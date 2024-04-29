These New Cars Are Most Likely to Break Down

There is no way around it, some cars are built to last, while others … less so. While we try to mitigate the risk of owning a lemon by buying a new car, even then some new vehicles have problems that could end up meaning the car will spend considerable time in the shop and cost thousands in repairs.
To help car buyers identify potentially troublesome cars, product review site Consumer Reports conducts its Annual Auto Surveys to rank and score vehicles based on their reliability. This year, Consumer Reports gathered data on over 330,000 vehicles, mostly from the 2000 to 2023 model years.
The nonprofit organization examined 20 trouble areas, from minor nuisances such as squeaky brakes and broken interior trim to major problems such as out-of-warranty engine, transmission, EV battery, and EV charging problems. Consumer Reports weighed the problems to create a predicted reliability score for each vehicle from 1 to 100.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report, listing here the models that scored less than 40 in predicted reliability. A total of 48 models of the 198 reviewed scored that low. While we may not provide the score for each model, we listed them in order of their score, from highest to worst and provided their overall rank. Models that are tied are listed in alphabetical order. All other information, including the range of manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) came from Consumer Reports.
Asian automakers still lead in reliability, and by a wide margin. They are followed by European makers and finally domestic manufacturers. Consumer Reports also notes that “cars, including sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons, remain the most reliable vehicle type, with an average reliability rating of 57 (on a scale of 0 to 100), followed by SUVs (50) and minivans (45).” Pickup trucks are last, with an average reliability rating of 41. Indeed, The models on this list include 10 pickup trucks, but also 13 luxury models. (Also see: Don’t Speed Here: The States With the Most Speed Traps.)
An increasing number of cars have either hybrid engines or are fully electric. While hybrids have 26% fewer problems than internal combustion engine cars, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles have 146% more problems than ICE vehicles, and several PHEVs are even less reliable than their conventional counterparts, including the Audi Q5 and Chrysler Pacifica, which rank 152nd worst and the absolute worst of all vehicles reviewed in predicted reliability. (Some PHEVs score above average, however.)
Why This Matters
It is never fun to find yourself stuck with your vehicle on the side of the road. While hopefully the car we buy is reliable enough that this never happens, frequent trips to the mechanic are costly and time consuming. CR’s reliability report ranks vehicles by how their new models are likely to hold up.
48. Ford F-150 Lightning
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 150 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $54,995 – $84,995
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 70 MPGE (City 78 / Hwy 63 MPGE)
- Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
47. Volvo XC90
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 150 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $56,600 – $80,100
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG)
- Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
46. Ford Escape
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 152 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $28,000 – $40,500
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 37 MPG)
- Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
45. Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 152 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $45,300 – $61,100 (Data for the Q5 models)
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 34 MPG)
- Audi’s rank in average predicted reliability: #19 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen Group
44. Ford Bronco
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 154 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,630 – $90,035
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
43. Mercedes-Benz GLE
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 154 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $62,650 – $129,050
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 29 MPG)
- Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
42. Lincoln Aviator
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $51,370 – $79,225
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 28 MPG)
- Lincoln’s rank in average predicted reliability: #23 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
41. Ford Explorer
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,860 – $56,770
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 29 MPG)
- Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
40. Ford F-150
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,770 – $78,330
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 26 MPG)
- Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
39. Genesis GV80
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $57,700 – $81,750
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 25 MPG)
- Genesis’s rank in average predicted reliability: #18 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group
38. Volkswagen Tiguan
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 160 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $28,880 – $38,880
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 25 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 35 MPG)
- Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.
37. Chevrolet Blazer
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $35,400 – $45,700
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 27 MPG)
- Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
36. Genesis GV70
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $45,150 – $57,750
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 34 MPG)
- Genesis’s rank in average predicted reliability: #18 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group
35. Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $41,800 – $59,400
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 98 MPGE (City 110 / Hwy 87 MPGE)
- Hyundai’s rank in average predicted reliability: #11 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group
34. Jeep Renegade
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $27,850 – $32,970
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 32 MPG)
- Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Stellantis
33. Volvo XC60
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $46,900 – $75,250
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 23 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 32 MPG)
- Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
32. Volkswagen Atlas
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $37,995 – $52,890
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)
- Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.
