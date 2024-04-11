Special Report

These Are the Poorest Counties in Michigan

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

Michigan has a median household income of $68,505. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties in Michigan. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $10,500 to $22,600 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In all but seven counties on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 13.1% statewide poverty rate.

These are the poorest counties in Michigan.

35. Crawford County

  • Median household income: $57,998
  • Poverty rate: 13.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%
  • Population: 13,197

34. Gratiot County

  • Median household income: $57,934
  • Poverty rate: 14.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 41,534

33. Bay County

  • Median household income: $57,887
  • Poverty rate: 15.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Population: 103,752

32. Missaukee County

  • Median household income: $57,667
  • Poverty rate: 11.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%
  • Population: 15,089

31. Wayne County

  • Median household income: $57,223
  • Poverty rate: 20.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%
  • Population: 1,781,641

30. Saginaw County

  • Median household income: $56,579
  • Poverty rate: 18.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%
  • Population: 189,821

29. Kalkaska County

  • Median household income: $56,380
  • Poverty rate: 14.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Population: 17,934

28. Presque Isle County

  • Median household income: $55,986
  • Poverty rate: 12.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
  • Population: 13,083

27. Sanilac County

  • Median household income: $55,740
  • Poverty rate: 15.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
  • Population: 40,759

26. Keweenaw County

  • Median household income: $55,560
  • Poverty rate: 7.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Population: 2,088

25. Alger County

  • Median household income: $55,528
  • Poverty rate: 10.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%
  • Population: 8,866

24. Schoolcraft County

  • Median household income: $55,071
  • Poverty rate: 16.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%
  • Population: 8,062

23. Osceola County

  • Median household income: $54,875
  • Poverty rate: 15.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%
  • Population: 23,022

22. Huron County

  • Median household income: $54,475
  • Poverty rate: 11.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Population: 31,461

21. Mecosta County

  • Median household income: $54,132
  • Poverty rate: 18.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 40,128

20. Menominee County

  • Median household income: $54,074
  • Poverty rate: 10.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
  • Population: 23,433

19. Delta County

  • Median household income: $53,852
  • Poverty rate: 13.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 36,839

18. Gladwin County

  • Median household income: $53,717
  • Poverty rate: 14.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%
  • Population: 25,461

17. Arenac County

  • Median household income: $53,487
  • Poverty rate: 13.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 15,031

16. Houghton County

  • Median household income: $52,736
  • Poverty rate: 17.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
  • Population: 37,414

15. Isabella County

  • Median household income: $52,638
  • Poverty rate: 23.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 64,938

14. Iron County

  • Median household income: $52,241
  • Poverty rate: 14.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Population: 11,585

13. Baraga County

  • Median household income: $51,911
  • Poverty rate: 12.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 8,245

12. Luce County

  • Median household income: $51,015
  • Poverty rate: 18.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
  • Population: 5,442

11. Ogemaw County

  • Median household income: $50,377
  • Poverty rate: 17.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%
  • Population: 20,820

10. Alcona County

  • Median household income: $50,295
  • Poverty rate: 15.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Population: 10,238

9. Roscommon County

  • Median household income: $49,898
  • Poverty rate: 16.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
  • Population: 23,556

8. Alpena County

  • Median household income: $49,133
  • Poverty rate: 16.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%
  • Population: 28,911

7. Oscoda County

  • Median household income: $48,692
  • Poverty rate: 13.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%
  • Population: 8,264

6. Ontonagon County

  • Median household income: $48,316
  • Poverty rate: 13.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Population: 5,862

5. Gogebic County

  • Median household income: $47,913
  • Poverty rate: 14.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Population: 14,597

4. Clare County

  • Median household income: $47,816
  • Poverty rate: 22.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%
  • Population: 30,998

3. Montmorency County

  • Median household income: $46,345
  • Poverty rate: 18.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
  • Population: 9,261

2. Iosco County

  • Median household income: $46,224
  • Poverty rate: 15.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%
  • Population: 25,319

1. Lake County

  • Median household income: $45,946
  • Poverty rate: 20.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Population: 12,285
Rank County Median household income ($) Poverty rate (%) 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
1 Lake, Michigan 45,946 20.3 7.5
2 Iosco, Michigan 46,224 15.1 7.4
3 Montmorency, Michigan 46,345 18.5 6.2
4 Clare, Michigan 47,816 22.1 9.3
5 Gogebic, Michigan 47,913 14.1 6.0
6 Ontonagon, Michigan 48,316 13.7 6.3
7 Oscoda, Michigan 48,692 13.9 8.9
8 Alpena, Michigan 49,133 16.5 7.3
9 Roscommon, Michigan 49,898 16.2 5.7
10 Alcona, Michigan 50,295 15.8 6.3
11 Ogemaw, Michigan 50,377 17.1 7.1
12 Luce, Michigan 51,015 18.3 8.3
13 Baraga, Michigan 51,911 12.2 4.9
14 Iron, Michigan 52,241 14.7 4.6
15 Isabella, Michigan 52,638 23.6 7.2
16 Houghton, Michigan 52,736 17.3 6.2
17 Arenac, Michigan 53,487 13.6 7.2
18 Gladwin, Michigan 53,717 14.2 6.9
19 Delta, Michigan 53,852 13.2 5.2
20 Menominee, Michigan 54,074 10.8 4.5
21 Mecosta, Michigan 54,132 18.0 5.5
22 Huron, Michigan 54,475 11.3 5.3
23 Osceola, Michigan 54,875 15.7 7.6
24 Schoolcraft, Michigan 55,071 16.0 7.9
25 Alger, Michigan 55,528 10.3 5.1
26 Keweenaw, Michigan 55,560 7.8 4.7
27 Sanilac, Michigan 55,740 15.0 6.5
28 Presque Isle, Michigan 55,986 12.7 6.4
29 Kalkaska, Michigan 56,380 14.7 4.6
30 Saginaw, Michigan 56,579 18.2 6.6
31 Wayne, Michigan 57,223 20.2 9.0
32 Missaukee, Michigan 57,667 11.2 6.9
33 Bay, Michigan 57,887 15.3 4.8
34 Gratiot, Michigan 57,934 14.1 4.9
35 Crawford, Michigan 57,998 13.8 6.1

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply
clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.


Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, acs, low income communities in Michigan, median income, Michigan, Michigan’s poorest counties, poorest counties in Michigan, poorest places in Michigan, Income & Output

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

25 Poorest Countries in the World

Here's How Rich Every US Senator Is

25 Richest Countries in the World

America’s Richest and Poorest States