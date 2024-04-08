Special Report

These Are the Poorest Counties in Pennsylvania

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

Pennsylvania has a median household income of $73,170. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties in Pennsylvania. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $9,700 to nearly $27,000 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In all but nine counties on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 11.8% statewide poverty rate.

These are the poorest counties in Pennsylvania.

35. Lycoming County

  • Median household income: $63,437
  • Poverty rate: 12.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Population: 114,022

34. Fulton County

  • Median household income: $63,153
  • Poverty rate: 10.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
  • Population: 14,545

33. Sullivan County

  • Median household income: $62,910
  • Poverty rate: 12.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 5,880

32. Juniata County

  • Median household income: $61,915
  • Poverty rate: 9.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%
  • Population: 23,535

31. Elk County

  • Median household income: $61,672
  • Poverty rate: 9.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
  • Population: 30,886

30. Huntingdon County

  • Median household income: $61,300
  • Poverty rate: 11.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%
  • Population: 44,123

29. Armstrong County

  • Median household income: $61,011
  • Poverty rate: 10.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%
  • Population: 65,538

28. Luzerne County

  • Median household income: $60,836
  • Poverty rate: 14.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
  • Population: 325,396

27. Bradford County

  • Median household income: $60,650
  • Poverty rate: 13.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Population: 60,159

26. Tioga County

  • Median household income: $59,707
  • Poverty rate: 12.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
  • Population: 41,186

25. Columbia County

  • Median household income: $59,457
  • Poverty rate: 15.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Population: 64,924

24. Erie County

  • Median household income: $59,396
  • Poverty rate: 15.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 270,495

23. Blair County

  • Median household income: $59,386
  • Poverty rate: 13.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Population: 122,640

22. Venango County

  • Median household income: $59,278
  • Poverty rate: 13.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.7%
  • Population: 50,475

21. Wayne County

  • Median household income: $59,240
  • Poverty rate: 11.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
  • Population: 51,227

20. Clinton County

  • Median household income: $59,011
  • Poverty rate: 13.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Population: 37,860

19. Crawford County

  • Median household income: $58,734
  • Poverty rate: 12.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%
  • Population: 83,876

18. Clarion County

  • Median household income: $58,690
  • Poverty rate: 13.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 37,489

17. Bedford County

  • Median household income: $58,337
  • Poverty rate: 10.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 47,613

16. Mifflin County

  • Median household income: $58,012
  • Poverty rate: 16.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Population: 46,146

15. Warren County

  • Median household income: $57,925
  • Poverty rate: 11.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 38,492

14. McKean County

  • Median household income: $57,861
  • Poverty rate: 14.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Population: 40,459

13. Lawrence County

  • Median household income: $57,585
  • Poverty rate: 12.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%
  • Population: 85,907

12. Philadelphia County

  • Median household income: $57,537
  • Poverty rate: 22.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%
  • Population: 1,593,208

11. Somerset County

  • Median household income: $57,357
  • Poverty rate: 10.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 73,802

10. Mercer County

  • Median household income: $57,353
  • Poverty rate: 13.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 110,600

9. Indiana County

  • Median household income: $57,170
  • Poverty rate: 13.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
  • Population: 83,394

8. Clearfield County

  • Median household income: $56,982
  • Poverty rate: 13.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Population: 79,707

7. Jefferson County

  • Median household income: $56,607
  • Poverty rate: 14.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
  • Population: 44,326

6. Potter County

  • Median household income: $56,491
  • Poverty rate: 12.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Population: 16,390

5. Northumberland County

  • Median household income: $55,952
  • Poverty rate: 12.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Population: 91,340

4. Fayette County

  • Median household income: $55,579
  • Poverty rate: 16.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 128,417

3. Cambria County

  • Median household income: $54,221
  • Poverty rate: 14.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 133,263

2. Forest County

  • Median household income: $46,188
  • Poverty rate: 19.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 6,959

1. Cameron County

  • Median household income: $46,186
  • Poverty rate: 15.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%
  • Population: 4,536
