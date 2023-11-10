These 20 Most Reliable Cars Can Be Driven Forever SergeyTikhomirov / iStock via Getty Images

The construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s ushered in a new era of American dependence on cars. Government data shows that over 90% of the 136.2 million Americans who commuted to work in 2022 did so either by driving, or riding in, a personal vehicle. However, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, automobiles have become increasingly unaffordable for the typical American.

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the U.S. topped $40,000 for the first time in late 2020, and has continued to rise in the years since. As of September 2023, the latest month of available data from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, the average price of a new vehicle stood at $47,899.

With car prices at near-record highs, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever before. After climbing for six consecutive years, the average age of passenger cars and light trucks on American roads is 12.5 years, up from less than 10 in 2003, according to a study from S&P Global Mobility.

But for new car shoppers who want to avoid setting foot in a dealership showroom again for as long as possible, some makes and models are far better long-term investments than others.

Using data from iSeeCars, a used car search engine, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 20 longest lasting vehicles on the road. Vehicles in the iSeeCars study that were discontinued before the 2023 model year and will not be reintroduced in the near future were excluded from our analysis.

Each of the vehicles on this list are estimated to have a 20% chance or greater of lasting for at least 250,000 miles. Based on the average distance Americans drive annually, this comes out to a minimum of about 17 and a half years

This list is dominated by pickup trucks and SUVs, vehicle segments that have grown in popularity in recent years, partially for their reputations for reliability. Still, two vehicles on this list are mid-size cars, and one is a minivan.

While the vehicles on this list will likely outlast most others on the road, many are far more expensive than average. According to automotive news outlet Car and Driver, base sticker prices for 12 of the 20 models on this list exceed $40,000. Many of these vehicles, particularly the pickup trucks and larger SUVs, are also expensive to drive, with estimated annual fuel costs topping $3,000, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. Notably, fuel cost estimates were unavailable for the largest pickup trucks on this list, as heavy-duty trucks are exempt from government testing and labeling. (Here is a look at the 15 most fuel efficient new trucks.)

While expensive, many of these vehicles also retain much of their value. According to KBB, most new vehicles depreciate by 20% in the first year of ownership alone. However, based on research by iSeeCars, there are a few models on this list that will likely depreciate by less than 25% in the first five years of ownership.

20. Toyota Camry

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 20.4% (1.7 times better than avg.)

20.4% (1.7 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Mid-size car

Mid-size car Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $27,515

$27,515 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $1,050-$2,150

$1,050-$2,150 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -40.7%

19. GMC Yukon XL

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 21.3% (1.8 times better than avg.)

21.3% (1.8 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Large SUV

Large SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2023 model year: $59,295

$59,295 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2023 model year: $2,100-$3,400

$2,100-$3,400 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -46.9%

18. Subaru Outback

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 22.3% (1.9 times better than avg.)

22.3% (1.9 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Crossover SUV

Crossover SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $30,190

$30,190 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $1,950-$2,350

$1,950-$2,350 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -39.5%

17. Toyota Sienna

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 23.3% (2.0 times better than avg.)

23.3% (2.0 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Minivan

Minivan Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $38,580

$38,580 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $1,500-$1,550

$1,500-$1,550 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -42.3%

16. Ram 3500

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 24.3% (2.1 times better than avg.)

24.3% (2.1 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Heavy duty truck

Heavy duty truck Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $48,735

$48,735 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: N/A

N/A Est. 5-year value depreciation: N/A

15. Ram 2500

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 26.3% (2.2 times better than avg.)

26.3% (2.2 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Heavy duty truck

Heavy duty truck Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $48,735

$48,735 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: N/A

N/A Est. 5-year value depreciation: N/A

14. Honda Accord

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 27.1% (2.3 times better than avg.)

27.1% (2.3 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Mid-size car

Mid-size car Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $28,990

$28,990 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $1,100-$1,700

$1,100-$1,700 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -39.0%

13. Honda CR-V

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 27.5% (2.3 times better than avg.)

27.5% (2.3 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Crossover SUV

Crossover SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $30,825

$30,825 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $1,350-$1,850

$1,350-$1,850 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -36.5%

12. Acura MDX

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 29.2% (2.5 times better than avg.)

29.2% (2.5 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Luxury crossover SUV

Luxury crossover SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $51,045

$51,045 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $2,950-$3,400

$2,950-$3,400 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -53.7%

11. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 31.0% (2.6 times better than avg.)

31.0% (2.6 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Full-size truck

Full-size truck Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $37,445

$37,445 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $2,550-$4,300

$2,550-$4,300 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -31.0%

10. Toyota 4Runner

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 41.0% (3.5 times better than avg.)

41.0% (3.5 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Mid-size SUV

Mid-size SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2023 model year: $41,050

$41,050 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2023 model year: $2,600-$2,600

$2,600-$2,600 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -24.7%

9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 41.2% (3.5 times better than avg.)

41.2% (3.5 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Heavy duty truck

Heavy duty truck Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $46,395

$46,395 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: N/A

N/A Est. 5-year value depreciation: N/A

8. GMC Sierra 2500HD

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 41.3% (3.5 times better than avg.)

41.3% (3.5 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Heavy duty truck

Heavy duty truck Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $47,395

$47,395 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: N/A

N/A Est. 5-year value depreciation: N/A

7. Toyota Tacoma

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 41.7% (3.5 times better than avg.)

41.7% (3.5 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Mid-size truck

Mid-size truck Approx. base MSRP, 2023 model year: $30,095

$30,095 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2023 model year: $2,100-$2,450

$2,100-$2,450 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -13.8%

6. Honda Pilot

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 42.7% (3.6 times better than avg.)

42.7% (3.6 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Crossover SUV

Crossover SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $38,465

$38,465 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $2,450-$2,700

$2,450-$2,700 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -44.4%

5. Ford F-250 Super Duty

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 43.6% (3.7 times better than avg.)

43.6% (3.7 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Heavy duty truck

Heavy duty truck Approx. base MSRP, 2023 model year: $45,865

$45,865 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2023 model year: N/A

N/A Est. 5-year value depreciation: N/A

4. Toyota Sequoia

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 47.1% (4.0 times better than avg.)

47.1% (4.0 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Large SUV

Large SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $62,725

$62,725 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $2,450-$2,700

$2,450-$2,700 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -39.5%

3. Toyota Tundra

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 47.9% (4.1 times better than avg.)

47.9% (4.1 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Full-size truck

Full-size truck Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $41,815

$41,815 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: $2,450-$2,850

$2,450-$2,850 Est. 5-year value depreciation: -19.5%

2. Toyota Land Cruiser

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 47.9% (4.1 times better than avg.)

47.9% (4.1 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Large SUV

Large SUV Approx. base MSRP, 2024 model year: $55,000 (est.)

$55,000 (est.) EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2024 model year: N/A

N/A Est. 5-year value depreciation: -34.9%

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

Chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles: 49.1% (4.2 times better than avg.)

49.1% (4.2 times better than avg.) Vehicle type: Heavy duty truck

Heavy duty truck Approx. base MSRP, 2023 model year: $46,910

$46,910 EPA est. annual fuel cost, 2023 model year: N/A

N/A Est. 5-year value depreciation: N/A

