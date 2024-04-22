These Cities Have the Highest Murder Rates in America

For much of the last four decades, rates of deadly violence have been trending downward in the United States. Between the early 1990s and the mid-2010s, the U.S. murder rate fell by more than 50% — from a multi-decade high of nearly 10 homicides for every 100,000 people in 1991, down to just 4.4 per 100,000 in 2014. But more recent FBI crime data suggests that the sustained period of improvement has come to an end.
The U.S. homicide rate rose in five of the last eight years — including 2020, when the number of murders spiked by an unprecedented 30%. Climbing again the following year, the national homicide rate hit its highest level in a quarter century in 2021, at 6.8 murders per 100,000 people.
As of 2022, the latest year of available data, there were 6.3 murders for every 100,000 people nationwide — below the highs reported in much of the 1980s and 1990s, but well above more recent annual rates. Homicide data at the local level shows that historically high rates of deadly violence are being driven by certain U.S. cities, places where murder rates are many times higher than they are nationwide.
Using data compiled by the nonprofit organization Murder Accountability Project 24/7 Wall St. identified the American cities with the highest murder rates. Murder rates were calculated by aggregating the number of reported murders at the county level to the metro area level, and adjusting for population with data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. All data is for 2022.
Among the 50 metro areas on this list, homicide rates range from 10.2 per 100,000 people, to 28.8 per 100,000. These metro areas include several in the Midwest and West, as well as one in the Northeast — though most are concentrated in the South. (Here is a look at the most dangerous towns in America.)
Experts attribute the recent surge in homicides nationwide to widespread turmoil in 2020 — including the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout stemming from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. At the local level, however, explanations for high rates of deadly violence can vary.
Still, in many cities on this list, high homicide rates correlate with other key socio-economic measures. Multiple studies have shown that lower income, less privileged communities typically experience higher levels of violent crime, including homicide. In 35 of the 50 U.S. metro areas with the highest rates of deadly violence, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 12.6% national poverty rate. (Here is a look at the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in every state.)
These are the U.S. cities with the highest murder rates.
50. Goldsboro, NC
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.2 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 12
- Poverty rate, 2022: 18.9%
- Metro area population: 117,286
49. Corpus Christi, TX
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.4 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 44
- Poverty rate, 2022: 17.2%
- Metro area population: 421,628
48. Hanford-Corcoran, CA
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 16
- Poverty rate, 2022: 18.8%
- Metro area population: 152,981
47. Fairbanks, AK
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 10
- Poverty rate, 2022: 7.1%
- Metro area population: 95,356
46. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 655
- Poverty rate, 2022: 11.4%
- Metro area population: 6,241,164
45. Kansas City, MO-KS
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 232
- Poverty rate, 2022: 10.7%
- Metro area population: 2,209,152
44. Decatur, AL
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 17
- Poverty rate, 2022: 13.3%
- Metro area population: 157,425
43. Evansville, IN-KY
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 34
- Poverty rate, 2022: 14.3%
- Metro area population: 314,038
42. Monroe, LA
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 22
- Poverty rate, 2022: 24.9%
- Metro area population: 202,869
41. Albany, GA
- Murder rate in 2022: 10.9 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 16
- Poverty rate, 2022: 26.2%
- Metro area population: 146,387
40. Bakersfield, CA
- Murder rate in 2022: 11.0 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 101
- Poverty rate, 2022: 17.9%
- Metro area population: 916,108
39. Sumter, SC
- Murder rate in 2022: 11.1 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 15
- Poverty rate, 2022: 12.4%
- Metro area population: 134,925
38. Greenville, NC
- Murder rate in 2022: 11.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 20
- Poverty rate, 2022: 20.1%
- Metro area population: 173,542
37. St. Louis, MO-IL
- Murder rate in 2022: 11.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 323
- Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0%
- Metro area population: 2,799,828
36. Richmond, VA
- Murder rate in 2022: 11.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 155
- Poverty rate, 2022: 10.7%
- Metro area population: 1,341,227
35. Baton Rouge, LA
- Murder rate in 2022: 11.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 101
- Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7%
- Metro area population: 873,060
34. Merced, CA
- Murder rate in 2022: 12.1 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 35
- Poverty rate, 2022: 19.3%
- Metro area population: 290,014
33. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
- Murder rate in 2022: 12.2 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 261
- Poverty rate, 2022: 10.8%
