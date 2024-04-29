These New Cars Are Most Likely to Break Down

Cars and Drivers

There is no way around it, some cars are built to last, while others … less so. While we try to mitigate the risk of owning a lemon by buying a new car, even then some new vehicles have problems that could end up meaning the car will spend considerable time in the shop and cost thousands in repairs.

To help car buyers identify potentially troublesome cars, product review site Consumer Reports conducts its Annual Auto Surveys to rank and score vehicles based on their reliability. This year, Consumer Reports gathered data on over 330,000 vehicles, mostly from the 2000 to 2023 model years.

The nonprofit organization examined 20 trouble areas, from minor nuisances such as squeaky brakes and broken interior trim to major problems such as out-of-warranty engine, transmission, EV battery, and EV charging problems. Consumer Reports weighed the problems to create a predicted reliability score for each vehicle from 1 to 100.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report, listing here the models that scored less than 40 in predicted reliability. A total of 48 models of the 198 reviewed scored that low. While we may not provide the score for each model, we listed them in order of their score, from highest to worst and provided their overall rank. Models that are tied are listed in alphabetical order. All other information, including the range of manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) came from Consumer Reports.

Asian automakers still lead in reliability, and by a wide margin. They are followed by European makers and finally domestic manufacturers. Consumer Reports also notes that “cars, including sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons, remain the most reliable vehicle type, with an average reliability rating of 57 (on a scale of 0 to 100), followed by SUVs (50) and minivans (45).” Pickup trucks are last, with an average reliability rating of 41. Indeed, The models on this list include 10 pickup trucks, but also 13 luxury models. (Also see: Don’t Speed Here: The States With the Most Speed Traps.)

An increasing number of cars have either hybrid engines or are fully electric. While hybrids have 26% fewer problems than internal combustion engine cars, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles have 146% more problems than ICE vehicles, and several PHEVs are even less reliable than their conventional counterparts, including the Audi Q5 and Chrysler Pacifica, which rank 152nd worst and the absolute worst of all vehicles reviewed in predicted reliability. (Some PHEVs score above average, however.)

Why This Matters

Source: ljubaphoto / E+ via Getty Images

It is never fun to find yourself stuck with your vehicle on the side of the road. While hopefully the car we buy is reliable enough that this never happens, frequent trips to the mechanic are costly and time consuming. CR’s reliability report ranks vehicles by how their new models are likely to hold up.

48. Ford F-150 Lightning

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 150 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $54,995 – $84,995
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 70 MPGE (City 78 / Hwy 63 MPGE)
  • Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

47. Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 1 by Autoforum
Volvo XC90 1 (BY-SA 3.0) by Autoforum
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 150 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $56,600 – $80,100
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG)
  • Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

46. Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape Limited Sport by Brett Levin Photography
2008 Ford Escape Limited Sport (BY 2.0) by Brett Levin Photography
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 152 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $28,000 – $40,500
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 37 MPG)
  • Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

45. Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid

Source: YuriyVlasenko / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 152 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $45,300 – $61,100 (Data for the Q5 models)
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 34 MPG)
  • Audi’s rank in average predicted reliability: #19 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen Group

44. Ford Bronco

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 154 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,630 – $90,035
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

43. Mercedes-Benz GLE

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 154 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $62,650 – $129,050
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 29 MPG)
  • Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

42. Lincoln Aviator

2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve in Infinite Black, front left by Mr.choppers
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve in Infinite Black, front left (BY-SA 3.0) by Mr.choppers
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $51,370 – $79,225
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 28 MPG)
  • Lincoln’s rank in average predicted reliability: #23 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

41. Ford Explorer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,860 – $56,770
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 29 MPG)
  • Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

40. Ford F-150

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,770 – $78,330
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 26 MPG)
  • Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

39. Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80, front 2.26.21 by Kevauto
2021 Genesis GV80, front 2.26.21 (BY-SA 4.0) by Kevauto
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $57,700 – $81,750
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 25 MPG)
  • Genesis’s rank in average predicted reliability: #18 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group

38. Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan III eHybrid by Alexander-93
Volkswagen Tiguan III eHybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Alexander-93
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 160 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $28,880 – $38,880
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 25 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 35 MPG)
  • Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

