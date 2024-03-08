Cars and Drivers

City In Every State Where the Most People Die In Car Crashes

An estimated 42,795 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2022, according to preliminary analysis from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This was a 0.3% decline from 2021, when 42,939 people died in 39,508 fatal accidents. While 18,585 of the accidents in 2021 were not in cities, the rest, nearly 21,000 accidents, were, and many of them in large cities.

Most of the time, the largest city in each state, by population, also has the most fatalities from car crashes. But that is not always the case.

To identify the city in every state where the most people die in car crashes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed roadway fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Of the 5,371 cities nationwide with data, we found the city in each state with the highest number of fatalities. We included the District of Columbia. All other data is from FARS except for population data, which came from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for 2022.

Naturally, it is not surprising to find New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, and other large cities on the list because they are the most populous in their respective states. However, it is surprising to find other, much smaller cities on the list. They tend to be cities in smaller states such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Vermont. In Maine and North Dakota, too, the third largest city ranks on the list. (Also see, adjusted for vehicle-miles driven, this state has the worst highway fatality rate in America.)

Alabama: Birmingham

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 47 fatalities in 46 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 23
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 35; Cloudy 4; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 200,431

Alaska: Anchorage

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 20 fatalities in 20 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 13
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 13
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 8; Cloudy 6; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 290,674

Arizona: Phoenix

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 291 fatalities in 277 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 123
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 20
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 86; Dark-not lighted: 18; Dark-lighted: 143
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 179; Cloudy 11; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 4; Curb: 17
  • Total population, 2022: 1,609,456

Arkansas: Little Rock

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 31 fatalities in 31 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 7; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 7
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 24; Cloudy 6; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 202,218

California: Los Angeles

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 332 fatalities in 315 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 167
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 22
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 80; Dark-not lighted: 32; Dark-lighted: 191
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 285; Cloudy 24; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 31
  • Total population, 2022: 3,881,041

Colorado: Denver

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 68 fatalities in 64 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 22
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 36
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 17; Cloudy 4; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
  • Total population, 2022: 710,800

Connecticut: New Haven

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 23 fatalities in 23 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 11
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 15
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 135,736

Delaware: Wilmington

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 5 fatalities in 5 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 0; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 1
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 1; Cloudy 2; Rain: 2
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 71,034

District of Columbia: Washington

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 41 fatalities in 40 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 21
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 16; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 23
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 38; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
  • Total population, 2022: 670,587

Florida: Jacksonville

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 180 fatalities in 167 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 48
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 15
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 52; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 95
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 120; Cloudy 30; Rain: 15
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 9; Curb: 13
  • Total population, 2022: 950,203

Georgia: Atlanta

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 102 fatalities in 98 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 34
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 21; Dark-lighted: 48
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 71; Cloudy 20; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 3
  • Total population, 2022: 494,838

Hawaii: Honolulu

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 18 fatalities in 18 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 9
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 12
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 11; Cloudy 5; Rain: 2
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 348547

Idaho: Caldwell

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 9 fatalities in 9 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 5
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 1
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 61,212

Illinois: Chicago

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 233 fatalities in 216 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 85
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 20
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 77; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 114
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 189; Cloudy 6; Rain: 14
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
  • Total population, 2022: 2,721,914

Indiana: Indianapolis

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 144 fatalities in 137 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 40
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 9
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 47; Dark-not lighted: 40; Dark-lighted: 48
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 96; Cloudy 28; Rain: 10
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 7; Tree: 4; Curb: 9
  • Total population, 2022: 882,006

Iowa: Des Moines

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 23 fatalities in 21 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 3; Curb: 4
  • Total population, 2022: 213,164

Kansas: Wichita

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 50 fatalities in 46 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 12
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 22
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 7
  • Total population, 2022: 395,951

Kentucky: Louisville

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 106 fatalities in 99 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 27
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 44; Dark-not lighted: 31; Dark-lighted: 20
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 63; Cloudy 26; Rain: 8
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 5; Curb: 1
  • Total population, 2022: 629,176

Louisiana: Baton Rouge

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 80 fatalities in 75 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 28
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 9; Dark-lighted: 42
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 60; Cloudy 6; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 225,500

Maine: Bangor

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 6 fatalities in 6 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 1
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
  • Total population, 2022: 31,705

