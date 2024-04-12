Special Report

These Are the Poorest Counties in Washington

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

Washington has a median household income of $90,325. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties in Washington. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $200 to $41,000 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In all but seven counties on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 9.9% statewide poverty rate.

These are the poorest counties in Washington.

35. Clark County

Source: timnewman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $90,115
  • Poverty rate: 8.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 504,091

34. Thurston County

Source: zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $88,895
  • Poverty rate: 9.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Population: 294,272

33. Skamania County

Source: july7th / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $84,500
  • Poverty rate: 8.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 12,118

32. Benton County

Source: gjohnstonphoto / Getty Images
  • Median household income: $83,778
  • Poverty rate: 10.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Population: 207,560

31. Island County

Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island by brewbooks
Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brewbooks
  • Median household income: $82,850
  • Poverty rate: 6.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
  • Population: 86,510

30. Skagit County

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $82,029
  • Poverty rate: 12.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%
  • Population: 129,480

29. Douglas County

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $79,422
  • Poverty rate: 7.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 43,189

28. Franklin County

Source: Cecil_Kindle / Getty Images
  • Median household income: $77,877
  • Poverty rate: 13.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
  • Population: 96,692

27. Whatcom County

Source: Piepereit / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $77,581
  • Poverty rate: 12.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 226,523

26. San Juan County

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $76,745
  • Poverty rate: 11.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%
  • Population: 18,001

25. Mason County

Simpson lumber-Shelton Washington by Sean A. Lotz
Simpson lumber-Shelton Washington (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Sean A. Lotz
  • Median household income: $74,388
  • Poverty rate: 12.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
  • Population: 66,053

24. Chelan County

Source: Erhoman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $71,876
  • Poverty rate: 9.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
  • Population: 79,076

23. Cowlitz County

Source: svetlana57 / Getty Images
  • Median household income: $70,912
  • Poverty rate: 12.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 110,621

22. Spokane County

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $70,394
  • Poverty rate: 12.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
  • Population: 538,711

21. Columbia County

Source: John Stanton / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median household income: $68,825
  • Poverty rate: 9.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%
  • Population: 3,980

20. Lincoln County

Source: kirt_edblom / Flickr
  • Median household income: $68,172
  • Poverty rate: 11.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Population: 11,036

19. Lewis County

Chehalis Washington by JOHN LLOYD
Chehalis Washington (CC BY 2.0) by JOHN LLOYD
  • Median household income: $67,247
  • Poverty rate: 12.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Population: 82,663

18. Kittitas County

Source: carterdayne / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $66,800
  • Poverty rate: 14.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
  • Population: 44,424

17. Walla Walla County

Source: JohnnyH5 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $66,635
  • Poverty rate: 11.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Population: 62,150

16. Klickitat County

Source: LoweStock / iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Median household income: $66,581
  • Poverty rate: 13.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%
  • Population: 22,798

15. Grant County

Moses Lake by Chris Phan
Moses Lake (CC BY 2.0) by Chris Phan
  • Median household income: $66,387
  • Poverty rate: 14.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
  • Population: 99,145

14. Clallam County

Source: HaizhanZheng / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $66,108
  • Poverty rate: 10.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
  • Population: 77,333

13. Yakima County

Source: waterfordyork / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $64,910
  • Poverty rate: 15.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 256,143

12. Jefferson County

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $64,796
  • Poverty rate: 13.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%
  • Population: 33,006

11. Asotin County

Source: redfishweb / Getty Images
  • Median household income: $63,724
  • Poverty rate: 16.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
  • Population: 22,370

10. Adams County

Source: afiler / Flickr
  • Median household income: $63,105
  • Poverty rate: 20.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Population: 20,557

9. Stevens County

Highland Cemetery - Colville Washington crop by Tonya Stinson
Highland Cemetery - Colville Washington crop (CC BY 3.0) by Tonya Stinson
  • Median household income: $62,381
  • Poverty rate: 13.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Population: 46,774

8. Pend Oreille County

Source: gjohnstonphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $59,353
  • Poverty rate: 12.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%
  • Population: 13,570

7. Wahkiakum County

Source: GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $59,167
  • Poverty rate: 13.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%
  • Population: 4,476

6. Grays Harbor County

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $59,105
  • Poverty rate: 14.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
  • Population: 75,672

5. Pacific County

Source: JeffGoulden / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $58,889
  • Poverty rate: 13.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 23,396

4. Okanogan County

Source: gjohnstonphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $58,218
  • Poverty rate: 18.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Population: 42,336

3. Garfield County

Source: JeffGoulden / Getty Images
  • Median household income: $57,958
  • Poverty rate: 11.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
  • Population: 2,310

2. Ferry County

Ferry County Courthouse by Robert Ashworth
Ferry County Courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by Robert Ashworth
  • Median household income: $50,424
  • Poverty rate: 15.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%
  • Population: 7,260

1. Whitman County

Source: redfishweb / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $49,345
  • Poverty rate: 23.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.7%
  • Population: 47,141
Rank County Median household income ($) Poverty rate (%) 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
1 Whitman, Washington 49,345 23.9 6.7
2 Ferry, Washington 50,424 15.5 7.6
3 Garfield, Washington 57,958 11.1 6.5
4 Okanogan, Washington 58,218 18.9 5.8
5 Pacific, Washington 58,889 13.2 4.3
6 Grays Harbor, Washington 59,105 14.9 6.4
7 Wahkiakum, Washington 59,167 13.7 3.2
8 Pend Oreille, Washington 59,353 12.9 6.1
9 Stevens, Washington 62,381 13.3 5.3
10 Adams, Washington 63,105 20.9 6.3
11 Asotin, Washington 63,724 16.1 5.9
12 Jefferson, Washington 64,796 13.8 8.4
13 Yakima, Washington 64,910 15.5 7.2
14 Clallam, Washington 66,108 10.9 5.4
15 Grant, Washington 66,387 14.3 5.4
16 Klickitat, Washington 66,581 13.8 6.9
17 Walla Walla, Washington 66,635 11.1 5.8
18 Kittitas, Washington 66,800 14.5 5.9
19 Lewis, Washington 67,247 12.3 6.3
20 Lincoln, Washington 68,172 11.6 5.3
21 Columbia, Washington 68,825 9.3 3.5
22 Spokane, Washington 70,394 12.3 5.7
23 Cowlitz, Washington 70,912 12.1 5.5
24 Chelan, Washington 71,876 9.2 3.4
25 Mason, Washington 74,388 12.9 6.2
26 San Juan, Washington 76,745 11.0 3.2
27 Whatcom, Washington 77,581 12.9 4.9
28 Franklin, Washington 77,877 13.4 5.7
29 Douglas, Washington 79,422 7.9 4.3
30 Skagit, Washington 82,029 12.0 5.0
31 Island, Washington 82,850 6.8 4.5
32 Benton, Washington 83,778 10.5 4.8
33 Skamania, Washington 84,500 8.6 5.2
34 Thurston, Washington 88,895 9.3 5.3
35 Clark, Washington 90,115 8.9 5.2

