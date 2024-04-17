Military

This Country Has the Most Attack Helicopters: The Top 32, Ranked

Israel+apache+helicopter | TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRADUATION
diariocriticove / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Over the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, attack helicopters have played an important role in determining how it has played out so far. Currently, Russia boasts the second largest fleet of attack helicopters in the world, second only to the United States, and it has tipped the scales of this conflict in Russia’s favor. The importance of these attack helicopters cannot be understated. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Combining various operational roles on the battlefield, attack helicopters are an important part of any strategy on the battlefield. These aircraft are capable of reconnaissance, some can transport troops, but all are capable of laying down heavy fire.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries with the most helicopters that play combat roles. To determine the countries with the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most attack helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded Luxembourg and Iceland from this list because neither has military helicopters.

The United States has the largest attack helicopter fleet in the world with a range of helicopters filling a wide variety of roles. Other NATO countries like Turkey and France rank relatively high on this list as well, each having sizable helicopter fleets. (These are the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)

On the other hand, Russia and China fill out a few of the top spots on this list as perennial global superpowers. The military buildup in these countries over the last decade has seen a rise in the production of these military assets and there is no doubt that in the years to come there will be even more attack helicopters in their arsenals.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest fleets of attack helicopters:

32. Netherlands

12th CAB at Allied Spirit I by 7th Army Training Command
12th CAB at Allied Spirit I (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total attack helicopters: 21
  • Total helicopters: 66
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 52
  • Total military aircraft: 143
  • Military strength score:: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

31. Kazakhstan

Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. (BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Total attack helicopters: 22
  • Total helicopters: 75
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 119
  • Total military aircraft: 243
  • Military strength score:: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

30. Australia

Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... by ResoluteSupportMedia
Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... (CC BY 2.0) by ResoluteSupportMedia
  • Total attack helicopters: 22
  • Total helicopters: 79
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 84
  • Total military aircraft: 325
  • Military strength score:: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

29. Qatar

A7-HBO Bell 212 Gulf Helicopters by SJByles
A7-HBO Bell 212 Gulf Helicopters (BY-SA 2.0) by SJByles
  • Total attack helicopters: 24
  • Total helicopters: 67
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 98
  • Total military aircraft: 228
  • Military strength score:: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

28. Belarus

Russian helicopter in Minsk, Belarus (26 February 2022) 3 by Homoatrox
Russian helicopter in Minsk, Belarus (26 February 2022) 3 (CC0 1.0) by Homoatrox
  • Total attack helicopters: 25
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 88
  • Total military aircraft: 183
  • Military strength score:: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

27. Syria

Source: canaran / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total attack helicopters: 27
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 225
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Military strength score:: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

26. Bahrain

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter participates in a floating mine response training exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter participates in a floating mine response training exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Total attack helicopters: 28
  • Total helicopters: 74
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 18
  • Total military aircraft: 120
  • Military strength score:: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

25. Greece

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 29
  • Total helicopters: 289
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 194
  • Total military aircraft: 632
  • Military strength score:: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

24. United Arab Emirates

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total helicopters: 246
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 117
  • Total military aircraft: 560
  • Military strength score:: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

23. Poland

Poland+apache+helicopter | Saber Strike 15
Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total helicopters: 215
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 93
  • Total military aircraft: 468
  • Military strength score:: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

22. Uzbekistan

Mississippi National Guard by The National Guard
Mississippi National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total attack helicopters: 33
  • Total helicopters: 100
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 71
  • Total military aircraft: 191
  • Military strength score:: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

21. Ukraine

Source: Volodymyr Vorobiov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total attack helicopters: 33
  • Total helicopters: 130
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 102
  • Total military aircraft: 321
  • Military strength score:: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

20. Saudi Arabia

DA-ST-91-06392 by U.S. Army Materiel Command
DA-ST-91-06392 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Materiel Command
  • Total attack helicopters: 34
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 364
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Military strength score:: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

19. Sudan

Darfur support, U.S. Army Africa, Kigali, Rwanda 090114 by US Army Africa
Darfur support, U.S. Army Africa, Kigali, Rwanda 090114 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total attack helicopters: 35
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 77
  • Total military aircraft: 170
  • Military strength score:: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

18. Iraq

MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Man... by Colin Cooke Photo
MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Man... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo
  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 61
  • Total military aircraft: 371
  • Military strength score:: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

17. India

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total helicopters: 869
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 736
  • Total military aircraft: 2,296
  • Military strength score:: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

16. Jordan

KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight by Korea Aerospace Industries
KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight (CC BY 2.0) by Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Total attack helicopters: 43
  • Total helicopters: 148
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 50
  • Total military aircraft: 265
  • Military strength score:: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

15. Israel

TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... by Diariocritico de Venezuela
TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... (CC BY 2.0) by Diariocritico de Venezuela
  • Total attack helicopters: 48
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 280
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Military strength score:: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

14. United Kingdom

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 52
  • Total helicopters: 276
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 149
  • Total military aircraft: 664
  • Military strength score:: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

13. Germany

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 55
  • Total helicopters: 318
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 209
  • Total military aircraft: 618
  • Military strength score:: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

12. Italy

Source: thenationalguard / Flickr

  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total helicopters: 402
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 157
  • Total military aircraft: 800
  • Military strength score:: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

11. Pakistan

Pakistan military helicopter by Al Jazeera English
Pakistan military helicopter (BY-SA 2.0) by Al Jazeera English
  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 477
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Military strength score:: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

10. France

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total attack helicopters: 69
  • Total helicopters: 447
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 224
  • Total military aircraft: 972
  • Military strength score:: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

9. Algeria

Source: njnationalguard / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 75
  • Total helicopters: 298
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 144
  • Total military aircraft: 605
  • Military strength score:: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

8. Taiwan

DSC07218 by brian25_tw
DSC07218 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brian25_tw
  • Total attack helicopters: 91
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 286
  • Total military aircraft: 750
  • Military strength score:: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

7. Egypt

Light+Attack+Helicopter | Helicopter Care
Source: marine_corps / Flickr

  • Total attack helicopters: 100
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 326
  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Military strength score:: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

6. Turkey

Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... by Sergey Vladimirov
Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total helicopters: 502
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 205
  • Total military aircraft: 1,069
  • Military strength score:: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

5. South Korea

APACHE - AH-64D by USAG- Humphreys
APACHE - AH-64D (CC BY 2.0) by USAG- Humphreys
  • Total attack helicopters: 112
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 452
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Military strength score:: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

4. Japan

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 119
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 253
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Military strength score:: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

3. China

Z-10+Fierce+Thunderbolt | CAIC "Z-10" (Chinese: Ã§ÂÂ´-10 for Ã§ÂÂ´Ã¥ÂÂÃ¦ÂÂº, helicopter), also called "WZ-10"
Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Total attack helicopters: 281
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,578
  • Total military aircraft: 3,304
  • Military strength score:: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Source: aarrows / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Total attack helicopters: 559
  • Total helicopters: 1,547
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,539
  • Total military aircraft: 4,255
  • Military strength score:: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

Source: Thinkstock

  • Total attack helicopters: 1,000
  • Total helicopters: 5,737
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 2,750
  • Total military aircraft: 13,209
  • Military strength score:: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Military, Special Report, Air Force, aircraft, helicopter, largest helicopter fleets, military, Russia, United States

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Every Fighter Jet and Combat Aircraft in the Iranian Air Force

The WWII Battle With The Most Infantry: All The Major Battles, Ranked