasoned with nothing more than salt and pepper. Boomers have taken hash browns to another level entirely, elevating the dish, once regarded as nothing more than a side note, to a meal by getting them scattered and smothered (onions), covered (melted cheese), chunked (ham), topped (chili), diced (tomatoes) and peppered.

10. BBQ Ribs

Rounding out the top-10 list of the 19 most popular American dishes according to baby boomers is BBQ ribs. BBQ ribs can be either pork or beef. and quite frankly are a lot of work and mess for very little protein. Dry-rubbed or marinated, ribs are slow-cooked over low heat until tender, with the best ones falling off the bone. From backyard cookouts to iconic restaurants, BBQ ribs are favored by boomers for their smoky, sticky, sweetness.

9. Fried Chicken

Made by dredging pieces of chicken through seasoned flour and then deep frying it until the coating is crispy and golden brown is the recipe for Fried Chicken. The result is a crunchy crust surrounding the juiciest, tenderest meat. The perfect finger food, fried chicken is versatile enough to be the main entree at Sunday dinner or the superstar of the picnic. Fried chicken pairs equally well with mashed potatoes or fries, and of course deviled eggs if you’re at the picnic.

8. French Fries

Consisting of potatoes sliced in a variety of different lengths and widths and deep fried to golden perfection, French fries are typically served as a side dish, accompanying burgers and other sandwiches. Shoestring, steak, sweet potato, waffle, crinkle-cut, or curly, boomers love fries. Regardless of the variety, fries are best served hot enough to almost burn the roof of your mouth.

7. Grilled Cheese

A grilled cheese sandwich is a simple, yet exceptionally satisfying comfort food. The sandwich consists of nothing more than two slices of buttered bread with a slice of cheese in the middle, grilled to perfection. Enjoyed on their own or as a complement to a variety of soups and salads, a grilled cheese sandwich is a quick, easy, and welcome addition to many a meal.

6. Cheeseburger

Early-vintage baby boomer Jimmy Buffett (1946-2023) sang about that American creation on which I feed, which according to Buffett consisted of a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat in his ode to the America classic, Cheeseburger in Paradise. These days you can get some ridiculously huge hunks of meat on your cheeseburger. It’s not unusual for restaurants to feature burgers that contain multiple pounds of beef. Along with the bacon and a slice of cheese for each patty, these are artery cloggers, to be sure.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), boomers consume fewer healthful foods than those who came before them, both the greatest generation and the silent generation. These generations were also more active. The results aren’t great for boomers who tend to have chronic illnesses and weight issues. It’s never too late to adopt a more healthful diet and active lifestyle. You could start by amending your carnivorous habits.

5. Corn on the Cob

My family of origin hosted a European exchange student in the mid-1900s. The first time he was served corn on the cob, he exclaimed, Back home this is swine feed! His cob remained on his plate untouched. He watched in fascinated horror as we slathered our ears with butter and salt, before munching away in ecstasy on the revolving cobs. He caught on real quick, a convert from his first bite. A classic summertime treat, fresh ears of corn are typically boiled or grilled until tender and then served with a smear of butter and a dash of salt. Corn on the cob is also yummy when spritzed with lime juice.

4. Apple Pie

Behold the simple apple pie – the only sweet on our list. This classic dessert consists of a flaky crust filled with sliced apples, seasoned with sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of nutmeg. The pie is baked until the crust is golden brown and the apples are tender. Served alamode with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, apple pie is a deliciously sweet end to a perfect meal.

3. Hamburgers

A classic American sandwich, the hamburger is number three on our list of popular American dishes according to baby boomers. A traditional burger consists of a ground beef patty, either grilled, fried, or flame-broiled, served between two halves of a soft bun, with sesame seeds if you’re lucky. It’s topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onion, and the condiments of your choosing. Introduced in the early 20th century, the hamburger remains a staple of the American diet.

2. Steak and Baked Potato

Boomers enjoy a good cut of beef with a baked potato on the side. A well-prepared steak is delicately marbled with a tenderness that allows each savory bite to melt on the tongue. With an array of different steak sauces widely available and a variety of ways to prepare them, steaks are a versatile entree. Add a loaded baked potato and you have the perfect boomer meal.

1. Mashed Potatoes

And, the number one most popular of the 19 most popular American dishes according to baby boomers is, drumroll, please, mashed potatoes. In case you are among the uninitiated, mashed potatoes are a delightful, velvety smooth blend of boiled potatoes, cream, butter, a pinch of salt, and a dash of pepper. There are all sorts of variations- with the peel mixed in, with garlic, and with cheese, but it doesn’t get any better than good, old-fashioned slightly lumpy potatoes oozing with gravy. There are instant mashed potatoes and frozen, pre-smashed potatoes, but by far the best mashed potatoes are the ones made from real potatoes, butter, and cream. And gravy. Don’t forget the gravy.

