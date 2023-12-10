Discover the Most Popular Vehicle in Florida Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

When driving around Florida, you’re bound to see plenty of interesting cars. Some of the wealthiest people in the world have property in the state. The tax laws for rich people are very loose compared to many other states, plus it’s rarely ever cold. The combination of weather and taxes makes it a great place. But not everybody who lives there drives around in a Lamborghini, no matter what Hollywood wants you to think.

There are tons of normal people who live in the state and have regular jobs. They’re no different than families who live in Indiana. Their kids play sports during the weekends. The schools have fundraisers and bake sales. One different thing is how often families go to the beach. Almost anywhere in the state is only an hour or so drive from the closest beach.

This makes dealing with the summers a lot easier. With how high gas prices have gotten in a lot of the country, it makes sense to have a car you can rely on and know will get good gas mileage to live the life you want to live. This car is the most commonly seen one in the state of Florida.

What is the Most Common Car in Florida?

Believe it or not, the most common car you’ll see driving around in Florida is a Toyota Corolla. The Corolla is known for getting excellent gas mileage, up to 41 MPG on the highway, and is a very cheap car. It’s known that Toyota makes cars that last a long time and hardly ever need to go to the shop. Many people in Florida use the Corolla to drive back and forth if they’re snowbirds.

This is when someone lives in a place where it’s nice during the summer months but extremely cold during the winter. Instead of dealing with the cold, these people just want to continue to stay warm and be comfortable. It’s smart to have a car that’s very fuel efficient and known for being able to make a long drive. Why would a family who lives in Florida year-round want this car?

Why is a Toyota Corolla the Most Common Car in Florida?

If you live in Florida year-round, you don’t need a truck or jeep to get around in bad weather like snow. The nice weather allows you to have a smaller car that’s easier to get around. The Corolla is also incredibly cheap compared to most cars on the market today. In times like this, when everything is already costly, most families want to cut costs however they can.

One of the best ways to do this is by getting a Corolla. You’re not going to spend a lot of money on gas and the car itself is cheap. Most people who live in Florida don’t need all the flash that comes along with living here. Driving around a simple car that gets the job done is enough for most citizens.

This depends on where you live. For example, a Tesla is the most popular car in Miami. This town is unlike most, though. Miami is a town where eccentric colors and fancy cars are a given. However, in a city like Tampa, it’s rare to see any car that’s not a Toyota in some capacity.

What is the Most Popular Color Car in Florida?

If you drive around Florida and feel like you see a lot of white cars, there’s a reason. White cars are the most popular in Florida because they reflect heat the best. In a place like Florida, it’s essential to do whatever it takes to cool you down. Since people spend so much time driving around, having a car that can stay cool is what you have to have. It also keeps its color the best and doesn’t look as dirty as other cars do. For whatever reason, dirt and smudge don’t show up on a white car the way it does on other cars.

Living in Florida means you’re giving up the cold weather for good. Florida has become a hotspot for the Boomer generation to retire to, thanks to this exact reason. There’s also a ton to do with your family down there. Apart from the beach, there’s Disney World and Universal Studios to explore.

The sports teams in Florida are also known for being some of the best in the leagues they play in. Whenever you’re in Florida next time, make sure you keep a lookout for as many Corollas as you can find. You’ll be surprised when you truly are looking out for them and how many you see.

