8 Tea Brands To Try Now

When it comes to the history of tea, it is typical for many of us to associate this as the beverage of choice for our friends across the pond, in England. The Brits are famously known the world over for enjoying their cuppa in the afternoon or more formally, during afternoon tea with scones, clotted cream, and sandwiches. Arriving in Britain in the 1650’s, tea became a popular drink that was on offer in London’s coffee houses.

However, the history of tea goes back even further. In fact, tea containers have been found in tombs during the Han dynasty (206 BC – 220 AD). It wasn’t until the Tang dynasty (618 – 906 AD) that tea became the national drink of China.

Drinking tea has also been discovered to have an abundance of health benefits. Two vital components found in tea, polyphenols and flavonoids, possess chemical compounds that function as antioxidants. These antioxidants mitigate the damage caused by free radicals in our body. Furthermore, observational research discovered that when tea was consumed 2-3 cups per day, it was associated with a lower risk for stroke, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and premature death.

With this cornucopia of benefits for your health, it is clear that tea can positively contribute to our wellness. So if you fancy a good cuppa, with a wealth of health benefits, then you might want to try these eight brands of tea. We listed the best tea brands in no particular order, based on editors from Luxe Digital, conducting taste tests on the healthiest tea drinks on the market as well as recommendations from wellness expert, Mona Kirstein.

1. Vahdam

Origin of Tea: India

Types of Tea: herbal, white, black, green, oolong

Oprah’s Favorite in 2019

When a celebrity like Oprah gives her hearty endorsement on a product, it is bound to boost visibility and sales for such a product. She has publicly raved about Vahdam’s chai, as it is shipped directly from India and has also included Vadham’s turmeric tea as part of her Oprah’s Favorite Things list of 2019.

Vadham’s tea holds certifications for organic and fair trade. Their website boasts that all their tea is handpicked in India. It is climate and plastic neutral, and packaged fresh from the source. Their fresh, hand-picked teas transported their tasters to the Indian countryside, citing the freshest, authentic tea they’ve ever had.

2. Tielka

Origin of Tea: China

Types of Tea: black, green, oolong, herbal, chai, white

Australia’s Most Award Winning Organic Tea

Another tea that can potentially transport its drinkers to its origins is Tielka. In this case, the destination would be basking under the Australian sunshine. Tielka has established itself as Australia’s most awarded organic tea brand, winning eight awards at Australia’s Golden Leaf Awards in 2018, followed by nine more awards in 2019, and 12 additional awards in 2021.

According to customer testimonials, Tielka tea has been recognized for its aroma and flavor. Customers have also noted that Tielka’s vision goes beyond pleasing their customers, but that they are truly passionate about providing fresh and ethically sourced ingredients.

3. Atlas Tea Club

Origin of Tea: worldwide

Types of Tea: herbal, white, black, green, oolong

Seasonally Selected Teas With Subscription

With subscription services all the craze in our busy lives, delivering our cosmetics, meal kits, and on-demand streaming services, the sky is truly the limit on what can be automatically delivered to our door every week or month. So why not tea?

Recommended by well-known brands such as New York Magazine, bon appetit, and Taste of Home, Atlas Tea Club provides its subscription members with valuable perks. Every month, members receive single origin teas from far away locales such as Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Two new teas are introduced each month, along with a postcard, and steeping information. For many tea drinkers, it will be a chance to further expand their tea drinking horizons.

4. Teatulia

Origin of Tea: India

Types of Tea: herbal, white, black, green, oolong

Sustainably Grown Teas

Featured on Forbes, Newsweek, and CNNMoney, Teatulia prides itself on its sustainability efforts, earning their Rainforest Alliance certification in 2013. Furthermore, their retail canisters are 100% compostable and constructed from post-consumer waste.

The Denver-based company has consumers raving about their teas, particularly their Organic Vanilla Rooibus tea, noting that the hint of vanilla was tasty and fragrant. For their Organic Hibiscus Berry tea, customers noted that it was tasty, aromatic, and a great deal.

5. FGO (From Great Origins) Organic

Origin of Tea: worldwide

Types of Tea: hibiscus, green, white, black

Superplant Teas That Support Good Health

Superplants are becoming popular and FGO wants to help bring these health-supporting benefits to a wider audience. Thanks to their global partnerships, they can source their superplants from Africa to Japan. With their wide selection of superfoods such as ashwagandha and moringa leaf powder, consumers have additional and affordable ways to boost their well-being.

Their most popular teas include their Organic Hibiscus tea, with their hibiscus flowers sourced from Egypt. Customers enjoyed its soothing smell and flavor. Customers also enjoyed the Organic Chamomile tea bags for its delicious taste and great price.

6. Tealyra

Origin of Tea: worldwide

Types of Tea: herbal, white, black, green, oolong

A Wide Range of Offers

Tealyra is a tea company that offers something for everyone. From organic and wellness teas such as the Fat Burner-Weight Loss-Detox Blend to classic teas such as Cream Earl Grey, there is no lack of variety.

They also offer blooming teas, or Chinese teas that have been “hand-woven” with flowers and are able to bloom in your cup. Tealyra currently offers over 300 types of loose teas.

7. Numi Organic Tea

Origin of Tea: worldwide

Types of Tea: green, black, white, oolong, Pu-erh, rooibos, and herbal

Only Pure Ingredients

A major selling point worth noting about Numi tea is its absolute commitment to crafting their teas with only 100% flowers, fruits, and spices. Natural or artificial flavors are nowhere to be found in their products.

Numi is also to be commended for its dedication to providing fair wages, safe working conditions, and community development programs for their tea garden workers via their Fair Trade Certified and Verified Fair Labor products. Furthermore, Numi stands out among the crowded tea market by featuring hand-plucked, fuller tea leaves, granting the tea more depth and nuance.

8. Teabloom

Origin of Tea: worldwide

Types of Tea: green, herbal, white, black, and oolong tea

Committed To Elevating the Tea Experience

Teabloom is driven to provide the most healthy tea drinking experience possible. They discovered that teaware made from ceramic, metal, and clay presented various health risks as well as compromised the flavor of the tea. To address this, they crafted their own teaware out of premium borosilicate glass, which is a lead-free and cadmium free material. This ensures that the teaware does not retain odors, stains, or pathogens, ensuring a more healthy and pure tasting tea.

Although based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Teabloom’s tea can be seen throughout the world, in marketplaces, gourmet shops, boutiques, restaurants, and even the finest 5-star hotels.

