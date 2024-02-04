40 Brands That Start With A PeskyMonkey / Getty Images

We all love brands. It is part of our culture and something that we have grown accustomed to over our lifetime. We shop these brands and enjoy what they have to offer. Moreover, they offer us something in the form of entertainment or even sustenance. They have also been around for a long time, and we have enjoyed them for the majority of our lives.

As we look at brands that start with A, we take a closer look at how they are and also the value they bring to our lives. We also examine what they are and give tiny tidbits on the branding and success they have achieved.

We will look at 40 brands that start with A while separating them into five categories to showcase their individual traits and look at what they have accomplished. Come with us as we look at brands that start with A.

Category 1: Car Companies

1. Acura

Sedans and SUVs are the signature vehicles you will see when you buy an Acura. It is not hard to obsess over the amazing innovative cars that Acura crafts while also admiring the craftsmanship of the vehicles. Acura is one of the more popular brands that start with A.

2. Abarth

If you want a brand that makes a cool racing car, then Abarth is the best selection. This company has been creating racing cars since 1949. The brand continues to be one of the more hip brands and produces numerous fleets every year.

3. Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo is a car from Italy that originated over 100 years ago. It has not lost its style. In fact, it has gotten cooler. Since then, it has become a wonderful car brand that many people have enjoyed as the years have gone by. You would not have trouble finding the car near your home as many cities carry these vehicles. It is a classic brand that many car lovers would enjoy and one of the oldest brands that start with A.

4. Alpine

Alpine is another sports racing car brand. The creativity and innovation of the brand have led to some unique designs and some of the best-looking cars on the planet.

5. Aston Martin

It is the ultimate British-born car that is expensive and fast. You would feel more alive than you have ever felt driving the Aston Martin. It propels forward with amazing speed. Moreover, it is the type of car that famous fictional British agent James Bond would drive. It is one of the spiciest car brands that start with A.

6. Audi

Audi is a car brand from Germany with a lot of firepower and versatility. You can get an Audi in several different forms. The brand produces sedans, SUVs, and convertibles. Audi also has electric cars available. It is a great car that will get you where you need to go.

7. AVIS

AVIS is a rental agency that you may use if you need to get a car in a town you are visiting. They usually are near an airport and are great connections when it comes to getting temporary transportation. It is one of the most important brands that start with A.

Category 2: Clothing Stores and Cosmetics

1. A.S. 98 Products

A.S. 98 Products are all about shoes, handbags, and accessories. Their shoes are also handmade. It is an impressive product line and a brand that continues to make unique products that are appealing to the consumer.

2. Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of those hip lifestyle stores that will always chase the latest trend. There is always something new to check out at this store, with styles that blend trendy and stylish across the board. It is also one of the oldest clothing brands that starts with A and has been around since 1893.

3. Ace Works Boots

If you want work boots, Ace Works Boots is your best bet. You can find this brand of footwear on their website. Additionally, you can also find them if you go to your local Home Depot or Wal-Mart. Amazon also sells them. They are the best boot brand that starts with A.

4. Adidas

We all need shoes. Adidas is one of the more famous shoe brands out there. Kobe Bryant made the brand famous by appearing in numerous ads with their branding message. Additionally, many other famous sports athletes have appeared on their brand. There are many brands that start with A. Yet, Adidas is one of the true kings of shoe brands across the world.

5. Aeropostale

Casual apparel and accessories is what you get when you invest in the Aeropostale brand. The cool thing about this brand is that there are new designs all the time, and you can also get some good deals on certain items.

6. Allbirds

Allbirds goes for sustainable shoes and clothing. Shoes are the top priority. Mainly, Allbird crafts shoes of all kinds. You can find shoes for that special occasion. Likewise, you might need some running shoes. Allbirds has a product for that. It also has shoes for any weather and season.

7. American Eagle

American Eagle is a creative store that has its own trademark on each item of clothing it sells. It has been part of the American fabric since 1989, and you may find a store in a mall near your home. The brand has also been represented across pop culture over the past two decades, and is continually growing.

8. Anthropologie

Anthropologie sells all the latest in women’s clothing. It has become a great place for all the latest looks in women’s fashion. The brand is always generating something new, and there is always some new style for the season to check out.

9. Aquazzura

Aquazzura is the ultimate luxury footwear brand. You will find the most unique shoes you will ever see. These are the types of shoes you will wear to elegant parties and balls. You will also see Aquazzura brand shoes in movies and television. Their brand has been worn by Sarah Jessica Parker and also appeared in a James Bond movie.

10. Armani

You have probably heard of Armani. Their brand is all about the luxury suit. Often, people will say they need an Armani suit. But suits are only some of the items this brand creates. The brand has fashion items of all kinds and is constantly churning out new material. It is one of the most famous clothing brands that start with A.

11. Asics

Asics is not as popular as Adidas. Yet, it is a growing brand that continues to make strong running shoes to promote a healthy lifestyle that tailors to those who want to keep themselves in the best shape. There are always new shoes to unpack, and the brand continues to grow daily as it makes more exercise shoes for all people.

12. ASOS

ASOS is an online store that has created over 850 brands for men and women. The brand and store plan is simple, with selections for men and women. It has grown worldwide and also has been spotted at Nordstrom. It is one of the fastest-growing clothing brands that start with A.

13. Aveda

Aveda is all about the Earth. Specifically, their product and brand are born from pure plant essences. This means that everything they create comes from natural resources. They are one of the more elite brands that start with A.

