This Is the State That Sells the Most Guns

The FBI data is the best available record of U.S. gun sales, even though private sales of firearms, including those at gun shows, are exempted from background checks in some states. A 2015 survey conducted by the Joyce Foundation and the Fund for a Safer Future found that 50% of the respondents who had bought guns privately in the previous two years had not undergone checks.

The FBI publishes a monthly list of how many federal background checks are conducted on potential gun buyers as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies. Of the more than 400 million checks that have been done since November 1998, there have only been 4 million denials. Those who are excluded usually have criminal records.

Since 1999, the first full year for which the FBI collected data, gun sales have risen annually. In 1999, 9,183,123 sales were recorded. Last year, the figure reached 39,695,315, up from 28,369,750 in 2019. In addition, gun sales through the first 10 months of 2021 totaled 33,060676, compared to 32,132,349 in the same period last year.

While people who already own guns have been buying more, there is a new group of buyers. “New preliminary data from Northeastern University and the Harvard Injury Control Research Center,” according to the New York Times, “show that about a fifth of all Americans who bought guns last year were first-time gun owners.” The study also revealed that half of those new gun owners were women, a fifth were Black and a fifth were Hispanic.



Recent growing civil unrest may have prompted people to buy guns for personal and family protection, many social scientists have posited, although this remains a matter of debate. Another theory is that chaos brought on by the pandemic was a major cause.

NPR commented on another trend: “Most often, the first-timers are purchasing a semiautomatic handgun, outpacing the second-most-purchased firearm, shotguns, by 2 to 1, according to NSSF [National Shooting Sports Foundation].”

According to the FBI data, the state with the most gun sales through the first 10 months of this year was Illinois at more than 7.7 million. The state has only 4% of the U.S. population but accounted for 24% of gun sales for the period. In second place, Kentucky had about 3.1 million sales over the same period. That’s more than 8% of the guns sold nationwide, even though the state has only 1.3% of the population.

These are the gun sales for every state through the first 10 months of this year:

State / Territory Totals Alabama 779,922 Alaska 76,225 Arizona 476,845 Arkansas 235,715 California 1,238,099 Colorado 525,295 Connecticut 236,613 Delaware 57,573 District of Columbia 10,372 Florida 1,431,049 Georgia 681,330 Guam 3,752 Hawaii 14,677 Idaho 226,232 Illinois 7,733,188 Indiana 1,580,420 Iowa 227,300 Kansas 188,005 Kentucky 3,100,798 Louisiana 326,066 Maine 106,690 Mariana Islands 285 Maryland 225,899 Massachusetts 222,220 Michigan 819,879 Minnesota 803,169 Mississippi 257,229 Missouri 520,910 Montana 133,128 Nebraska 75,148 Nevada 159,771 New Hampshire 127,895 New Jersey 195,386 New Mexico 162,595 New York 389,307 North Carolina 657,667 North Dakota 67,723 Ohio 706,321 Oklahoma 336,257 Oregon 378,704 Pennsylvania 1,178,589 Puerto Rico 60,469 Rhode Island 32,438 South Carolina 406,492 South Dakota 89,130 Tennessee 793,338 Texas 1,643,592 Utah 1,004,197 Vermont 43,283 Virgin Islands 1,784 Virginia 537,675 Washington 611,387 West Virginia 180,696 Wisconsin 652,974 Wyoming 68,941

