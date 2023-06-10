Council Approves $350 One-Time Tax Rebate From Honolulu

Honolulu residents may soon get a one-time tax rebate of $350 now that the City Council has unanimously approved the city’s $3.41 billion operating budget. Specifically, this one-time tax rebate from Honolulu is for owner-occupant property owners. It is estimated that more than 150,000 homeowners could qualify for this one-time tax rebate from Honolulu.
One-Time Tax Rebate From Honolulu: Who Will Get It?
On Wednesday night, the Honolulu Council unanimously approved the $3.4 billion budget, which includes a $54 million tax break for owner-occupant property owners. The $350 one-time tax rebate from Honolulu could go to as many as 152,000 homeowners.
Initially, the plan was to send a one-time rebate of $300, but the Council unanimously approved the bill to raise the rebate by $50. The tax rebate from Honolulu is estimated to cost the city about $53.2 million. This tax rebate is actually a discount off the tax bill.
In Honolulu, the residential property tax rate is $3.50 per $1,000 of a home’s value. Thus, the one-time rebate of $350 reflects a drop in homes’ appraisal values by $100,000. If the appraisal doesn’t go up $100,000, the homeowner will owe less than last year.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted that the plan to offer a flat rebate, irrespective of the value of properties, will benefit owners of lower-value homes. Mayor Blangiardi believes that sending a one-time rebate is the best way to address the jump in home values and tax bills last year.
Homeowners with an owner-occupant exemption don’t need to take any action to get the one-time tax rebate from Honolulu. The rebate amount will be automatically deducted from their tax bill.
Many believe the one-time tax rebate of $350 is just a start, and the authorities are planning more relief measures. City Budget and Finance Director Andrew Kawano noted that the administration is considering many proposals, including reducing taxes on long-term rentals, reducing taxes for lower-income homeowners and more.
Other Budgets That The Council Approved
Apart from the Honolulu tax rebate, the $3.41 billion operating budget includes $43 million more toward bolstering the city’s police force, $35 million to offer services to aid the homeless (from the original $15 million proposed by the mayor) and $170 million for developing future affordable housing sites.
Along with the operating budget, the City Council also approved a $1.34 billion capital improvement plan for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts next month. The capital improvement plan covers the city’s sanitation projects, affordable-housing programs and the city’s rail system.
The Council also approved the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s operating budget for the next fiscal year. The approved budget of $108.9 million is $14.5 million more than the current budget of $94.5 million.
The approved budget of $108.9 million includes $103.5 million for debt service, $1.5 million for other city charges and the balance for salaries and current expenses.
This article originally appeared on ValueWalk
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.