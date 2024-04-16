These Are the Richest Counties in Florida ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Florida, a state home to 23 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $67,917 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 21 richest counties in Florida. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $1,300 to $32,100 higher than what the typical Florida household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but six of Florida’s richest counties is below the 5.0% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In all but five counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $292,200 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Florida.

21. Flagler County

Source: KarenMassier / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,251

$69,251 Median home value: $293,700

$293,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 117,515

20. Lee County

Source: fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,368

$69,368 Median home value: $290,900

$290,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 772,902

19. Sumter County

Median household income: $70,105

$70,105 Median home value: $324,400

$324,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Population: 131,832

18. Broward County

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,331

$70,331 Median home value: $348,600

$348,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%

5.7% Population: 1,940,907

17. Hillsborough County

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,612

$70,612 Median home value: $294,900

$294,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 1,468,560

16. Brevard County

Source: Stephen Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,308

$71,308 Median home value: $278,000

$278,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 610,723

15. Manatee County

Source: Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,385

$71,385 Median home value: $323,900

$323,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Population: 405,069

14. Wakulla County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $72,035

$72,035 Median home value: $198,600

$198,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Population: 33,732

13. Orange County

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $72,629

$72,629 Median home value: $329,000

$329,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Population: 1,427,403

12. Okaloosa County

Source: ghornephoto / E+ via Getty Images

Median household income: $73,988

$73,988 Median home value: $295,400

$295,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Population: 212,021

11. Walton County

Source: LCBallard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $74,832

$74,832 Median home value: $327,000

$327,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Population: 76,618

10. Palm Beach County

Source: Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $76,066

$76,066 Median home value: $368,300

$368,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Population: 1,494,805

9. Sarasota County

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $77,213

$77,213 Median home value: $338,500

$338,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 439,392

8. Martin County

Source: Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $77,894

$77,894 Median home value: $359,200

$359,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 159,399

7. Seminole County

Source: Paulo Almeida / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $79,490

$79,490 Median home value: $329,300

$329,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 471,321

6. Monroe County

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $80,111

$80,111 Median home value: $696,900

$696,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 82,044

5. Collier County

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $82,011

$82,011 Median home value: $443,700

$443,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 380,221

4. Clay County

Source: viktor2013 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $82,242

$82,242 Median home value: $254,500

$254,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 219,650

3. Nassau County

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $84,085

$84,085 Median home value: $306,800

$306,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 91,538

2. Santa Rosa County

Source: George Dodd / Getty Images

Median household income: $84,715

$84,715 Median home value: $272,500

$272,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 188,994

1. St. Johns County

Source: Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $100,020

$100,020 Median home value: $416,100

$416,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 278,722

