Avoid All Paint Brands Except These 7 M_Agency / Shutterstock.com

Painting your home (or even just one room in it) can be a time-consuming process. Thankfully, if you’re using one of the best paint brands on the market, you shouldn’t run into many issues. The quality of your paint can affect how many coats you need as well as aesthetics. For example, cheap, low-quality paint can cause a clumpy, streaky finish while high-quality paint will appear smooth and vibrant.

When it comes to your home or space, you want to invest in the right brands with the right products that will deliver the best results. Looking for the best paint for your home? Here are seven paint brands you absolutely must try.

1. Benjamin Moore

Price point : $$$

Year founded : 1883

Superior Coverage

Benjamin Moore has long been known as one of the best paint brands on the market. This brand is a great option as it offers superior coverage and a wide range of colors. Not only that, but it also uses environmentally friendly ingredients. Many satisfied customers mention that Benjamin Moore paint is both durable and easy to spread on walls, providing vibrant colors to any space.

2. Sherwin-Williams

Price point : $$$

Year founded : 1866

High-Quality Formula

Sherwin-Williams paint is a high-quality option for homeowners. This paint company offers quality products that are often used by professionals, due to its reliability. The coverage is known to be superior as it is a thicker paint that covers relatively quickly. In other words, you won’t have to apply as many coats of paint when you’re using Sherwin-Williams paint over other brands.

3. Valspar

Price point : $$

Year founded : 1806

Great Washability

Valspar paint is another great option for those seeking a high-quality product. This premium brand is a popular choice for professional painters as it is both durable and made with the right ingredients. Many customers say the paint provides great coverage and comes in a variety of bright colors that appear to be vibrant when applied to walls. Not only that, but it also has excellent washability, meaning the paint job won’t be damaged if you need to wipe down or scrub a painted surface.

4. Diamond Brite

Price point : $

Year founded : 1990

Low-Fume Formula

Diamond Brite was specifically launched as a low-fume, non-toxic paint. Its formula makes it another durable paint that goes on evenly and offers great coverage. Not only that, but the brand’s paints are ISO 9002 certified, meaning they meet customer requirements and regulatory requirements. The brand also happens to be one of the cheaper options on this list.

5. Clare

Price point : $$

Year founded : 2018

Peel-and-Stick Swatches

Clare is a direct-to-consumer company that helps online buyers assess different types and colors of paint. The company offers a variety of colors and provides customers with peel-and-stick swatches so they can test out the product before deciding on the color. Many satisfied customers say the paint is beautiful, resilient, and has a low odor (high fumes are a common complaint for many individuals when it comes to paint.)

6. Farrow & Ball

Price point : $$$$

Year founded : 1946

Eco-Friendly Paints

Farrow & Ball is a high-quality paint company that sells its own original paint colors. Recently, the company reformulated its paints so it can become a more eco-friendly brand. However, this naturally makes Farrow & Ball paint a more expensive option. Nevertheless, most customers believe the paint is worth the cost — especially if you’re seeking a glossy finish.

7. PPG

Price point : $$

Year founded : 1883

Fade-Resistant Formulas

PPG is a popular paint brand that many customers have relied on for years. Offering 100% acrylic paint, the company boasts fade-resistant and durable formulas that are sure to satisfy customers. Not only that, but its coverage is superior, meaning you won’t need to layer multiple coats for a bright finished product. This paint is also one of the cheaper options on the list, making it a great alternative if you’re on a budget.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.