37. Chevrolet Blazer

Source: 152930510@N02 / Flickr
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $35,400 – $45,700
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 27 MPG)
  • Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

36. Genesis GV70

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Genesis House
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $45,150 – $57,750
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 34 MPG)
  • Genesis’s rank in average predicted reliability: #18 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group

35. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 IAA 2021 1X7A0189 by Alexander Migl
Hyundai Ioniq 5 IAA 2021 1X7A0189 (BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander Migl
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $41,800 – $59,400
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 98 MPGE (City 110 / Hwy 87 MPGE)
  • Hyundai’s rank in average predicted reliability: #11 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group

34. Jeep Renegade

Jeep Renegade launch event by Janitors
Jeep Renegade launch event (BY 2.0) by Janitors
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $27,850 – $32,970
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 32 MPG)
  • Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Stellantis

33. Volvo XC60

CIAS 2013 - Volvo XC60 by MSVG
CIAS 2013 - Volvo XC60 (BY 2.0) by MSVG
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $46,900 – $75,250
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 23 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 32 MPG)
  • Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

32. Volkswagen Atlas

Source: 2021 Volkswagen Atlas (2) by Gold Pony / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $37,995 – $52,890
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)
  • Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

31. Ford Bronco Sport

Source: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands rear view by SUMMITAUTO / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $29,795 – $38,390
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 25 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 35 MPG)
  • Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

30. GMC Canyon

GMC Canyon P4250781 by Alexander Migl
GMC Canyon P4250781 (BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander Migl
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2023): $36,900 – $55,500
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (N/A)
  • GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

29. Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Colorado LTZ 2019 by RL GNZLZ
Chevrolet Colorado LTZ 2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RL GNZLZ
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2023): $29,200 – $46,800
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (N/A)
  • Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

28. Nissan Pathfinder

2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum by DestinationFearFan
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by DestinationFearFan
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,650 – $51,520
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)
  • Nissan’s rank in average predicted reliability: #17 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

27. GMC Yukon XL

2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT, front 2.29.20 by Kevauto
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT, front 2.29.20 (BY-SA 4.0) by Kevauto
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $61,200 – $101,755
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 16 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG)
  • GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

26. GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon P4250783 by Alexander Migl
GMC Yukon P4250783 (BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander Migl
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $58,200 – $98,755
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

25. Toyota Tundra

Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro by Jason Lawrence
Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Jason Lawrence
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,965 – $78,845
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 23 MPG)
  • Toyota’s rank in average predicted reliability: #2 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Toyota Motor Corp.

24. Tesla Model S

Tesla Motors Model S-1 by jurvetson
Tesla Motors Model S-1 (BY 2.0) by jurvetson
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $74,990 – $89,990
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 120 MPGE (City 124 / Hwy 115 MPGE)
  • Tesla’s rank in average predicted reliability: #14 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Tesla Inc.

23. Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4 X 002 by Jengtingchen
Volkswagen ID.4 X 002 (BY-SA 4.0) by Jengtingchen
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,735 – $57,055
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 102 MPGE (City 108 / Hwy 96 MPGE)
  • Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

22. Volkswagen GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI VI [Crossing the Tagus River in a ferry boat] by pedrosimoes7
Volkswagen Golf GTI VI [Crossing the Tagus River in a ferry boat] (BY 2.0) by pedrosimoes7
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $31,965 – $40,825
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 28 MPG (City 19 / Hwy 39 MPG)
  • Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

21. GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE X31 Off-Road front 5.31.19 by Kevauto
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE X31 Off-Road front 5.31.19 (BY-SA 4.0) by Kevauto
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $37,700 – $82,500
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

20. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, front 10.25.20 by Kevauto
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, front 10.25.20 (BY-SA 4.0) by Kevauto
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,800 – $69,900
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

19. Chevrolet Tahoe

15-20 Chevrolet Tahoe LT by MercurySable99
15-20 Chevrolet Tahoe LT (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by MercurySable99
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2025): $54,600 – $79,400
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

18. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Trendline in Pure White, Front Left, 01-16-2023 by Elise240SX
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Trendline in Pure White, Front Left, 01-16-2023 (BY-SA 4.0) by Elise240SX
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 180 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,985 – $51,880
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)
  • Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

17. Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X rear view by Don McCullough
Tesla Model X rear view (BY 2.0) by Don McCullough
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $79,990 – $94,990
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 102 MPGE (City 107 / Hwy 97 MPGE)
  • Tesla’s rank in average predicted reliability: #14 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Tesla Inc.