- Metro area population: 2,142,193
32. Valdosta, GA
- Murder rate in 2022: 12.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 19
- Poverty rate, 2022: 17.0%
- Metro area population: 151,408
31. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Murder rate in 2022: 12.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 357
- Poverty rate, 2022: 10.1%
- Metro area population: 2,835,672
30. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
- Murder rate in 2022: 12.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 162
- Poverty rate, 2022: 12.1%
- Metro area population: 1,285,426
29. Flint, MI
- Murder rate in 2022: 12.7 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 51
- Poverty rate, 2022: 16.4%
- Metro area population: 401,983
28. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Murder rate in 2022: 12.7 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 230
- Poverty rate, 2022: 11.8%
- Metro area population: 1,808,102
27. Anchorage, AK
- Murder rate in 2022: 13.2 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 53
- Poverty rate, 2022: 10.9%
- Metro area population: 400,470
26. Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Murder rate in 2022: 13.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 27
- Poverty rate, 2022: 16.0%
- Metro area population: 200,656
25. Mobile, AL
- Murder rate in 2022: 13.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 58
- Poverty rate, 2022: 18.7%
- Metro area population: 428,780
24. Dothan, AL
- Murder rate in 2022: 13.8 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 21
- Poverty rate, 2022: 16.8%
- Metro area population: 152,517
23. Yuma, AZ
- Murder rate in 2022: 14.0 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 29
- Poverty rate, 2022: 13.2%
- Metro area population: 207,842
22. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Murder rate in 2022: 14.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 56
- Poverty rate, 2022: 19.1%
- Metro area population: 385,154
21. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Murder rate in 2022: 14.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 227
- Poverty rate, 2022: 12.4%
- Metro area population: 1,559,792
20. Springfield, IL
- Murder rate in 2022: 14.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 30
- Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0%
- Metro area population: 205,513
19. Jacksonville, FL
- Murder rate in 2022: 15.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 262
- Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0%
- Metro area population: 1,675,668
18. Lawrence, KS
- Murder rate in 2022: 15.8 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 19
- Poverty rate, 2022: 16.4%
- Metro area population: 119,964
17. Saginaw, MI
- Murder rate in 2022: 15.9 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 30
- Poverty rate, 2022: 18.4%
- Metro area population: 188,330
16. Albuquerque, NM
- Murder rate in 2022: 16.1 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 149
- Poverty rate, 2022: 14.1%
- Metro area population: 923,925
15. Muncie, IN
- Murder rate in 2022: 17.0 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 19
- Poverty rate, 2022: 18.8%
- Metro area population: 112,031
14. Lawton, OK
- Murder rate in 2022: 17.2 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 22
- Poverty rate, 2022: 15.5%
- Metro area population: 128,081
13. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
- Murder rate in 2022: 17.3 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 131
- Poverty rate, 2022: 15.8%
- Metro area population: 757,945
12. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Murder rate in 2022: 18.1 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 202
- Poverty rate, 2022: 13.9%
- Metro area population: 1,116,857
11. Rocky Mount, NC
- Murder rate in 2022: 18.7 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 27
- Poverty rate, 2022: 14.2%
- Metro area population: 144,090
10. Pueblo, CO
- Murder rate in 2022: 19.5 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 33
- Poverty rate, 2022: 14.8%
- Metro area population: 169,544
9. Alexandria, LA
- Murder rate in 2022: 20.1 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 30
- Poverty rate, 2022: 17.8%
- Metro area population: 149,189
8. Decatur, IL
- Murder rate in 2022: 20.7 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 21
- Poverty rate, 2022: 14.0%
- Metro area population: 101,483
7. Santa Fe, NM
- Murder rate in 2022: 21.2 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 33
- Poverty rate, 2022: 11.8%
- Metro area population: 155,664
6. Jackson, MS
- Murder rate in 2022: 23.8 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 138
- Poverty rate, 2022: 16.9%
- Metro area population: 580,661
5. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
- Murder rate in 2022: 24.0 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 319
- Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7%
- Metro area population: 1,330,954
4. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Murder rate in 2022: 27.2 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 339
- Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7%
- Metro area population: 1,246,176
3. Pine Bluff, AR
- Murder rate in 2022: 28.4 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 24
- Poverty rate, 2022: 19.5%
- Metro area population: 84,460
2. Florence, SC
- Murder rate in 2022: 28.6 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 57
- Poverty rate, 2022: 21.1%
- Metro area population: 199,119
1. Macon, GA
- Murder rate in 2022: 28.8 homicides per 100,000 people
- Total murders in 2022: 68
- Poverty rate, 2022: 20.1%
- Metro area population: 235,805
