Avoid All Vacuum Brands, Except These 8 urbazon / Getty Images

Everyone understands the excitement you get from those crisp, clean vacuum lines after a good cleaning. Obviously, some vacuums do it better than others.

Vacuums are no small investment, particularly if you want one that lasts forever. While it often depends on what you’re looking for (pet hair pick-up, attachments, handheld) we decided to check into the brands that make the vacuums rather than the specific vacuum. To help you feel good about the next time you buy a vacuum, we’ve created a list of eight brands that make long-lasting, quality products, and listed them here in no particular order.

8. Bissell

Source: AndreyPopov / iStock via Getty Images

30-day money-back guarantee

Extra options for those dealing with pet hair

Wet/dry vacs available

Passionate About Pets

Source: Prystai / Shutterstock.com

Bissell is passionate about pets and donates a portion of every purchase to pet charities. The company claims that every product is designed with pets in mind. Bissell partners with other companies like Woolite, Sanitaire and Febreze to help you improve the air quality, smell and cleanliness of your house.

We like Bissell for its 30-day money-back guarantee and its selection of wet/dry products. The company has basic carpet cleaners, steam and hard floor cleaners, air treatments and cleaning formulas. They also offer handheld, canister, robotic, stick and cordless, and upright vacuums.

7. Kenmore

Source: Serghei Starus / iStock via Getty Images

Limited warranty

Claims to capture 99.97% of dirt

Trademarked technology for allergens

Technology to Remove Allergens

Source: PeopleImages / Getty Images

Kenmore has been around for more than 100 years, and by the early 2000s, almost one-third of homeowners in America owned a Kenmore product. The company claims to be a leader focused on reliability, innovation and trustworthiness.

Kenmore makes a lot of high-quality products, including hard floor and steam cleaners, wet/dry vacuums, carpet cleaners, stick and cordless, pet-friendly, canister and upright vacuums. What really caught our eye was the company’s AllergenSeal technology. In this vacuum, the air path is completely sealed, stopping allergens from re-entering the air once you’ve vacuumed them up. The company claims this technology allows the vacuum to trap 99.97% of particles.

6. Levoit

Source: scyther5 / Getty Images

Easy to carry

Strong battery

Limited warranties

Can This Vacuum Clean for You?

Source: FollowTheFlow / iStock via Getty Images

The company focuses most of its efforts on air purifiers and only makes a few vacuums. The good news is that when they do it, they do it right, so you can rest assured you’re getting a quality vacuum.

Levoit vacuums are both cordless, ideal options for those who have to vacuum large areas and don’t want to move the plug regularly. This also means you’re not running over the cord every time you vacuum. Their high-end cordless vacuum is equipped with technology that the company claims can detect debris and adjust suction levels to match. We like this idea because some areas need more pressure than others, and the vacuum claims to adjust accordingly.

5. Black + Decker

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Lots of handheld options

Vacuums specifically for car clean-up

Free 60-day returns

The Inside and Outside Vacuum

Source: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com

Black + Decker makes everything from cocktail makers to string trimmers. The company has its hand in all kinds of home improvement technologies, but we like their vacuums because they come in so many handheld options. They’re ideal for inside and outside because they fit into those small spaces, and we like them because they’re great for detailing a car at home.

The company also has a list of cordless/stick vacuums, portable car vacuums, sweepers and accessories. While Black + Decker spread their products across a vast array of categories, they do vacuums right.

4. Samsung

Source: Woodkern / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Come in different colors

Claims to improve the air quality

Battery lasts forever on cordless models

Samsung Understands Technology

Source: seb_ra / Getty Images

From electronics to cleaning products to TVs, there’s nothing Samsung doesn’t have its hand in, and some products don’t have great reviews. You’ve most likely heard most of their cell phone technology, but we did some deep diving into their vacuums to see how they hold up against other brands.

Samsung claims their vacuums save time and energy, are easier on floor and carpets, improve air quality, are easy to use and keep the corners of your house clean. This may seem like a small thing, but we like that their vacuums come in several colors, and they offer rebates that allow you to get up to 36% back.

3. Eureka

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / iStock via Getty Images

Strong suction

Backed by a century of research

Dedicated support team for vacuums

Come Home to Clean Vacuum Lines

Source: HAKINMHAN / iStock via Getty Images

Eureka has been making vacuum products since 1909. They’ve researched the technology for over 100 years and focus their products on power, versatility and innovation. Eureka has a clean promise, meaning they pledge to only sell products that offer value, quality and performance.

Eureka is one of the only options we looked at that caught our eye because of the robotic vacuum product. While this technology has a long way to go before it’s perfected, we can say from our own experience that it’s delightful to come home to clean vacuum lines that your robot created. Other top-rated products from the company are the lightweight and versatile Innova Stick Vac, the upright DashSprint and the Mighty Mite canister vacuum.

2. Shark

Source: AndreyPopov / iStock via Getty Images

Versatile design

Compact storage

More budget-friendly robot option

From Hair Care to Cleaning Up Messes

Source: Toxitz / iStock via Getty Images

Shark is another company that has their hands in almost every type of technology, both indoor and outdoor. They offer a 60-day money-back guarantee and additional warranties. While their products are expensive, this gives you comfort that they stand behind their quality.

Shark offers hair care products like hair stylers and blow dryers, air purifiers and fans. Their vacuums are legendary, and we’re mesmerized by their ability to clean up wet and dry messes. They offer wet dry, handheld, robot, cordless, stick and upright vacuums, as well as a variety of floor and carpet cleaners and accessories.

1. Dyson

Source: Dean Drobot / Shutterstock.com

Price match promise

2-year warranty

30-day money-back return policy

Accessories, Batteries and All You Can Hope for in a Vacuum

Source: Dzurag / iStock via Getty Images

Another company that’s expanded into hair care and headphones, Dyson is one of the most popular vacuum brands around and it’s easy to see why. They offer a price match promise to ensure you get the best price, have a 30-day money-back return policy and a 2-year warranty on everything, including parts and labor.

Dyson claims to have the most powerful robot vacuum on the market with extensive sensory technology. Their cordless and wet and dry vacuums are favorites with consumers all over the country. While a Dyson vacuum is a big investment, we loved the guarantees they place behind their products.

A Long List of Options

Source: bonetta / Getty Images

We found that most companies offer some sort of money-back guarantee, so you’re safe to try almost any of these products. Because they come in so many options, do your research to narrow down the type of vacuum you want (cordless, wet/dry, handheld) before making a decision. We feel you can’t go wrong with any of the brands listed above.

