These New Cars Are Most Likely to Break Down

There is no way around it, some cars are built to last, while others … less so. While we try to mitigate the risk of owning a lemon by buying a new car, even then some new vehicles have problems that could end up meaning the car will spend considerable time in the shop and cost thousands in repairs.

To help car buyers identify potentially troublesome cars, product review site Consumer Reports conducts its Annual Auto Surveys to rank and score vehicles based on their reliability. This year, Consumer Reports gathered data on over 330,000 vehicles, mostly from the 2000 to 2023 model years.

The nonprofit organization examined 20 trouble areas, from minor nuisances such as squeaky brakes and broken interior trim to major problems such as out-of-warranty engine, transmission, EV battery, and EV charging problems. Consumer Reports weighed the problems to create a predicted reliability score for each vehicle from 1 to 100.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report, listing here the models that scored less than 40 in predicted reliability. A total of 48 models of the 198 reviewed scored that low. While we may not provide the score for each model, we listed them in order of their score, from highest to worst and provided their overall rank. Models that are tied are listed in alphabetical order. All other information, including the range of manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) came from Consumer Reports.

Asian automakers still lead in reliability, and by a wide margin. They are followed by European makers and finally domestic manufacturers. Consumer Reports also notes that “cars, including sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons, remain the most reliable vehicle type, with an average reliability rating of 57 (on a scale of 0 to 100), followed by SUVs (50) and minivans (45).” Pickup trucks are last, with an average reliability rating of 41. Indeed, The models on this list include 10 pickup trucks, but also 13 luxury models. (Also see: Don’t Speed Here: The States With the Most Speed Traps.)

An increasing number of cars have either hybrid engines or are fully electric. While hybrids have 26% fewer problems than internal combustion engine cars, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles have 146% more problems than ICE vehicles, and several PHEVs are even less reliable than their conventional counterparts, including the Audi Q5 and Chrysler Pacifica, which rank 152nd worst and the absolute worst of all vehicles reviewed in predicted reliability. (Some PHEVs score above average, however.)

It is never fun to find yourself stuck with your vehicle on the side of the road. While hopefully the car we buy is reliable enough that this never happens, frequent trips to the mechanic are costly and time consuming. CR’s reliability report ranks vehicles by how their new models are likely to hold up.

48. Ford F-150 Lightning

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 150 (tied) of 197 models examined

150 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $54,995 – $84,995

$54,995 – $84,995 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 70 MPGE (City 78 / Hwy 63 MPGE)

70 MPGE (City 78 / Hwy 63 MPGE) Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined

#22 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

47. Volvo XC90

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 150 (tied) of 197 models examined

150 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $56,600 – $80,100

$56,600 – $80,100 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG)

20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG) Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined

#25 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

46. Ford Escape

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 152 (tied) of 197 models examined

152 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $28,000 – $40,500

$28,000 – $40,500 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 37 MPG)

26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 37 MPG) Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined

#22 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

45. Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid

Source: YuriyVlasenko / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 152 (tied) of 197 models examined

152 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $45,300 – $61,100 (Data for the Q5 models)

$45,300 – $61,100 (Data for the Q5 models) Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 34 MPG)

24 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 34 MPG) Audi’s rank in average predicted reliability: #19 highest of 30 brands examined

#19 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen Group

44. Ford Bronco

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 154 (tied) of 197 models examined

154 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,630 – $90,035

$39,630 – $90,035 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG)

18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG) Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined

#22 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

43. Mercedes-Benz GLE

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 154 (tied) of 197 models examined

154 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $62,650 – $129,050

$62,650 – $129,050 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 29 MPG)

20 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 29 MPG) Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined

#29 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

42. Lincoln Aviator

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined

156 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $51,370 – $79,225

$51,370 – $79,225 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 28 MPG)

19 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 28 MPG) Lincoln’s rank in average predicted reliability: #23 highest of 30 brands examined

#23 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

41. Ford Explorer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined

156 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,860 – $56,770

$36,860 – $56,770 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 29 MPG)

21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 29 MPG) Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined

#22 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

40. Ford F-150

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined

156 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,770 – $78,330

$36,770 – $78,330 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 26 MPG)

19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 26 MPG) Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined

#22 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

39. Genesis GV80

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 156 (tied) of 197 models examined

156 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $57,700 – $81,750

$57,700 – $81,750 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 25 MPG)

18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 25 MPG) Genesis’s rank in average predicted reliability: #18 highest of 30 brands examined

#18 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group

38. Volkswagen Tiguan

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 160 of 197 models examined

160 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $28,880 – $38,880

$28,880 – $38,880 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 25 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 35 MPG)

