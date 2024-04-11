Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.
While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.
While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.
With a median household income of $97,126, New Jersey has one of the highest-earning populations in the country. Still, there are many parts of the state where the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 12 poorest counties in New Jersey. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $2,100 to $35,000 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In all but three counties on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 9.7% statewide poverty rate.
These are the poorest counties in New Jersey.
12. Union County
- Median household income: $95,000
- Poverty rate: 8.9%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
- Population: 572,079
11. Mercer County
- Median household income: $92,697
- Poverty rate: 11.2%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%
- Population: 383,732
10. Warren County
- Median household income: $92,620
- Poverty rate: 7.7%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
- Population: 109,739
9. Hudson County
- Median household income: $86,854
- Poverty rate: 14.2%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Population: 712,029
8. Passaic County
- Median household income: $84,465
- Poverty rate: 13.5%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.8%
- Population: 519,986
7. Cape May County
- Median household income: $83,870
- Poverty rate: 9.0%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Population: 95,456
6. Ocean County
- Median household income: $82,379
- Poverty rate: 10.5%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
- Population: 638,691
5. Camden County
- Median household income: $82,005
- Poverty rate: 12.4%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
- Population: 522,581
4. Essex County
- Median household income: $73,785
- Poverty rate: 15.0%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%
- Population: 853,374
3. Salem County
- Median household income: $73,378
- Poverty rate: 13.0%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%
- Population: 64,840
2. Atlantic County
- Median household income: $73,113
- Poverty rate: 13.0%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
- Population: 274,339
1. Cumberland County
- Median household income: $62,310
- Poverty rate: 15.5%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.8%
- Population: 153,588
|Rank
|County
|Median household income ($)
|Poverty rate (%)
|5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
|1
|Cumberland, New Jersey
|62,310
|15.5
|7.8
|2
|Atlantic, New Jersey
|73,113
|13.0
|8.3
|3
|Salem, New Jersey
|73,378
|13.0
|7.9
|4
|Essex, New Jersey
|73,785
|15.0
|8.5
|5
|Camden, New Jersey
|82,005
|12.4
|7.2
|6
|Ocean, New Jersey
|82,379
|10.5
|5.7
|7
|Cape May, New Jersey
|83,870
|9.0
|6.4
|8
|Passaic, New Jersey
|84,465
|13.5
|7.8
|9
|Hudson, New Jersey
|86,854
|14.2
|5.8
|10
|Warren, New Jersey
|92,620
|7.7
|6.0
|11
|Mercer, New Jersey
|92,697
|11.2
|6.1
|12
|Union, New Jersey
|95,000
|8.9
|6.2
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the
advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.