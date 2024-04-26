Cars and Drivers

10 Cheapest Motorcycles You Can Buy Right Now

jacoblund / Getty Images
Rob Amend
Published:

These days, with high gas prices and higher car prices, many people are looking for a cheap, convenient way to get around. Motorcycles meet this need and provide a way to navigate congested byways and limited parking space. What if you’re looking for the cheapest of the cheap? What are the absolute cheapest motorcycles on the market in 2024? We here at 24/7 Wall St. have pored through online conversations, manufacturers listings, dealer listings, and various lists of the cheapest motorcycles you can buy right now. Below is a list of the 10 cheapest motorcycles we could find, from most to least expensive. Please note that some models have been discontinued in certain markets, and prices fluctuate constantly. (Check out The 15 Most Affordable Cars In The United States).

Why This Matters

Source: anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Using an inexpensive motorcycle to run your errands around town can be both wallet-friendly and enjoyable.

Economizing on transportation is an efficient way to reduce costs, and riding a motorcycle instead of taking a car on short trips can be an enjoyable way to cut down on fuel consumption and some greenhouse emissions.  When it comes to practical ways of getting from point A to point B, an inexpensive motorcycle can be the simplest method, and with national gas prices closer to $4 than $3, it’s a good way to save, too.

Here are the 10 cheapest motorcycles you can buy right now:

10. Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor
Source: Sonachalam 2k Ramalingame / CC BY-SA 4.0
The Hero Splendor Plus is manufactured in India.
  • Manufacturer: Hero MotoCorp
  • Countries: India, Bangladesh
  • 2024 MSRP: $2,300
  • Engine size/type: 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke

Continuing a Honda Tradition

Hero Honda Splendor
Source: Sonachalam 2k Ramalingame / CC BY-SA 4.0
The Hero Splendor used to be the Hero Honda Splendor.

The Hero Splendor was manufactured by Honda until 2011. Since then, it has been manufactured by India’s Hero Motor Corporation. At $2,300, it is a very economical ride, and its small profile allows it to navigate congested roadways easily. It also has an idle stop-start system, which helps conserve fuel and reduce emissions. New models come with a 5-year warranty.

9. HHH GTX 250 EFI Fuel Injection Motorcycle

Source: DanBrandenburg / iStock via Getty Images
The HHH GTX 250 EFI Fuel Injection Motorcycle can reach 75 mph.
  • Manufacturer: Vitacci
  • Countries: China, Pakistan, Uganda, Palestine, and the United States
  • 2024 MSRP: $2,220
  • Engine size/type: 250cc, 6-speed, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke

Six Speeds to Conserve Fuel

Source: Apriori1 / iStock via Getty Images
In rainy conditions, it would be best to not test the GTX 250’s top speed.

The HHH GTX 250 EFI Fuel Injection Motorcycle is manufactured in China and distributed by Vitacci. This street-legal bike conserves fuel using an electronic fuel injection (EFI) system and a six-speed transmission. It also has an electric starter, and its top speed is 75 mph. At $2,220, it is an affordable way to navigate narrow, crowded roads. While popular in Pakistan, Palestine, and Uganda, it is also available in the United States.

8. Honda Navi

Honda Mini-Bike
Source: Smi126 /CC BY-SA 4.0
Honda has a line of mini-bikes similar to the Navi, like this Z50J.
  • Manufacturer: Honda (NYSE: HMC)
  • Countries: India, Mexico, and Australia
  • 2024 MSRP: $1,807
  • Engine size/type: 109cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, two valves/cylinder, SOHC

A Fun Pocket Bike

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
The Navi is no longer sold in the U.S.

The Honda Navi pocket bike is a fun ride, though it is no longer being manufactured for sale in the U.S. This diminutive ride is street legal, though not highway legal in some locales. Its small, 109cc engine runs extremely quiet and is highly fuel-efficient, getting over 100mpg, making it an excellent commuter bike. It’s still popular in Australia, India, and Mexico, at an MSRP of about $1,800.

7. Revolt RV400

Source: jashlock / E+ via Getty Images
The RV400 can be started using the ON/OFF switch, voice commands, or a mobile app.
  • Manufacturer: Revolt
  • Countries:  India
  • 2024 MSRP: $1,774
  • Engine size/type: Mid-drive, with a 3.24 Kwh Li-ion battery

AI-Assisted Electric Novelty

Source: anakeseenadee / iStock via Getty Images
The Revolt RV400 is an AI-assisted electric bike.

The RV400 ($1,774), by Revolt, is a fully electric motorcycle capable of speeds of up to 52 mph. While not perhaps up to highway standards, its speed limitations and small size make it excellent for city driving. It has a range of 50 to 100 miles on a full charge (4.5 hours). This unique bike can be controlled with a mobile phone app and voice command. 

6. Tao TBR7

Source: xuanhuongho / Getty Images
The Tao TBR7 will fit right in with other motorcycles in crowded cities.
  • Manufacturer: Tao Motor
  • Countries: China and the U.S.
  • 2024 MSRP: $1,449
  • Engine size/type: 250cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled

A Dual Sport Motorcycle

Source: Dandelion / iStock via Getty Images
Bikes like the TBR7 are ideal for navigating China’s crowded streets.

