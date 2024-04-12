Special Report

These Are the Poorest Counties in Virginia

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

Virginia has a median household income of $87,249. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties and independent cities in Virginia. Counties and county equivalents in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the places on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $33,300 to $50,300 below the statewide median. Levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty in these places. In every county and independent city on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 10.0% statewide poverty rate.

These are the poorest counties in Virginia.

35. Wythe County

  • Median household income: $53,921
  • Poverty rate: 17.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 28,275

34. Accomack County

  • Median household income: $52,694
  • Poverty rate: 15.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
  • Population: 33,367

33. Brunswick County

  • Median household income: $52,678
  • Poverty rate: 17.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 15,965

32. Pittsylvania County

  • Median household income: $52,619
  • Poverty rate: 16.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
  • Population: 60,541

31. Alleghany County

  • Median household income: $52,546
  • Poverty rate: 13.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
  • Population: 15,159

30. Waynesboro (independent city)

  • Median household income: $52,519
  • Poverty rate: 16.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Population: 22,341

29. Essex County

  • Median household income: $52,335
  • Poverty rate: 17.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.8%
  • Population: 10,602

28. Greensville County

  • Median household income: $51,823
  • Poverty rate: 12.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Population: 11,373

27. Charlotte County

  • Median household income: $51,548
  • Poverty rate: 20.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
  • Population: 11,563

26. Roanoke (independent city)

  • Median household income: $51,523
  • Poverty rate: 19.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%
  • Population: 99,213

25. Mecklenburg County

  • Median household income: $51,265
  • Poverty rate: 18.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
  • Population: 30,367

24. Radford (independent city)

  • Median household income: $51,039
  • Poverty rate: 33.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 16,379

23. Hopewell (independent city)

  • Median household income: $50,661
  • Poverty rate: 21.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%
  • Population: 23,046

22. Patrick County

  • Median household income: $49,180
  • Poverty rate: 11.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%
  • Population: 17,660

21. Halifax County

  • Median household income: $49,145
  • Poverty rate: 14.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
  • Population: 34,013

20. Carroll County

  • Median household income: $49,113
  • Poverty rate: 15.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Population: 29,126

19. Buena Vista (independent city)

  • Median household income: $48,783
  • Poverty rate: 21.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3%
  • Population: 6,639

18. Wise County

  • Median household income: $47,541
  • Poverty rate: 19.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%
  • Population: 36,105

17. Petersburg (independent city)

  • Median household income: $46,930
  • Poverty rate: 22.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%
  • Population: 33,261

16. Tazewell County

  • Median household income: $46,508
  • Poverty rate: 18.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
  • Population: 40,392

15. Covington (independent city)

  • Median household income: $45,737
  • Poverty rate: 16.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6%
  • Population: 5,722

14. Bristol (independent city)

  • Median household income: $45,250
  • Poverty rate: 17.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%
  • Population: 17,036

13. Smyth County

  • Median household income: $45,061
  • Poverty rate: 18.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
  • Population: 29,799

12. Galax (independent city)

  • Median household income: $44,612
  • Poverty rate: 22.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Population: 6,687

11. Scott County

  • Median household income: $44,535
  • Poverty rate: 17.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
  • Population: 21,536

10. Russell County

  • Median household income: $44,088
  • Poverty rate: 19.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
  • Population: 25,763

9. Henry County

  • Median household income: $43,694
  • Poverty rate: 16.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 50,760

8. Grayson County

  • Median household income: $43,348
  • Poverty rate: 18.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 15,356

7. Lee County

  • Median household income: $41,619
  • Poverty rate: 26.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.1%
  • Population: 22,287

6. Danville (independent city)

  • Median household income: $41,484
  • Poverty rate: 25.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Population: 42,507

5. Emporia (independent city)

  • Median household income: $41,442
  • Poverty rate: 17.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%
  • Population: 5,680

4. Dickenson County

  • Median household income: $40,143
  • Poverty rate: 22.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
  • Population: 14,089

3. Buchanan County

  • Median household income: $39,591
  • Poverty rate: 25.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Population: 20,246

2. Martinsville County (independent city)

  • Median household income: $39,127
  • Poverty rate: 24.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 13,539

1. Norton (independent city)

  • Median household income: $36,974
  • Poverty rate: 29.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%
  • Population: 3,668
Rank County or county equivalent Median household income ($) Poverty rate (%) 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
1 Norton, Virginia 36,974 29.1 7.3
2 Martinsville, Virginia 39,127 24.6 4.3
3 Buchanan, Virginia 39,591 25.3 6.0
4 Dickenson, Virginia 40,143 22.5 3.4
5 Emporia, Virginia 41,442 17.3 7.0
6 Danville, Virginia 41,484 25.3 5.8
7 Lee, Virginia 41,619 26.0 8.1
8 Grayson, Virginia 43,348 18.7 4.3
9 Henry, Virginia 43,694 16.1 5.2
10 Russell, Virginia 44,088 19.3 5.9
11 Scott, Virginia 44,535 17.0 3.4
12 Galax, Virginia 44,612 22.4 4.4
13 Smyth, Virginia 45,061 18.8 3.3
14 Bristol, Virginia 45,250 17.0 4.1
15 Covington, Virginia 45,737 16.9 2.6
16 Tazewell, Virginia 46,508 18.1 5.7
17 Petersburg, Virginia 46,930 22.2 11.1
18 Wise, Virginia 47,541 19.9 9.1
19 Buena Vista, Virginia 48,783 21.9 1.3
20 Carroll, Virginia 49,113 15.2 4.8
21 Halifax, Virginia 49,145 14.7 3.7
22 Patrick, Virginia 49,180 11.4 2.3
23 Hopewell, Virginia 50,661 21.3 8.6
24 Radford, Virginia 51,039 33.8 7.2
25 Mecklenburg, Virginia 51,265 18.8 3.6
26 Roanoke, Virginia 51,523 19.1 6.6
27 Charlotte, Virginia 51,548 20.3 3.6
28 Greensville, Virginia 51,823 12.9 6.3
29 Essex, Virginia 52,335 17.1 9.8
30 Waynesboro, Virginia 52,519 16.1 4.7
31 Alleghany, Virginia 52,546 13.7 3.7
32 Pittsylvania, Virginia 52,619 16.4 5.4
33 Brunswick, Virginia 52,678 17.2 5.2
34 Accomack, Virginia 52,694 15.9 3.7
35 Wythe, Virginia 53,921 17.2 5.2

