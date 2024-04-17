This Country Has the Most Attack Helicopters: The Top 32, Ranked

Over the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, attack helicopters have played an important role in determining how it has played out so far. Currently, Russia boasts the second largest fleet of attack helicopters in the world, second only to the United States, and it has tipped the scales of this conflict in Russia’s favor. The importance of these attack helicopters cannot be understated. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Combining various operational roles on the battlefield, attack helicopters are an important part of any strategy on the battlefield. These aircraft are capable of reconnaissance, some can transport troops, but all are capable of laying down heavy fire.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries with the most helicopters that play combat roles. To determine the countries with the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most attack helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded Luxembourg and Iceland from this list because neither has military helicopters.

The United States has the largest attack helicopter fleet in the world with a range of helicopters filling a wide variety of roles. Other NATO countries like Turkey and France rank relatively high on this list as well, each having sizable helicopter fleets. (These are the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)

On the other hand, Russia and China fill out a few of the top spots on this list as perennial global superpowers. The military buildup in these countries over the last decade has seen a rise in the production of these military assets and there is no doubt that in the years to come there will be even more attack helicopters in their arsenals.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest fleets of attack helicopters:

32. Netherlands

Total attack helicopters: 21

21 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 52

52 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Military strength score:: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

31. Kazakhstan

Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total helicopters: 75

75 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Military strength score:: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

30. Australia

Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total helicopters: 79

79 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 84

84 Total military aircraft: 325

325 Military strength score:: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

29. Qatar

Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Military strength score:: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

28. Belarus

Total attack helicopters: 25

25 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 88

88 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Military strength score:: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

27. Syria

Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 225

225 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score:: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

26. Bahrain

Total attack helicopters: 28

28 Total helicopters: 74

74 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Military strength score:: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

25. Greece

Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total helicopters: 289

289 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 194

194 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Military strength score:: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

24. United Arab Emirates

Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 117

117 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Military strength score:: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

23. Poland

Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 93

93 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score:: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

22. Uzbekistan

Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Total helicopters: 100

100 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 71

71 Total military aircraft: 191

191 Military strength score:: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

21. Ukraine

Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Total helicopters: 130

130 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 102

102 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Military strength score:: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

20. Saudi Arabia

Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total helicopters: 262

262 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 364

364 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Military strength score:: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

19. Sudan

Total attack helicopters: 35

35 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 77

77 Total military aircraft: 170

170 Military strength score:: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

18. Iraq

Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 61

61 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Military strength score:: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

17. India

Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total helicopters: 869

869 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 736

736 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Military strength score:: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

16. Jordan

Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 50

50 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Military strength score:: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

15. Israel

Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 280

280 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Military strength score:: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

14. United Kingdom

Total attack helicopters: 52

52 Total helicopters: 276

276 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 149

149 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Military strength score:: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

13. Germany

Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 209

209 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Military strength score:: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

12. Italy

Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total helicopters: 402

402 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 157

157 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Military strength score:: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

11. Pakistan

Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total helicopters: 352

352 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 477

477 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Military strength score:: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

10. France

Total attack helicopters: 69

69 Total helicopters: 447

447 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 224

224 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Military strength score:: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

9. Algeria

Total attack helicopters: 75

75 Total helicopters: 298

298 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 144

144 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Military strength score:: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

8. Taiwan

Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 286

286 Total military aircraft: 750

750 Military strength score:: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

7. Egypt

Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total helicopters: 338

338 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 326

326 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Military strength score:: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

6. Turkey

Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 205

205 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Military strength score:: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

5. South Korea

Total attack helicopters: 112

112 Total helicopters: 758

758 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 452

452 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Military strength score:: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

4. Japan

Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total helicopters: 577

577 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 253

253 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Military strength score:: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

3. China

Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,578

1,578 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Military strength score:: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Total attack helicopters: 559

559 Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,539

1,539 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Military strength score:: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

