An estimated 42,795 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2022, according to preliminary analysis from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This was a 0.3% decline from 2021, when 42,939 people died in 39,508 fatal accidents. While 18,585 of the accidents in 2021 were not in cities, the rest, nearly 21,000 accidents, were, and many of them in large cities.
Most of the time, the largest city in each state, by population, also has the most fatalities from car crashes. But that is not always the case.
To identify the city in every state where the most people die in car crashes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed roadway fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Of the 5,371 cities nationwide with data, we found the city in each state with the highest number of fatalities. We included the District of Columbia. All other data is from FARS except for population data, which came from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for 2022.
Naturally, it is not surprising to find New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, and other large cities on the list because they are the most populous in their respective states. However, it is surprising to find other, much smaller cities on the list. They tend to be cities in smaller states such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Vermont. In Maine and North Dakota, too, the third largest city ranks on the list. (Also see, adjusted for vehicle-miles driven, this state has the worst highway fatality rate in America.)
Alabama: Birmingham
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 47 fatalities in 46 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 23
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 35; Cloudy 4; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 200,431
Alaska: Anchorage
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 20 fatalities in 20 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 13
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 13
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 8; Cloudy 6; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 290,674
Arizona: Phoenix
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 291 fatalities in 277 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 123
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 20
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 86; Dark-not lighted: 18; Dark-lighted: 143
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 179; Cloudy 11; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 4; Curb: 17
- Total population, 2022: 1,609,456
Arkansas: Little Rock
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 31 fatalities in 31 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 7; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 7
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 24; Cloudy 6; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 202,218
California: Los Angeles
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 332 fatalities in 315 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 167
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 22
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 80; Dark-not lighted: 32; Dark-lighted: 191
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 285; Cloudy 24; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 31
- Total population, 2022: 3,881,041
Colorado: Denver
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 68 fatalities in 64 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 22
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 36
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 17; Cloudy 4; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
- Total population, 2022: 710,800
Connecticut: New Haven
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 23 fatalities in 23 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 11
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 15
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 135,736
Delaware: Wilmington
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 5 fatalities in 5 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 0; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 1
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 1; Cloudy 2; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 71,034
District of Columbia: Washington
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 41 fatalities in 40 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 21
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 16; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 23
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 38; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 670,587
Florida: Jacksonville
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 180 fatalities in 167 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 48
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 15
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 52; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 95
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 120; Cloudy 30; Rain: 15
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 9; Curb: 13
- Total population, 2022: 950,203
Georgia: Atlanta
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 102 fatalities in 98 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 34
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 21; Dark-lighted: 48
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 71; Cloudy 20; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 494,838
Hawaii: Honolulu
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 18 fatalities in 18 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 9
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 12
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 11; Cloudy 5; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 348547
Idaho: Caldwell
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 9 fatalities in 9 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 5
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 1
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 61,212
Illinois: Chicago
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 233 fatalities in 216 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 85
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 20
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 77; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 114
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 189; Cloudy 6; Rain: 14
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
- Total population, 2022: 2,721,914
Indiana: Indianapolis
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 144 fatalities in 137 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 40
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 9
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 47; Dark-not lighted: 40; Dark-lighted: 48
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 96; Cloudy 28; Rain: 10
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 7; Tree: 4; Curb: 9
- Total population, 2022: 882,006
Iowa: Des Moines
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 23 fatalities in 21 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 3; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 213,164
Kansas: Wichita
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 50 fatalities in 46 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 12
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 22
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 7
- Total population, 2022: 395,951
Kentucky: Louisville
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 106 fatalities in 99 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 27
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 44; Dark-not lighted: 31; Dark-lighted: 20
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 63; Cloudy 26; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 5; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 629,176
Louisiana: Baton Rouge
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 80 fatalities in 75 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 28
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 9; Dark-lighted: 42
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 60; Cloudy 6; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 225,500
Maine: Bangor
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 6 fatalities in 6 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 1
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 31,705
Maryland: Baltimore
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 44 fatalities in 43 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 23
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 26
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 33; Cloudy 2; Rain: 5
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 584,548
Massachusetts: Boston
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 32 fatalities in 30 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 11
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 665,945
Michigan: Detroit
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 150 fatalities in 137 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 47
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 15
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 30; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 84
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 105; Cloudy 16; Rain: 13
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 9; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 636,787
Minnesota: Minneapolis
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 27 fatalities in 26 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 16
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 20; Cloudy 3; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 3; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 426,877
Mississippi: Jackson
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 36 fatalities in 35 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 12
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 8; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 7; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 153,271
Missouri: Kansas City
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 83 fatalities in 79 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 18
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 27; Dark-not lighted: 11; Dark-lighted: 40
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 52; Cloudy 13; Rain: 11
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 4; Curb: 8
- Total population, 2022: 505,958
Montana: Billings
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 117,093
Nebraska: Omaha
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 29 fatalities in 28 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 17
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 7; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 489,201
Nevada: Las Vegas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 34 fatalities in 32 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 30; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 644,835
New Hampshire: Manchester
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 12 fatalities in 11 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 3
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 115,037
New Jersey: Newark
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 37 fatalities in 37 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 25
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 15
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 34; Cloudy 0; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 307,355
New Mexico: Albuquerque
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 133 fatalities in 125 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 54
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 8
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 38; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 42
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 115; Cloudy 4; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 562,551
New York: New York
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 252 fatalities in 243 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 80
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 91; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 127
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 200; Cloudy 23; Rain: 14
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 6; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 8,622,467
North Carolina: Charlotte
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 109 fatalities in 100 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 29; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 48
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 85; Cloudy 11; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 9; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 875,045
North Dakota: Grand Forks
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 6 fatalities in 4 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 0
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 4; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 58,935
Ohio: Columbus
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 97 fatalities in 90 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 10
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 28; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 46
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 64; Cloudy 12; Rain: 12
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 902,449
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 100 fatalities in 96 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 31
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 43; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 16
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 51; Cloudy 38; Rain: 6
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 2; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 681,088
Oregon: Portland
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 63 fatalities in 58 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 28
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 31
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 17; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 646,101
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 133 fatalities in 128 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 53
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 34; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 84
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 103; Cloudy 6; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 4; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 1,593,208
Rhode Island: Providence
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 3
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 10; Cloudy 0; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 189,715
South Carolina: North Charleston
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 26 fatalities in 23 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 13
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 10
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 115,755
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 10 fatalities in 7 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 0
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 193,401
Tennessee: Memphis
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 238 fatalities in 214 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 68
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 29
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 89; Dark-not lighted: 10; Dark-lighted: 105
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 194; Cloudy 3; Rain: 15
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
- Total population, 2022: 630,027
Texas: Houston
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 337 fatalities in 322 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 118
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 16
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 107; Dark-not lighted: 54; Dark-lighted: 148
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 235; Cloudy 61; Rain: 26
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 15; Curb: 26
- Total population, 2022: 2,296,253
Utah: Salt Lake City
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 25 fatalities in 25 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 11
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 11; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 8
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 5; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 1; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 201,269
Vermont: Sheldon
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 5 fatalities in 4 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 0
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 2,333
Virginia: Virginia Beach
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 34 fatalities in 33 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 8
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 15
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 0; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 457,900
Washington: Seattle
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 45 fatalities in 45 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 18; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 22
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 13; Rain: 13
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 734,603
West Virginia: Martinsburg
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 8 fatalities in 8 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 5
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 18,678
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 71 fatalities in 66 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 18
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 17; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 43
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 43; Cloudy 16; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
- Total population, 2022: 573,299
Wyoming: Cheyenne
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 7 fatalities in 7 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 5
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 64,795
