Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.
While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.
While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.
Virginia has a median household income of $87,249. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties and independent cities in Virginia. Counties and county equivalents in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
Among the places on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $33,300 to $50,300 below the statewide median. Levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty in these places. In every county and independent city on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 10.0% statewide poverty rate.
These are the poorest counties in Virginia.
35. Wythe County
- Median household income: $53,921
- Poverty rate: 17.2%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
- Population: 28,275
34. Accomack County
- Median household income: $52,694
- Poverty rate: 15.9%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Population: 33,367
33. Brunswick County
- Median household income: $52,678
- Poverty rate: 17.2%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
- Population: 15,965
32. Pittsylvania County
- Median household income: $52,619
- Poverty rate: 16.4%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
- Population: 60,541
31. Alleghany County
- Median household income: $52,546
- Poverty rate: 13.7%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Population: 15,159
30. Waynesboro (independent city)
- Median household income: $52,519
- Poverty rate: 16.1%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
- Population: 22,341
29. Essex County
- Median household income: $52,335
- Poverty rate: 17.1%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.8%
- Population: 10,602
28. Greensville County
- Median household income: $51,823
- Poverty rate: 12.9%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
- Population: 11,373
27. Charlotte County
- Median household income: $51,548
- Poverty rate: 20.3%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Population: 11,563
26. Roanoke (independent city)
- Median household income: $51,523
- Poverty rate: 19.1%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%
- Population: 99,213
25. Mecklenburg County
- Median household income: $51,265
- Poverty rate: 18.8%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Population: 30,367
24. Radford (independent city)
- Median household income: $51,039
- Poverty rate: 33.8%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
- Population: 16,379
23. Hopewell (independent city)
- Median household income: $50,661
- Poverty rate: 21.3%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%
- Population: 23,046
22. Patrick County
- Median household income: $49,180
- Poverty rate: 11.4%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%
- Population: 17,660
21. Halifax County
- Median household income: $49,145
- Poverty rate: 14.7%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Population: 34,013
20. Carroll County
- Median household income: $49,113
- Poverty rate: 15.2%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Population: 29,126
19. Buena Vista (independent city)
- Median household income: $48,783
- Poverty rate: 21.9%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3%
- Population: 6,639
18. Wise County
- Median household income: $47,541
- Poverty rate: 19.9%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%
- Population: 36,105
17. Petersburg (independent city)
- Median household income: $46,930
- Poverty rate: 22.2%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%
- Population: 33,261
16. Tazewell County
- Median household income: $46,508
- Poverty rate: 18.1%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
- Population: 40,392
15. Covington (independent city)
- Median household income: $45,737
- Poverty rate: 16.9%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6%
- Population: 5,722
14. Bristol (independent city)
- Median household income: $45,250
- Poverty rate: 17.0%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%
- Population: 17,036
13. Smyth County
- Median household income: $45,061
- Poverty rate: 18.8%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Population: 29,799
12. Galax (independent city)
- Median household income: $44,612
- Poverty rate: 22.4%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Population: 6,687
11. Scott County
- Median household income: $44,535
- Poverty rate: 17.0%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Population: 21,536
10. Russell County
- Median household income: $44,088
- Poverty rate: 19.3%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
- Population: 25,763
9. Henry County
- Median household income: $43,694
- Poverty rate: 16.1%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
- Population: 50,760
8. Grayson County
- Median household income: $43,348
- Poverty rate: 18.7%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 15,356
7. Lee County
- Median household income: $41,619
- Poverty rate: 26.0%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.1%
- Population: 22,287
6. Danville (independent city)
- Median household income: $41,484
- Poverty rate: 25.3%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Population: 42,507
5. Emporia (independent city)
- Median household income: $41,442
- Poverty rate: 17.3%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%
- Population: 5,680
4. Dickenson County
- Median household income: $40,143
- Poverty rate: 22.5%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Population: 14,089
3. Buchanan County
- Median household income: $39,591
- Poverty rate: 25.3%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
- Population: 20,246
2. Martinsville County (independent city)
- Median household income: $39,127
- Poverty rate: 24.6%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 13,539
1. Norton (independent city)
- Median household income: $36,974
- Poverty rate: 29.1%
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%
- Population: 3,668
|Rank
|County or county equivalent
|Median household income ($)
|Poverty rate (%)
|5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
|1
|Norton, Virginia
|36,974
|29.1
|7.3
|2
|Martinsville, Virginia
|39,127
|24.6
|4.3
|3
|Buchanan, Virginia
|39,591
|25.3
|6.0
|4
|Dickenson, Virginia
|40,143
|22.5
|3.4
|5
|Emporia, Virginia
|41,442
|17.3
|7.0
|6
|Danville, Virginia
|41,484
|25.3
|5.8
|7
|Lee, Virginia
|41,619
|26.0
|8.1
|8
|Grayson, Virginia
|43,348
|18.7
|4.3
|9
|Henry, Virginia
|43,694
|16.1
|5.2
|10
|Russell, Virginia
|44,088
|19.3
|5.9
|11
|Scott, Virginia
|44,535
|17.0
|3.4
|12
|Galax, Virginia
|44,612
|22.4
|4.4
|13
|Smyth, Virginia
|45,061
|18.8
|3.3
|14
|Bristol, Virginia
|45,250
|17.0
|4.1
|15
|Covington, Virginia
|45,737
|16.9
|2.6
|16
|Tazewell, Virginia
|46,508
|18.1
|5.7
|17
|Petersburg, Virginia
|46,930
|22.2
|11.1
|18
|Wise, Virginia
|47,541
|19.9
|9.1
|19
|Buena Vista, Virginia
|48,783
|21.9
|1.3
|20
|Carroll, Virginia
|49,113
|15.2
|4.8
|21
|Halifax, Virginia
|49,145
|14.7
|3.7
|22
|Patrick, Virginia
|49,180
|11.4
|2.3
|23
|Hopewell, Virginia
|50,661
|21.3
|8.6
|24
|Radford, Virginia
|51,039
|33.8
|7.2
|25
|Mecklenburg, Virginia
|51,265
|18.8
|3.6
|26
|Roanoke, Virginia
|51,523
|19.1
|6.6
|27
|Charlotte, Virginia
|51,548
|20.3
|3.6
|28
|Greensville, Virginia
|51,823
|12.9
|6.3
|29
|Essex, Virginia
|52,335
|17.1
|9.8
|30
|Waynesboro, Virginia
|52,519
|16.1
|4.7
|31
|Alleghany, Virginia
|52,546
|13.7
|3.7
|32
|Pittsylvania, Virginia
|52,619
|16.4
|5.4
|33
|Brunswick, Virginia
|52,678
|17.2
|5.2
|34
|Accomack, Virginia
|52,694
|15.9
|3.7
|35
|Wythe, Virginia
|53,921
|17.2
|5.2
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the
advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.