31. Ford Bronco Sport
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $29,795 – $38,390
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 25 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 35 MPG)
- Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
30. GMC Canyon
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2023): $36,900 – $55,500
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (N/A)
- GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
29. Chevrolet Colorado
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2023): $29,200 – $46,800
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (N/A)
- Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
28. Nissan Pathfinder
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,650 – $51,520
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)
- Nissan’s rank in average predicted reliability: #17 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
27. GMC Yukon XL
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $61,200 – $101,755
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 16 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG)
- GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
26. GMC Yukon
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $58,200 – $98,755
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
25. Toyota Tundra
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,965 – $78,845
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 23 MPG)
- Toyota’s rank in average predicted reliability: #2 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Toyota Motor Corp.
24. Tesla Model S
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $74,990 – $89,990
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 120 MPGE (City 124 / Hwy 115 MPGE)
- Tesla’s rank in average predicted reliability: #14 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Tesla Inc.
23. Volkswagen ID.4
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,735 – $57,055
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 102 MPGE (City 108 / Hwy 96 MPGE)
- Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.
22. Volkswagen GTI
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $31,965 – $40,825
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 28 MPG (City 19 / Hwy 39 MPG)
- Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.
21. GMC Sierra 1500
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $37,700 – $82,500
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
20. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,800 – $69,900
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
19. Chevrolet Tahoe
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2025): $54,600 – $79,400
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
18. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 180 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,985 – $51,880
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)
- Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.
17. Tesla Model X
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $79,990 – $94,990
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 102 MPGE (City 107 / Hwy 97 MPGE)
- Tesla’s rank in average predicted reliability: #14 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Tesla Inc.
16. Chevrolet Suburban
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2025): $57,600 – $82,400
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG)
- Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: General Motors
15. Jeep Wrangler
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $31,995 – $91,545
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Stellantis
14. Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 184 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $38,035 – $74,670
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG)
- Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Stellantis
13. Volkswagen Jetta
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 185 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $21,435 – $28,825
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 34 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 54 MPG)
- Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.
12. Mercedes-Benz GLA
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 186 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $41,850 – $56,450
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 27 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 40 MPG)
- Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
11. Nissan Frontier
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $30,510 – $43,380
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- Nissan’s rank in average predicted reliability: #17 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
10. Mercedes-Benz GLB
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $44,650 – $59,050
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 38 MPG)
- Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
9. Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $40,035 – $64,560
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 28 MPG)
- Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Stellantis
8. Rivian R1S
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $74,900 – $99,000
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 69 MPGE (City 73 / Hwy 65 MPGE)
- Rivian’s rank in average predicted reliability: #28 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.
7. Rivian R1T
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 191 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $69,900 – $94,000
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 70 MPGE (City 74 / Hwy 66 MPGE)
- Rivian’s rank in average predicted reliability: #28 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.
6. Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 192 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2023): N/A
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 28 MPG (No data)
- Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
5. Mercedes-Benz EQS
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 193 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $104,400 – $179,900
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 94 MPGE (City 91 / Hwy 98 MPGE)
- Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
4. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 194 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $46,950 – $48,950
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 29 MPG (City 18 / Hwy 43 MPG)
- Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
3. Ford F-150 Hybrid
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 194 (tied) of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,770 – $78,330
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 24 MPG)
- Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.
2. Volkswagen Taos
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 196 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $23,995 – $33,515
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 39 MPG)
- Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.
1. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 197 of 197 models examined
- MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,400 – $59,495
- Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 27 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 32 MPG)
- Chrysler’s rank in average predicted reliability: #30 highest of 30 brands examined
- Owner of brand: Stellantis
