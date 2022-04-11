These Were the 10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies in March 2022

By Aman Jain

March was a good month for the crypto market as a whole. Bitcoin, in particular, gained 9% last month, reversing almost all losses from the first two months of 2022. Other major cryptocurrencies also recorded impressive gains, and some performed even better than Bitcoin. Still, not all cryptocurrencies managed to end March with a positive number. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022.

Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In March 2022

We have used the March return data of cryptocurrencies (from coinmarketcap.com) to come up with the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022. For our list, we have only considered coins with a market cap of more than $1 billion (as of March 31, 2022). Following are the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022.

AMP (AMP, 6.40%)

It is a digital collateral token that offers instant, verifiable assurances for all types of value transfer. Amp has a simple but versatile interface for verifiable collateralization. AMP is currently trading around $0.02553 and is down almost 42% in the last 90-days. It has an all-time high of $0.1211 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0007946 (November 2020).

Huobi Token (HT, 6.38%)

Launched in 2018, it is a native token of Huobi Global, which is a cryptocurrency exchange. The value of HT depends partly on the performance of the Huobi crypto exchange. HT mainly helps to reduce commissions for trading operations on the exchange. HT is currently trading around $9.35 and is up over 5% in the last 90-days. It has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (January 2019).

Klaytn (KLAY, 1.18%)

Launched in 2019, it is a public blockchain that focuses on the metaverse, gamefi, and creator economy. Klaytn offers an end-to-end metaverse package in order to simplify building for the metaverse. KLAY is currently trading around $1.09 and is down almost 16% in the last 90-days. It has an all-time high of $4.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.05733 (May 2020).

Binance USD (BUSD, 0.16%)

Launched in 2019, it is a 1:1 USD-backed stable coin. Binance USD is issued by Binance and approved by the NYDFS (New York State Department of Financial Services). It has use cases in payments, transactions, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), and settlement. BUSD is currently trading around $1 and is down 0.12% in the last 90-days. It has an all-time high of $1.11 (March 2020) and an all-time low of $0.8861 (March 2020).

Tether (USDT, 0.01%)

Launched in 2014, it is a stablecoin that mirrors the USD price. It was originally launched as Realcoin, but was later renamed to Tether. USDT’s value is guaranteed to remain pegged to the U.S. dollar. USDT is currently trading around $1 and is up 0.02% in the last 90-days. It has an all-time high of $1.22 (February 2015) and an all-time low of $0.5683 (March 2015).

USD Coin (USDC, -0.03%)

Launched in 2018, it is a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1:1 basis. It aims to offer a safe haven to crypto traders, as well as allow businesses to accept payments in digital assets. USDC is currently trading around $1 and is up 0.07% in the last 90-days. It has an all-time high of $2.35 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9292 (March 2020).

TrueUSD (TUSD, -0.05%)

Launched in 2018, it is a U.S. dollar stablecoin pegged to the USD at 1:1. TUSD is administered by TrustToken, which is a platform for tokenizing real-world assets. The primary objective of TUSD is to boost liquidity in the crypto market. TUSD is currently trading around $1. It has an all-time high of $1.36 (May 2018) and an all-time low of $0.9179 (March 2020).

Dai (DAI, -0.06%)

Launched in 2019, it is an Ethereum-based stablecoin that is managed by the Maker Protocol. Dai is soft pegged to the price of the U.S. dollar. DAI is down 0.02% in the last 90-days, and is currently trading around $0.9998. It has an all-time high of $3.67 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9455 (May 2020). As of writing, DAI had a market cap of more than $9.3 billion.

TerraUSD (UST, -0.28%)

Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized and algorithmic stablecoin of the Terra blockchain in which its value is pegged to the U.S. Dollar. It aims to offer value to the Terra community, as well as a scalable solution for DeFi. UST is down 0.12% in the last 90-days, and is currently trading around $1. It has an all-time high of $1.05 (January 2021) and an all-time low of $0.7929 (December 2020).

Fantom (FTM, -4%)

Launched in 2019, it is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers DeFi services to developers through its own bespoke consensus algorithm. Fantom aims to address issues related to smart-contract platforms, specifically transaction speed. FTM is down almost 48% in the last 90-days and is currently trading around $1.37. It has an all-time high of $3.48 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001953 (March 2020).

Originally published at ValueWalk.