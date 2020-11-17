4 Recent Technology IPOs Could Be Red-Hot Stocks to Buy for 2021

This year resembles 1999 in terms of technology initial public offerings that make little or no money coming out and rocketing higher. However, some of the glow has worn off, and some of the deals retreated to much lower price levels or traded lower right out of the chute. It was reported that some of the top hedge funds were shorting the IPOs as soon as they could, and now it appears that many of the same hedge funds could be piling into the shares.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for backdraft trade ideas on some of the companies that have had wild price swings in 2020. We found four companies that are rated Buy across Wall Street and also offer stellar technologies and applications. While not suited for conservative investors, these recent IPOs make sense for aggressive investors looking for solid ideas.

While all four are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Corsair Gaming

For anybody big into esports and gaming, this company is very familiar. Corsair Gaming Inc. (NYSE: CRSR) designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific.



The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases and DRAM modules, as well as pre-built and custom-built gaming PCs, and others. Its PC gaming software comprises iCUE for gamers and Elgato’s streaming suite for content creators.

The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. With the holiday right around the corner, this could be a solid idea.

D.A. Davidson has a $33 price target on the shares, while the Wall Street consensus target price is $31.56. The shares traded early Tuesday at $30.60 apiece.

Datto

Wall Street started coverage on this company Monday and shares backed off some. Datto Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MSP) provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally.

Its Unified Continuity products include the following:

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, which protects servers and workstations and minimizes downtime

Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops

SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product

Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution that enables end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices

File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops

Datto networking products include access points, switches, edge routers and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product, and remote monitoring and management.

The RBC price target is $39, and the consensus is still being set due to the recent coverage initiations. The stock traded at $30.10 on Tuesday morning.

