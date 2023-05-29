People Don't Like to Work at Walmart

Walmart is an American business behemoth. It employs over 1.1 million people, which is the most of any company in the U.S. Last quarter, U.S. revenue was $104 billion. Walmart has 5,383 retail locations. Walmart says 90% of the American population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. (Click here to see the biggest grocery store chains in North America.)



Despite, or perhaps, because of, its size, many people who work at Walmart don’t like it. New research from Lensa looked at America’s largest companies and found the ones workers liked the least. Walmart topped the list.

To develop its research, Lensa looked at total revenue and Glassdoor ratings. The researchers wrote, “The popular retail corporation Walmart takes first place as one of the wealthiest companies in the US with the lowest ratings. With just a 3.3 star rating on Glassdoor, it seems Walmart has a lot to learn when it comes to employee satisfaction.”

Walmart also topped the list of what Lensa calls “most frustrated employees” with a score of .41 out of 10.

It is only a guess that Walmart’s low scores are related to low pay. Walmart pays its employees as little as $14 an hour, according to Reuters. That makes Walmart among the lowest-paying large companies in America. (These are America’s 25 dying industries.)



Walmart’s management almost certainly reasons that many of the jobs in its stores require little special skill and can be done by people with modest education. Due to this, it can pay them relatively little. They have nowhere else to go to make more money in many cases.

People don’t like to work at Walmart. Is this due to low pay? Probably.