The Russian Military's Longest Range Firearms

Over the course of World War II, one of the most famous snipers to participate in the conflict was Lyudmila Pavlichenko from the Soviet Union. She was better known by her nickname, "Lady Death." With a total of 309 confirmed kills over the course of the conflict, Pavlichenko is considered the best female sniper in history. Her legend helped build a legacy of Soviet snipers in the decades to come and is partially why Russian forces have a sizable arsenal of long-range rifles.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Russia’s small arms. To identify the Russian military’s firearms with the longest range, 24/7 Wall St. examined modern Russian guns listed on Military Factory, an online archive that catalogs military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. The guns listed are ranked according to their maximum effective range. We included supplemental information regarding the year introduced, type, caliber and feed of each weapon.

One of the top guns on this list is the KBP OSV-96, also known as the Vzlomshchik. The main idea behind the development of this rifle was to design a rifle to fill the dual role as both counter-sniping and anti-materiel rifle. It has a maximum effective range of over 6,500 feet, making it one of the longest-range Russian rifles.

Another prominent name on this list is the Dragunov SVD, which has been in use since the 1960s. This Russian-made sniper rifle has a maximum effective range of around 4,200 feet. It has found use in several militaries around the world — namely Russian allies — including Belarus, Iran, and India.

One interesting thing to note is that some of the longest range weapons in the Russian arsenal are not in fact sniper rifles, as many might think. Some heavy machine guns with high-caliber rounds actually fill out the top spots on this list.

Here is a look at the longest range firearms in the Russian military: