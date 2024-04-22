These Cities Have the Highest Murder Rates in America Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

For much of the last four decades, rates of deadly violence have been trending downward in the United States. Between the early 1990s and the mid-2010s, the U.S. murder rate fell by more than 50% — from a multi-decade high of nearly 10 homicides for every 100,000 people in 1991, down to just 4.4 per 100,000 in 2014. But more recent FBI crime data suggests that the sustained period of improvement has come to an end.

The U.S. homicide rate rose in five of the last eight years — including 2020, when the number of murders spiked by an unprecedented 30%. Climbing again the following year, the national homicide rate hit its highest level in a quarter century in 2021, at 6.8 murders per 100,000 people.

As of 2022, the latest year of available data, there were 6.3 murders for every 100,000 people nationwide — below the highs reported in much of the 1980s and 1990s, but well above more recent annual rates. Homicide data at the local level shows that historically high rates of deadly violence are being driven by certain U.S. cities, places where murder rates are many times higher than they are nationwide.

Using data compiled by the nonprofit organization Murder Accountability Project 24/7 Wall St. identified the American cities with the highest murder rates. Murder rates were calculated by aggregating the number of reported murders at the county level to the metro area level, and adjusting for population with data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. All data is for 2022.

Among the 50 metro areas on this list, homicide rates range from 10.2 per 100,000 people, to 28.8 per 100,000. These metro areas include several in the Midwest and West, as well as one in the Northeast — though most are concentrated in the South. (Here is a look at the most dangerous towns in America.)

Experts attribute the recent surge in homicides nationwide to widespread turmoil in 2020 — including the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout stemming from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. At the local level, however, explanations for high rates of deadly violence can vary.

Still, in many cities on this list, high homicide rates correlate with other key socio-economic measures. Multiple studies have shown that lower income, less privileged communities typically experience higher levels of violent crime, including homicide. In 35 of the 50 U.S. metro areas with the highest rates of deadly violence, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 12.6% national poverty rate. (Here is a look at the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in every state.)

These are the U.S. cities with the highest murder rates.

50. Goldsboro, NC

Murder rate in 2022: 10.2 homicides per 100,000 people

10.2 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 12

12 Poverty rate, 2022: 18.9%

18.9% Metro area population: 117,286

49. Corpus Christi, TX

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.4 homicides per 100,000 people

10.4 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 44

44 Poverty rate, 2022: 17.2%

17.2% Metro area population: 421,628

48. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people

10.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 16

16 Poverty rate, 2022: 18.8%

18.8% Metro area population: 152,981

47. Fairbanks, AK

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people

10.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 10

10 Poverty rate, 2022: 7.1%

7.1% Metro area population: 95,356

46. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people

10.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 655

655 Poverty rate, 2022: 11.4%

11.4% Metro area population: 6,241,164

45. Kansas City, MO-KS

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.5 homicides per 100,000 people

10.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 232

232 Poverty rate, 2022: 10.7%

10.7% Metro area population: 2,209,152

44. Decatur, AL

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people

10.8 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 17

17 Poverty rate, 2022: 13.3%

13.3% Metro area population: 157,425

43. Evansville, IN-KY

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people

10.8 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 34

34 Poverty rate, 2022: 14.3%

14.3% Metro area population: 314,038

42. Monroe, LA

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people

10.8 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 22

22 Poverty rate, 2022: 24.9%

24.9% Metro area population: 202,869

41. Albany, GA

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 10.9 homicides per 100,000 people

10.9 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 16

16 Poverty rate, 2022: 26.2%

26.2% Metro area population: 146,387

40. Bakersfield, CA

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 11.0 homicides per 100,000 people

11.0 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 101

101 Poverty rate, 2022: 17.9%

17.9% Metro area population: 916,108

39. Sumter, SC

Source: makasana / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 11.1 homicides per 100,000 people

11.1 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 15

15 Poverty rate, 2022: 12.4%

12.4% Metro area population: 134,925

38. Greenville, NC

Source: CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 11.5 homicides per 100,000 people

11.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 20

20 Poverty rate, 2022: 20.1%

20.1% Metro area population: 173,542

37. St. Louis, MO-IL

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 11.5 homicides per 100,000 people

11.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 323

323 Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0%

11.0% Metro area population: 2,799,828

36. Richmond, VA

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 11.6 homicides per 100,000 people

11.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 155

155 Poverty rate, 2022: 10.7%

10.7% Metro area population: 1,341,227

35. Baton Rouge, LA

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 11.6 homicides per 100,000 people

11.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 101

101 Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7%

15.7% Metro area population: 873,060

34. Merced, CA

Source: diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 12.1 homicides per 100,000 people

12.1 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 35

35 Poverty rate, 2022: 19.3%

19.3% Metro area population: 290,014

33. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 12.2 homicides per 100,000 people

12.2 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 261

261 Poverty rate, 2022: 10.8%

10.8% Metro area population: 2,142,193

32. Valdosta, GA

Source: Janabi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 12.5 homicides per 100,000 people

12.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 19

19 Poverty rate, 2022: 17.0%

17.0% Metro area population: 151,408

31. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 12.6 homicides per 100,000 people

12.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 357

357 Poverty rate, 2022: 10.1%

10.1% Metro area population: 2,835,672

30. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

Murder rate in 2022: 12.6 homicides per 100,000 people

12.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 162

162 Poverty rate, 2022: 12.1%

12.1% Metro area population: 1,285,426

29. Flint, MI

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 12.7 homicides per 100,000 people