25 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 35 MPG) Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined

#27 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

37. Chevrolet Blazer

Source: 152930510@N02 / Flickr

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined

161 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $35,400 – $45,700

$35,400 – $45,700 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 27 MPG)

19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 27 MPG) Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined

#20 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

36. Genesis GV70

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Genesis House

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined

161 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $45,150 – $57,750

$45,150 – $57,750 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 34 MPG)

24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 34 MPG) Genesis’s rank in average predicted reliability: #18 highest of 30 brands examined

#18 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group

35. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined

161 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $41,800 – $59,400

$41,800 – $59,400 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 98 MPGE (City 110 / Hwy 87 MPGE)

98 MPGE (City 110 / Hwy 87 MPGE) Hyundai’s rank in average predicted reliability: #11 highest of 30 brands examined

#11 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group

34. Jeep Renegade

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined

161 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $27,850 – $32,970

$27,850 – $32,970 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 32 MPG)

24 MPG (City 16 / Hwy 32 MPG) Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined

#26 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Stellantis

33. Volvo XC60

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 161 (tied) of 197 models examined

161 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $46,900 – $75,250

$46,900 – $75,250 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 23 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 32 MPG)

23 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 32 MPG) Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined

#25 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

32. Volkswagen Atlas

Source: 2021 Volkswagen Atlas (2) by Gold Pony / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined

166 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $37,995 – $52,890

$37,995 – $52,890 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)

21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG) Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined

#27 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

31. Ford Bronco Sport

Source: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands rear view by SUMMITAUTO / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined

166 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $29,795 – $38,390

$29,795 – $38,390 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 25 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 35 MPG)

25 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 35 MPG) Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined

#22 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

30. GMC Canyon

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined

166 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2023): $36,900 – $55,500

$36,900 – $55,500 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (N/A)

No Data Available (N/A) GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined

#24 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

29. Chevrolet Colorado

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined

166 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2023): $29,200 – $46,800

$29,200 – $46,800 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (N/A)

No Data Available (N/A) Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined

#20 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

28. Nissan Pathfinder

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 166 (tied) of 197 models examined

166 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,650 – $51,520

$36,650 – $51,520 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)

21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG) Nissan’s rank in average predicted reliability: #17 highest of 30 brands examined

#17 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

27. GMC Yukon XL

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined

171 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $61,200 – $101,755

$61,200 – $101,755 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 16 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG)

16 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG) GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined

#24 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

26. GMC Yukon

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined

171 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $58,200 – $98,755

$58,200 – $98,755 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)

17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG) GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined

#24 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

25. Toyota Tundra

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined

171 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,965 – $78,845

$39,965 – $78,845 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 23 MPG)

17 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 23 MPG) Toyota’s rank in average predicted reliability: #2 highest of 30 brands examined

#2 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Toyota Motor Corp.

24. Tesla Model S

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 171 (tied) of 197 models examined

171 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $74,990 – $89,990

$74,990 – $89,990 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 120 MPGE (City 124 / Hwy 115 MPGE)

120 MPGE (City 124 / Hwy 115 MPGE) Tesla’s rank in average predicted reliability: #14 highest of 30 brands examined

#14 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Tesla Inc.

23. Volkswagen ID.4

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined

175 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,735 – $57,055

$39,735 – $57,055 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 102 MPGE (City 108 / Hwy 96 MPGE)

102 MPGE (City 108 / Hwy 96 MPGE) Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined

#27 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

22. Volkswagen GTI

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined

175 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $31,965 – $40,825

$31,965 – $40,825 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 28 MPG (City 19 / Hwy 39 MPG)

28 MPG (City 19 / Hwy 39 MPG) Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined

#27 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

21. GMC Sierra 1500

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined

175 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $37,700 – $82,500

$37,700 – $82,500 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)

17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG) GMC’s rank in average predicted reliability: #24 highest of 30 brands examined

#24 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

20. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined

175 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,800 – $69,900

$36,800 – $69,900 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)

17 MPG (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG) Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined

#20 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

19. Chevrolet Tahoe

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 175 (tied) of 197 models examined

175 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2025): $54,600 – $79,400

$54,600 – $79,400 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG)

No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 24 MPG) Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined

#20 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

18. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 180 of 197 models examined

180 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,985 – $51,880

$36,985 – $51,880 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG)

21 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 30 MPG) Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined

#27 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

17. Tesla Model X

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined

181 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $79,990 – $94,990

$79,990 – $94,990 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 102 MPGE (City 107 / Hwy 97 MPGE)

102 MPGE (City 107 / Hwy 97 MPGE) Tesla’s rank in average predicted reliability: #14 highest of 30 brands examined

#14 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Tesla Inc.