Maryland: Baltimore

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 44 fatalities in 43 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 23
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 26
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 33; Cloudy 2; Rain: 5
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 584,548

Massachusetts: Boston

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 32 fatalities in 30 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 11
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 665,945

Michigan: Detroit

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 150 fatalities in 137 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 47
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 15
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 30; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 84
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 105; Cloudy 16; Rain: 13
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 9; Curb: 3
  • Total population, 2022: 636,787

Minnesota: Minneapolis

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 27 fatalities in 26 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 16
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 20; Cloudy 3; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 3; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 426,877

Mississippi: Jackson

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 36 fatalities in 35 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 12
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 8; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 7; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
  • Total population, 2022: 153,271

Missouri: Kansas City

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 83 fatalities in 79 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 18
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 27; Dark-not lighted: 11; Dark-lighted: 40
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 52; Cloudy 13; Rain: 11
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 4; Curb: 8
  • Total population, 2022: 505,958

Montana: Billings

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 5
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 117,093

Nebraska: Omaha

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 29 fatalities in 28 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 17
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 7; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 3
  • Total population, 2022: 489,201

Nevada: Las Vegas

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 34 fatalities in 32 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 30; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 6
  • Total population, 2022: 644,835

New Hampshire: Manchester

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 12 fatalities in 11 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 3
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 115,037

New Jersey: Newark

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 37 fatalities in 37 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 25
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 15
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 34; Cloudy 0; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
  • Total population, 2022: 307,355

New Mexico: Albuquerque

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 133 fatalities in 125 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 54
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 8
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 38; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 42
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 115; Cloudy 4; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 562,551

New York: New York

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 252 fatalities in 243 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 80
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 91; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 127
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 200; Cloudy 23; Rain: 14
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 6; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 8,622,467

North Carolina: Charlotte

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 109 fatalities in 100 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 30
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 29; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 48
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 85; Cloudy 11; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 9; Curb: 4
  • Total population, 2022: 875,045

North Dakota: Grand Forks

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 6 fatalities in 4 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 0
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 4; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 0
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 58,935

Ohio: Columbus

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 97 fatalities in 90 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 30
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 10
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 28; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 46
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 64; Cloudy 12; Rain: 12
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 902,449

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 100 fatalities in 96 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 31
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 43; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 16
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 51; Cloudy 38; Rain: 6
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 2; Curb: 6
  • Total population, 2022: 681,088

Oregon: Portland

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 63 fatalities in 58 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 28
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 31
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 17; Rain: 8
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 3
  • Total population, 2022: 646,101

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 133 fatalities in 128 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 53
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 34; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 84
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 103; Cloudy 6; Rain: 8
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 4; Curb: 4
  • Total population, 2022: 1,593,208

Rhode Island: Providence

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 3
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 10; Cloudy 0; Rain: 2
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population, 2022: 189,715

South Carolina: North Charleston

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 26 fatalities in 23 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 13
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 10
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 115,755

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 10 fatalities in 7 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 0
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 193,401

Tennessee: Memphis

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 238 fatalities in 214 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 68
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 29
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 89; Dark-not lighted: 10; Dark-lighted: 105
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 194; Cloudy 3; Rain: 15
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
  • Total population, 2022: 630,027

Texas: Houston

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 337 fatalities in 322 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 118
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 16
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 107; Dark-not lighted: 54; Dark-lighted: 148
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 235; Cloudy 61; Rain: 26
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 15; Curb: 26
  • Total population, 2022: 2,296,253

Utah: Salt Lake City

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 25 fatalities in 25 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 11
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 11; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 8
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 5; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 1; Curb: 1
  • Total population, 2022: 201,269

Vermont: Sheldon

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 5 fatalities in 4 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 0
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 0
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 2,333

Virginia: Virginia Beach

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 34 fatalities in 33 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 8
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 15
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 0; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 6
  • Total population, 2022: 457,900

Washington: Seattle

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 45 fatalities in 45 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 30
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 18; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 22
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 13; Rain: 13
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 1
  • Total population, 2022: 734,603

West Virginia: Martinsburg

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 8 fatalities in 8 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 5
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 0
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 18,678

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 71 fatalities in 66 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 18
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 17; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 43
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 43; Cloudy 16; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
  • Total population, 2022: 573,299

Wyoming: Cheyenne

  • Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 7 fatalities in 7 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 5
  • Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 2
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population, 2022: 64,795

