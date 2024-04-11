17 Prototype Small Arms Rejected by the US Military

The development of small arms is a long and complex process that requires collaboration between engineers and designers as well as military strategists. The process is not purely about developing powerful weapons, instead it is about creating weapons that meet certain needs or parameters for the battlefield. (These are the future military guns of the world. )

As the preeminent military power on the planet, the U.S. military is constantly in the process of developing weapons and over the years it has produced many prototypes. Some of these prototypes went on to see widespread use throughout the military while there are others that did not make the cut.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of these experimental weapons that did not make the cut. To identify prototype small arms not approved for the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed experimental infantry arms cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. 46 prototypes did not pass muster; 25 of these were American-made. We have ranked 17 of these America-made weapons according to when the prototype was first tested. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, manufacturer, or the caliber and feed used by each gun also came from Military Factory.

One example of these experimental weapons is the Barrett XM109 OSW, which expands on the Barrett M82/M107 anti-materiel rifle family. This gun basically combines a sniper rifle with a grenade launcher and is chambered to fire 25x59mm smart grenades. While the body style and range of this weapon are akin to that of traditional sniper rifles, this weapon is designed to destroy whatever it hits. The smart grenade ammunition is also capable of featuring variable warhead loads for different combat scenarios. The XM109 was reportedly folded into a larger anti-materiel rifle program in 2006.

It is worth noting that these prototypes and experimental weapons on this list had mixed results in terms of implementation, sometimes inspiring a later, more successful model, and other times failing.

Here is a look at the prototype guns not approved for widespread use in the U.S. military: