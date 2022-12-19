L3Harris Takes a Shot at Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne

In a transaction announced Sunday, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) in a deal valued at $4.7 billion, including Aerojet’s net debt. L3Harris will pay $58 a share in cash, a premium of 37% to Aerojet’s “unaffected” closing price as of August 15, 2022 ($42.49). On that date, activist investment firm Elliott Management revealed that it had taken a position in Aerojet.
Two years ago, Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) announced a definitive merger agreement with Aerojet Rocketdyne valued a $4.4 billion, or $56 per share. At the time, the premium was 33%. How times change.
If Aerojet’s board changes its mind, it will cost the company $95.6 million in a termination fee. If L3Harris backs out, its termination payment to Aerojet is set at $406.3 million.
Lockheed Martin ended its December 2020 bid for Aerojet in February after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal for anti-competitive reasons. Lockheed wanted to acquire the missile propulsion systems the country’s largest defense contractor was using in its hypersonic missile project.
A combined Aerojet-L3Harris would have a market cap of around $45 billion. That would not alter L3Harris’s ranking, however, leaving it in sixth place behind McKesson.
Aerojet’s stock traded up about 1% in Monday’s premarket at $55.41. L3Harris shares traded down about 1.7% at $209.57.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.