This dual-sport motorcycle is street-legal and off-road capable (with oversized tires and a dual-shock front suspension). It costs $1,449 and is legal in all U.S. states except California and possibly New Jersey. The bike has an electric starter and a kickstart backup. Models are available in China and the U.S.

5. Zongshen RX1

Zongshen 200GS
Source: Vitalist / CC BY-SA 3.0
Zongshen is known for making motorcycles like this 200GS.
  • Manufacturer: Zongshen
  • Countries: China and Pakistan
  • 2024 MSRP: $1,385
  • Engine size/type: 200cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, 6-speed transmission

A Chinese Touring Bike

Zongshen RX1
Source: RL GNZLZ / CC BY-SA 2.0
The RX1 has attached storage boxes.

The Zongshen RX1 touring bike is manufactured in China and is popular in China and Pakistan. This $1,385 motorcycle gets about 58 miles per gallon and can reach speeds up to 75 mph. It has a raised windscreen, halogen headlights, and an electric starter. The attached plastic boxes have a decent capacity for a bike in this price range.

4. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar
Source: Sijawd / CC BY-SA 4.0
Bajaj Pulsars, like this NS160, are popular in Asia and Latin America.
  • Manufacturer: Bajaj Auto
  • Countries: Countries in Asia and Latin America, including Colombia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh
  • 2024 MSRP: $1,258
  • Engine size/type: 124.45cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 5-speed transmission

An Indian Standard

Bajaj Pulsar NS
Source: 25 Cents FC / CC BY-SA 3.0
The Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS is an earlier model of the popular bike.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is a popular street bike sold in 48 countries worldwide. It gets about 150 miles per gallon and can reach speeds of about 65 mph. The NS 125 is suitable for longer rides and commuting. It has a good suspension and handles with some agility. Repairs are relatively easy for the $1,258 bike, as there are many Pulsars on the road in India, and mechanics are familiar with the design.

3. Suzuki Smash

Suzuki Smash
Source: Jasonsamuelea / CC BY-SA 4.0
The fuel-efficient Smash can reach speeds of about 80 mph.
  • Manufacturer: Suzuki
  • Countries: Philippines
  • 2024 MSRP: $1,077
  • Engine size/type: 113cc, four-stroke, SOHC, single-cylinder, air-cooled

A “Thrilla in Manila”

Suzuki Smash
Source: Jasonsamuelea / CC BY-SA 4.0
The Smash can be found everywhere in the Philippines.

The Suzuki Smash is somewhere between a scooter and a motorcycle, with the dip in front of the seat not quite reaching the platform level of the former. At around $1,077, it is reasonably priced for such a reliable two-seater. Small bikes like this are numerous on the streets of Manilla and elsewhere in the Philippines. This fuel-efficient motorcycle can travel over 100 miles on a gallon of gas and reach a surprising 80 mph.

2. Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 110
Source: Rameshpayan27 / CC BY-SA 4.0
The Bajaj Platina 100 shares a lineage with this 110.
  • Manufacturer: Bajaj Auto
  • Countries: India
  • 2024 MSRP: $815
  • Engine size/type: 102cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, manual 4-speed

170 Miles Per Gallon

Bajaj Avenger
Source: Deepankarsarkar / CC BY-SA 3.0
Bajaj has specialized in smaller streamlined motorcycles like this Avenger.

Bajaj’s second entry on this list, the Platina 100, is a comfortable, fuel-efficient bike that costs just over $800. This peppy two-wheeler gets nearly 170 miles per gallon and can reach about 55 mph. It has an electric starter, halogen lights, and an analog instrument panel.  

1. Honda Shine 100

Honda Logo on a Motorcycle
Source: Nikhilb239 / CC BY-SA 4.0
The Honda logo still graces the Shine, manufactured by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
  • Manufacturer: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Pvt. Ltd.
  • Countries: India
  • 2024 MSRP: $780
  • Engine size/type: 98.98cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke

The Cheapest We Could Find

Honda Shine
Source: Perumalnadar / CC0 / via Wikimedia Commons
The larger Shine 125 shares some of the characteristics of the 100.

The Honda Shine is the cheapest new production motorcycle we could find. Manufactured by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, it gets over 100 mpg, aided by a programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) engine, and can reach speeds of about 50 mph. The frame is lighter than on other bikes, reducing fuel consumption. The Shine has an automatic electric ignition and a traditional kickstart feature.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply
clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.


Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Cars and Drivers, HMC, cheap, cheapest, fuel efficiency, list, motorcycle, vehicle

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

The 5 Worst Ford F-250 Years To Avoid and 5 Years to Own

Can Tesla Make Money on Discounted Cars? Yes.

5 Nissan Rogue Years to Avoid and 5 Years to Own

The 5 Worst Ford Explorer Years To Avoid and 5 Years to Own