This Is the State Where People Bought the Most Guns

U.S. gun sales in the first four months of 2021 surged 31% to 15,966,389. This makes it among the largest figures since sales started to be recorded in 1998.

The increase is part of a trend. Gun sales in the United States rose 40% last year to 39,695,315. That represents the high water mark in annual gun sales since the current record-keeping system went into effect. Increases by state in April and for the first four months varied substantially, as has been the case for years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks gun sales and publishes a list of how many are handled as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 310 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 1.5 million denials. Therefore, the data is the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available.

Growing civil unrest may have prompted people to buy guns for personal and family protection, many social scientists have posited, although this remains a matter of debate. Another theory is that chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is a major cause. A new UC Davis School of Medicine study about fear of violence reports: “The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated persistent structural, economic, and social inequities in the conditions that contribute to violence and its consequences.”

Who bought these guns? CBS News pointed out that over 5 million people were first-time gun buyers last year. CNN reported a sharp rise in sales to Black Americans and women. “Sales to women are also up 40% through September when compared with the same period last year,” the news network pointed out.

The increases in April and first four months should not be taken as unusual, nor should the rise in gun sales from 2019 to 2020 be viewed as an anomaly. The number of gun sales has increased most years since 1999. Sales first topped 25 million in 2016, 20 million in 2013, 15 million in 2011 and 10 million in 2006. In 1999, the first full year the FBI kept data, sales totaled 9,138,123.

The state with the most gun sales through the first four months was Illinois at 4,287,494. The state has only 4% of the population but accounted for 27% of gun sales for the period.

These are the number of guns sold by state in the first four months of 2021:

State/Territory Total Alabama 376,018 Alaska 34,933 Arizona 227,679 Arkansas 110,087 California 524,243 Colorado 246,211 Connecticut 106,588 Delaware 27,447 District of Columbia 4,081 Florida 670,846 Georgia 340,465 Guam 1,372 Hawaii 6,138 Idaho 110,596 Illinois 4,287,494 Indiana 851,583 Iowa 121,811 Kansas 91,226 Kentucky 1,169,179 Louisiana 150,983 Maine 48,778 Mariana Islands 89 Maryland 111,365 Massachusetts 104,502 Michigan 406,159 Minnesota 364,282 Mississippi 124,055 Missouri 257,027 Montana 63,355 Nebraska 38,037 Nevada 74,995 New Hampshire 63,694 New Jersey 98,121 New Mexico 77,793 New York 176,683 North Carolina 323,580 North Dakota 31,490 Ohio 348,396 Oklahoma 164,245 Oregon 175,907 Pennsylvania 561,411 Puerto Rico 20,923 Rhode Island 17,778 South Carolina 192,306 South Dakota 43,725 Tennessee 328,112 Texas 756,770 Utah 422,644 Vermont 20,826 Virginia 258,004 Virgin Islands 690 Washington 278,314 West Virginia 92,488 Wisconsin 275,379 Wyoming 32,857

Click here to see every state ranked by gun sales.

