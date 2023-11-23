6 Reasons To Avoid Tesla Model S No Matter What shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Sometimes it might seem like you’re the only person in the world who doesn’t have a Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) vehicle. In our society of consumerism, we are incentivized to buy the newest and most popular items. In all the hype around electric vehicles, autonomous driving, Silicon Valley techno-babble, and Elon Musk’s cult of personality, the Tesla Model S emerged as the flagbearer of expensive mistakes.

Even the most rudimentary of online searches will give you a plethora of reasons why you should purchase any other vehicle over the Tesla Model S. In most cases, you’re going to be better served by purchasing an alternative vehicle. Whether you need a vehicle for your commute or for work, there are better options. If you just want to switch to a vehicle that is more environmentally healthy, there are better alternatives.

If you are considering buying a Tesla Model S, we recommend you pause. Take some time and consider just a few of the many reasons to avoid doing so. To begin, here are our 6 reasons to not buy a Tesla Model S no matter what.

Reason #1: Numerous Mechanical Issues

Your highest priority when buying a car should be making sure it is safe to drive. It should be safe for you, your passengers, and everyone else on the road. The Tesla Model S is not safe.

A combination of sub-par materials, faulty construction, and poor design plague the Model S. It has become a danger to passengers, motorists, and pedestrians. The mechanical issues aren’t limited to just one area, either. Everything from the engine, wheels, and suspension, to the lights, doors, airbags, seatbelts, and air conditioning have all been the subject of numerous consumer complaints and recalls. The most common complaints involved the exterior accessories, electrical problems, and suspension and transmission issues.

Most of the minor issues with the Model S cost between $1,000 and $2,000 to repair. Most of these might be covered by the 4-year warranty. However, you still have to deal with taking the car in to get fixed. They you have to live with a replacement or no vehicle for a few days. After the warranty, you’re on your own.

The problem with the drivability and safety of the Model S is so bad, in fact, that there have been 30 recalls for the vehicle since its launch in 2012. This is a very high amount of recalls for a vehicle that is just barely ten years old.

There is no way to know if the Model S you bought is safe or a disaster waiting to happen. You can’t put a price on peace of mind when traveling with your family on the road.

Reason #2: Serious Software Issues

Every modern vehicle is riddled with digital controls and software to either monitor the car, aid with driving, or keep you safe. All vehicles produced today have some kind of digital vulnerability. But in no other vehicle is this problem more obvious, or flagrantly ignored, than in the Model S.

First, internet privacy groups have raised many red flags over the fact that all of Tesla’s vehicles collect consumer data (including face scans, location data, driving data, and even financial details) while ignoring proper safety measures to keep that data safe.

Second, the software used in the Model S, including the over-hyped and misleading “autonomous driving” feature, is fraught with issues, bugs, and complaints. One of the largest recalls of the Model S involved the software. Errors with the system caused the emergency brakes to engage, sometimes even on the freeways. They also caused false emergency collision alarms and other issues.

For a vehicle almost entirely controlled by software, it is laughably vulnerable to hacking and sabotage. These are issues that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has shrugged off or ignored completely. When your personal data and safety are at the whims of software you neither understand nor have any confidence in, the value of the entire car is compromised.

Reason #3: Low-Quality Design

While the Model S might look and feel like a luxury sedan, it is far from it. From the actual materials used to the level of detail and craftsmanship in the assembly and design of the car, the Model S leaves much to be desired.

Experts and consumers alike have complained about everything from the quality of the materials used for the steering wheel, seats, and paint, to the alignment of the doors, lights, and interior elements. Additional complaints allege internal and external pieces falling off or breaking for no reason.

When you buy a car as expensive as the Model S, you expect to get what you pay for. This is not the case for the Model S. New lawsuits filed against Tesla allege that the company lied and misled consumers about the quality and capabilities of its vehicles. It is clear after even the most cursory of inspections that Tesla cut corners and used the cheapest materials and labor available to design and sell a car that looks flashy but is not worth the high price tag.

Reason #4: Ongoing Complaints

You would reasonably expect, after numerous recalls, complaints, lawsuits, and public scandals, that the issues with the Model S would be corrected or solved. This is certainly the case with many other vehicles or products. This has not happened with Tesla or the Model S.

Every year, new issues, new injuries, and new problems with the Model S make the headlines. From malfunctioning software to security breaches and more, it seems we have only just begun to discover the depth of the problems inherent in the Model S.

While it is impossible to tell if all the issues with any vehicle have been permanently solved, the larger issue with the Model S is that Elon Musk and, by extension, Tesla, seem hesitant and almost reluctant to solve these issues. Instead, they distract the consumer with promised capabilities that are never implemented. With Musk’s history of running with ideas half-baked and the ease of updating Tesla’s software, some warn it is only a matter of time before lazy or hasty programming causes another fatality.

Reason #5: The Model S is not a Good Investment

Many early predictions about the value of the Model S included the assumption that the value of the vehicle could actually appreciate over time due to the improvement of the autonomous driving features and other software updates.

That turned out to be false. Now, some owners are complaining about how fast the value of their Model S has dropped over time. Driving a Model S has almost become a liability. There is nothing the Model S can do that another vehicle can’t do better. And it can do it better at a fraction of the price. Even if you genuinely enjoy the feel of a Tesla vehicle, the price of the Model S is severely inflated.

Early versions of Tesla vehicles included charging as part of the package deal. You still have to purchase a home battery if you want to charge your car at home, of course. But supercharging at a Tesla location used to be included with your purchase. Today, you have to pay extra for this feature. Of course, the price of the Model S has not decreased after this change.

Reason #6: Misleading Marketing

One of the reasons for the inflated sticker price of the Model S is the marketing of Tesla and the misleading or false promises of Elon Musk. These days it is almost always assumed that the outlandish claims and promises of Mr. Musk will almost always be corrected or walked back by the companies he represents. Back in the early days of the Model S, however, this was not common knowledge.

People all over the world, car experts included, assumed that he was telling the truth when Mr. Musk promised cars that could drive themselves across the city, or play video games on the dash console against other drivers. The list goes on. These promises gave Tesla more reasons to increase the price of the Model S. Consumers were, essentially, paying for future features. These features never came, and they never will.

You’re not only not getting the vehicle you pay for when you buy a Model S. But you’re also not getting the promised future version. You’re buying a low-quality, over-priced electric vehicle with numerous safety and privacy issues.

