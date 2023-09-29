25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Alcohol can make good times better and help endure bad times. But regular excessive drinking takes a serious toll, as evidenced by the thousands of alcohol-related deaths annually.

Unlike illicit drugs, alcohol is deeply ingrained in celebrations and events. Still, years of heavy alcohol use killed numerous celebrities across fields, from jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke to “Great Gatsby” author F. Scott Fitzgerald.

To compile a list of famous people who died from the effects of alcohol, 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous lists published by addiction- or alcoholism-related sites, then verified death dates and diagnoses from obituaries appearing in the New York Times and elsewhere.

We included only figures whose deaths are considered to have been directly caused by, or due to conditions severely exacerbated by, excessive alcohol use. We did not include heavy drinkers or alcoholics for whom alcohol was only one of several contributing factors, nor the many noted personalities, especially (though not exclusively) in the music industry, who died from combinations of alcohol with other drugs, whether recreational or prescribed.

Nearly all met their demise from long-term alcohol damage. The lone accidental death was 1950s screen idol William Holden, who fatally hit his head after slipping while intoxicated.

Others succumbed to alcohol-related conditions like cirrhosis of the liver, cardiovascular events, or internal bleeding. The author of “The Great Gatsby,” F. Scott Fitzgerald, died of an alcohol-induced heart condition. Jazz singer Billie Holiday died from health problems related to alcohol-related cirrhosis of the liver, or scarring of the liver.

Even abstaining can be deadly for habitual drinkers. Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky died from extreme alcohol withdrawal delirium involving seizures and hallucinations.