16. Chevrolet Suburban

FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation Chevrolet Suburban by Seluryar
FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation Chevrolet Suburban (BY-SA 2.0) by Seluryar
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2025): $57,600 – $82,400
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG)
  • Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: General Motors

15. Jeep Wrangler

Source: 1000kbps / iStock via Getty Images
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $31,995 – $91,545
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Stellantis

14. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 by Autoviva.com
Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 (BY 2.0) by Autoviva.com
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 184 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $38,035 – $74,670
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG)
  • Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Stellantis

13. Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta front 7.11.18 by Kevauto
2019 Volkswagen Jetta front 7.11.18 (BY-SA 4.0) by Kevauto
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 185 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $21,435 – $28,825
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 34 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 54 MPG)
  • Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

12. Mercedes-Benz GLA

Source: Public Domain / 116071498@N08 / Flickr
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 186 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $41,850 – $56,450
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 27 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 40 MPG)
  • Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

11. Nissan Frontier

White Nissan Frontier with Black Bed Cover Hauling Hay on Top by DiamondBack Truck Covers
White Nissan Frontier with Black Bed Cover Hauling Hay on Top (BY-SA 2.0) by DiamondBack Truck Covers
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $30,510 – $43,380
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • Nissan’s rank in average predicted reliability: #17 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

10. Mercedes-Benz GLB

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 AMG Line Premium 2.0 Front by Vauxford
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 AMG Line Premium 2.0 Front (BY-SA 4.0) by Vauxford
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $44,650 – $59,050
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 38 MPG)
  • Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve by Chuckwagon700
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve (BY-SA 4.0) by Chuckwagon700
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $40,035 – $64,560
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 28 MPG)
  • Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Stellantis

8. Rivian R1S

Debut of the Rivian R1S SUV at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 27, 2018 by Richard Truesdell
Debut of the Rivian R1S SUV at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 27, 2018 (BY-SA 4.0) by Richard Truesdell
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $74,900 – $99,000
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 69 MPGE (City 73 / Hwy 65 MPGE)
  • Rivian’s rank in average predicted reliability: #28 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.

7. Rivian R1T

Debut of the Rivian R1T pickup at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 27, 2018 by Richard Truesdell
Debut of the Rivian R1T pickup at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 27, 2018 (BY-SA 4.0) by Richard Truesdell
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 191 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $69,900 – $94,000
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 70 MPGE (City 74 / Hwy 66 MPGE)
  • Rivian’s rank in average predicted reliability: #28 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.

6. Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid

Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid at NAIAS 2012 by Autoviva.com
Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid at NAIAS 2012 (BY 2.0) by Autoviva.com
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 192 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2023): N/A
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 28 MPG (No data)
  • Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

5. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ (X296, ... by Charles
Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ (X296, ... (CC BY 2.0) by Charles
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 193 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $104,400 – $179,900
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 94 MPGE (City 91 / Hwy 98 MPGE)
  • Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

4. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes Benz C-Class by Dinkun Chen
Mercedes Benz C-Class (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Dinkun Chen
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 194 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $46,950 – $48,950
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 29 MPG (City 18 / Hwy 43 MPG)
  • Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

3. Ford F-150 Hybrid

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 194 (tied) of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,770 – $78,330
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 24 MPG)
  • Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

2. Volkswagen Taos

Volkswagen Taos SEL 4MOTION (2024) by usf1fan2
Volkswagen Taos SEL 4MOTION (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 196 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $23,995 – $33,515
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 39 MPG)
  • Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

1. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 3.6 PHEV by Rutger van der Maar
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 3.6 PHEV (BY 2.0) by Rutger van der Maar
  • Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 197 of 197 models examined
  • MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,400 – $59,495
  • Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 27 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 32 MPG)
  • Chrysler’s rank in average predicted reliability: #30 highest of 30 brands examined
  • Owner of brand: Stellantis