14. Avon

Avon has been around for years. It is one of the most well-known cosmetic brands in the world and something that people often sell to make extra money. Avon provides makeup and other beauty products. It also has products for the bath. Avon has a catalog that outlines what it provides monthly. It is a brand that starts with A and has been changing with the times and evolving over the years.

Category 3: Food Brands

1. A&W

There is nothing like a delicious, savory root beer. The froth that comes from the drink as it touches your mouth is amazing. A&W has been providing that feeling for over 100 years. It is a very recognizable brand that everyone knows based on their root beer. It is the most famous root beer brand that starts with A.

2. Absolut Vodka

Absolut Vodka is a beautiful brand that has so much vodka to choose from. The Absolut brand is all about choices. You can even have vodka in different flavors. It is a unique liquor brand that gives you so many selections to choose from. It is one of the most exceptional brands that start with A.

3. Aquafina

Aquafina is one of the best brands you can choose if you want fresh and pure water. This purified water brand is just the thing you need for that next hike or tennis match you are playing with your friends. Aquafina has helped hydrate people for the last 40 years.

4. Aunt Jemima

Nothing goes better on pancakes than maple syrup. You can put it on waffles too. You probably will add some Aunt Jemima. It is a maple syrup with a long history and one you can find at any grocery store. It is a brand that has undergone some changes, specifically the logo. Despite any controversy, the brand continues to thrive and remains a popular breakfast item.

Category 4: Insurance Companies

1. AAA

When your car gets stuck, you probably will call AAA to help you out of the jam. AAA also has an insurance plan. They offer health insurance, home insurance, and auto insurance. You can also get life insurance from AAA. It is probably one of the most well-known car service brands. It is also a brand that continues to provide great services in 2024.

2. Aetna

Aetna is a brand that you probably hear about when your work is picking a health insurance plan. They also offer dental and vision. It is relatively old. The brand and company have traced its origins to the 1800s.

3. AIG

AIG is a company and a brand that has grown a lot over the years. The brand has offered numerous insurance solutions for its consumers. It is a brand that starts with A that is continually expanding.

4. Allstate

Allstate tells you that you’re in good hands. That has become the foundation of their brand. Their goal is to show the customer that they will always be taken care of, regardless of the circumstances. The Allstate brand has been around for nearly 100 years and continues to be one of the stronger insurance options.

5. Alflac

Aflac is all about the supplemental insurance. You have probably seen the commercials with the duck that constantly repeats the name of the brand. It combines a healthy mix of comedy with assertiveness to show how the brand is willing to go to great heights for you. It is one of the identifiable car insurance brands that start with A

Category 5: Technology Brands

1. Abbott Laboratories

This is the one brand you will see on this list that specializes in medical devices. Specifically, the brand has created devices that give therapeutic solutions to issues related to cardiovascular issues and diabetes. Abbott Laboratories also produces other devices that help with nutrition. It is another brand that starts with A that does a lot to help offer solutions to some of lifes’ problems.

2. Acer

Acer has been a popular and affordable brand that has been around for about 30 years. You can purchase a laptop or a Chromebook with their brand at any Best Buy or Target store. You can even search them on Amazon and pick from their specialized section. It is an option if you are looking for a dependable option that won’t cost you the entire bank.

3. Adobe

Adobe is a software company and a brand. You can use it to sign documents for that new job. You can use it to crop pictures. Yes, you can even use it to read books. The brand has evolved so much since its inception. It also has crafted sister components like Adobe Premier Pro, which has become one of the largest video editing softwares in the world. Adobe continues to be one of the stronger brands in the digital world and 33 million people enjoy its services.

4. Airbus

Airbus is a brand that is soaring to new heights. It is a brand with three different color variants. The brand has been spotted on airplanes, helicopters, and defence vehicles. It is also on space stations and cybersecurity networks. It is a powerful brand that is constantly growing daily.

5. Amazon

You probably buy from them all the time. They are a company but also a brand with a lot of power. Authors can put their books on their site. The Amazon brand is powerful and can generate a lot of sway. It also has done a lot to cut the market in half in terms of pricing. You will find many items that are cheaper because of the Amazon brand. It is the most famous brand that starts with A because of its sheer power.

6. Android

Android is both a phone and a brand. In many ways, it is the anti-establishment brand. It is the anti-iPhone. But the brand does many of the same things that Apple does. In fact, the Android brand is constantly changing and evolving over time to keep up with Apple and stay up-to-date with the needs of its customers.

7. AOL

AOL is the first internet provider that everyone knows. It is a brand that has stood the test of time and still exists under the umbrella of Yahoo. It is probably the most-recognized internet brand of all time, second only to Google.

8. Apple

You likely have one of their famous iPhones (if you are not an Android user). Apple runs the world on its iPhones and computer products. You cannot forget about the iPads. If you were to pick a company that did the best job at branding, Apple would probably be at the top of the list. It’s true. You would have a hard time finding anyone that does not know who they are. Their brand name is recognizable in every country across the world. Their reach and pull on the globe is incredible, and they continue to be one of the largest brands in the world.

9. AT&T

AT&T has survived for over a century because of good branding and products. It has the branding down, and people continue to purchase their products. The logo is recognizable. Additionally, they are very profitable. The AT&T brand is one of the oldest and most successful in the country.

10. ATARI

Pac-Man came from the ATARI. Their branding of this character, along with other notable characters and games, is a foundation of the ATARI brand. It is not the most popular brand in the gaming universe. Yet, it also has provided such a legacy that people still play ATARI games to this day. You will often find a Pac-Man game in your local arcade. ATARI is a classic brand that starts with A.