16. Chevrolet Suburban

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined

181 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2025): $57,600 – $82,400

$57,600 – $82,400 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG)

No Data Available (City 11 / Hwy 22 MPG) Chevrolet’s rank in average predicted reliability: #20 highest of 30 brands examined

#20 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: General Motors

15. Jeep Wrangler

Source: 1000kbps / iStock via Getty Images

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 181 (tied) of 197 models examined

181 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $31,995 – $91,545

$31,995 – $91,545 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG)

18 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 24 MPG) Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined

#26 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Stellantis

14. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 184 of 197 models examined

184 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $38,035 – $74,670

$38,035 – $74,670 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG)

20 MPG (City 14 / Hwy 28 MPG) Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined

#26 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Stellantis

13. Volkswagen Jetta

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 185 of 197 models examined

185 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $21,435 – $28,825

$21,435 – $28,825 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 34 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 54 MPG)

34 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 54 MPG) Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined

#27 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

12. Mercedes-Benz GLA

Source: Public Domain / 116071498@N08 / Flickr

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 186 of 197 models examined

186 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $41,850 – $56,450

$41,850 – $56,450 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 27 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 40 MPG)

27 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 40 MPG) Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined

#29 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

11. Nissan Frontier

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined

187 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $30,510 – $43,380

$30,510 – $43,380 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 24 MPG)

18 MPG (City 12 / Hwy 24 MPG) Nissan’s rank in average predicted reliability: #17 highest of 30 brands examined

#17 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

10. Mercedes-Benz GLB

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined

187 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $44,650 – $59,050

$44,650 – $59,050 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 38 MPG)

26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 38 MPG) Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined

#29 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined

187 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $40,035 – $64,560

$40,035 – $64,560 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 28 MPG)

19 MPG (City 13 / Hwy 28 MPG) Jeep’s rank in average predicted reliability: #26 highest of 30 brands examined

#26 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Stellantis

8. Rivian R1S

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 187 (tied) of 197 models examined

187 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $74,900 – $99,000

$74,900 – $99,000 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 69 MPGE (City 73 / Hwy 65 MPGE)

69 MPGE (City 73 / Hwy 65 MPGE) Rivian’s rank in average predicted reliability: #28 highest of 30 brands examined

#28 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.

7. Rivian R1T

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 191 of 197 models examined

191 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $69,900 – $94,000

$69,900 – $94,000 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 70 MPGE (City 74 / Hwy 66 MPGE)

70 MPGE (City 74 / Hwy 66 MPGE) Rivian’s rank in average predicted reliability: #28 highest of 30 brands examined

#28 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.

6. Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 192 of 197 models examined

192 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2023): N/A

N/A Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 28 MPG (No data)

28 MPG (No data) Volvo’s rank in average predicted reliability: #25 highest of 30 brands examined

#25 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

5. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 193 of 197 models examined

193 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $104,400 – $179,900

$104,400 – $179,900 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 94 MPGE (City 91 / Hwy 98 MPGE)

94 MPGE (City 91 / Hwy 98 MPGE) Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined

#29 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

4. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 194 (tied) of 197 models examined

194 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $46,950 – $48,950

$46,950 – $48,950 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 29 MPG (City 18 / Hwy 43 MPG)

29 MPG (City 18 / Hwy 43 MPG) Mercedes-Benz’s rank in average predicted reliability: #29 highest of 30 brands examined

#29 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

3. Ford F-150 Hybrid

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 194 (tied) of 197 models examined

194 (tied) of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $36,770 – $78,330

$36,770 – $78,330 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 20 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 24 MPG)

20 MPG (City 15 / Hwy 24 MPG) Ford’s rank in average predicted reliability: #22 highest of 30 brands examined

#22 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

2. Volkswagen Taos

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 196 of 197 models examined

196 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $23,995 – $33,515

$23,995 – $33,515 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 39 MPG)

26 MPG (City 17 / Hwy 39 MPG) Volkswagen’s rank in average predicted reliability: #27 highest of 30 brands examined

#27 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

1. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Model’s rank in CR’s predicted reliability: 197 of 197 models examined

197 of 197 models examined MSRP (model yr 2024): $39,400 – $59,495

$39,400 – $59,495 Fuel efficiency (same model yr): 27 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 32 MPG)

27 MPG (City 21 / Hwy 32 MPG) Chrysler’s rank in average predicted reliability: #30 highest of 30 brands examined

#30 highest of 30 brands examined Owner of brand: Stellantis