12.7 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 51

51 Poverty rate, 2022: 16.4%

16.4% Metro area population: 401,983

28. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Murder rate in 2022: 12.7 homicides per 100,000 people

12.7 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 230

230 Poverty rate, 2022: 11.8%

11.8% Metro area population: 1,808,102

27. Anchorage, AK

Source: John Pennell / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 13.2 homicides per 100,000 people

13.2 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 53

53 Poverty rate, 2022: 10.9%

10.9% Metro area population: 400,470

26. Houma-Thibodaux, LA

Murder rate in 2022: 13.5 homicides per 100,000 people

13.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 27

27 Poverty rate, 2022: 16.0%

16.0% Metro area population: 200,656

25. Mobile, AL

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 13.5 homicides per 100,000 people

13.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 58

58 Poverty rate, 2022: 18.7%

18.7% Metro area population: 428,780

24. Dothan, AL

Source: Jens_Lambert_Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 13.8 homicides per 100,000 people

13.8 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 21

21 Poverty rate, 2022: 16.8%

16.8% Metro area population: 152,517

23. Yuma, AZ

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 14.0 homicides per 100,000 people

14.0 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 29

29 Poverty rate, 2022: 13.2%

13.2% Metro area population: 207,842

22. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 14.5 homicides per 100,000 people

14.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 56

56 Poverty rate, 2022: 19.1%

19.1% Metro area population: 385,154

21. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 14.6 homicides per 100,000 people

14.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 227

227 Poverty rate, 2022: 12.4%

12.4% Metro area population: 1,559,792

20. Springfield, IL

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 14.6 homicides per 100,000 people

14.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 30

30 Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0%

11.0% Metro area population: 205,513

19. Jacksonville, FL

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 15.6 homicides per 100,000 people

15.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 262

262 Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0%

11.0% Metro area population: 1,675,668

18. Lawrence, KS

Source: BergmannD / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 15.8 homicides per 100,000 people

15.8 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 19

19 Poverty rate, 2022: 16.4%

16.4% Metro area population: 119,964

17. Saginaw, MI

Source: ehrlif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 15.9 homicides per 100,000 people

15.9 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 30

30 Poverty rate, 2022: 18.4%

18.4% Metro area population: 188,330

16. Albuquerque, NM

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 16.1 homicides per 100,000 people

16.1 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 149

149 Poverty rate, 2022: 14.1%

14.1% Metro area population: 923,925

15. Muncie, IN

Source: Nicholas Klein / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 17.0 homicides per 100,000 people

17.0 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 19

19 Poverty rate, 2022: 18.8%

18.8% Metro area population: 112,031

14. Lawton, OK

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 17.2 homicides per 100,000 people

17.2 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 22

22 Poverty rate, 2022: 15.5%

15.5% Metro area population: 128,081

13. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 17.3 homicides per 100,000 people

17.3 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 131

131 Poverty rate, 2022: 15.8%

15.8% Metro area population: 757,945

12. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 18.1 homicides per 100,000 people

18.1 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 202

202 Poverty rate, 2022: 13.9%

13.9% Metro area population: 1,116,857

11. Rocky Mount, NC

Murder rate in 2022: 18.7 homicides per 100,000 people

18.7 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 27

27 Poverty rate, 2022: 14.2%

14.2% Metro area population: 144,090

10. Pueblo, CO

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 19.5 homicides per 100,000 people

19.5 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 33

33 Poverty rate, 2022: 14.8%

14.8% Metro area population: 169,544

9. Alexandria, LA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 20.1 homicides per 100,000 people

20.1 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 30

30 Poverty rate, 2022: 17.8%

17.8% Metro area population: 149,189

8. Decatur, IL

Source: Westhoff / E+ via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 20.7 homicides per 100,000 people

20.7 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 21

21 Poverty rate, 2022: 14.0%

14.0% Metro area population: 101,483

7. Santa Fe, NM

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 21.2 homicides per 100,000 people

21.2 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 33

33 Poverty rate, 2022: 11.8%

11.8% Metro area population: 155,664

6. Jackson, MS

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 23.8 homicides per 100,000 people

23.8 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 138

138 Poverty rate, 2022: 16.9%

16.9% Metro area population: 580,661

5. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Source: mobili / Flickr

Murder rate in 2022: 24.0 homicides per 100,000 people

24.0 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 319

319 Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7%

15.7% Metro area population: 1,330,954

4. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 27.2 homicides per 100,000 people

27.2 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 339

339 Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7%

15.7% Metro area population: 1,246,176

3. Pine Bluff, AR

Source: Roland Klose / Wikimedia Commons

Murder rate in 2022: 28.4 homicides per 100,000 people

28.4 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 24

24 Poverty rate, 2022: 19.5%

19.5% Metro area population: 84,460

2. Florence, SC

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 28.6 homicides per 100,000 people

28.6 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 57

57 Poverty rate, 2022: 21.1%

21.1% Metro area population: 199,119

1. Macon, GA

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Murder rate in 2022: 28.8 homicides per 100,000 people

28.8 homicides per 100,000 people Total murders in 2022: 68

68 Poverty rate, 2022: 20.1%

20.1% Metro area population: 235,805

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored) Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the

advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Take the retirement quiz right here.