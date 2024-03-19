Public universities tend to be cheaper than private nonprofit schools because they rely on federal, state, and local funding while privately-funded colleges rely on tuition and donors. Often, public colleges also have a wider array of program offerings. What’s more, in-state students pay much less than out-of-state students. Still, many public universities are far from cheap.
To determine the most expensive public college in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year of data available. Only public schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.
The average net price of the schools on the list ranges from $10,852 at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas to $29,425 at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Despite the wide range, except for the six states where the most expensive university is public, the difference in the average net price between the most expensive private college in the state and the most expensive public college is $15,000 or more. (Also see: The Most Expensive College In Each State.)
Similarly, the most expensive public schools on the list tend to be far larger than their respective most expensive private schools, with an average of 11,000 more undergraduate enrollment. Many of the schools on the list are state universities.
Alabama: Auburn University
- Location: Auburn
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $25,271 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,579 (30% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 44%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 25,379; Total: 31,764
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Alaska: University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA)
- Location: Anchorage
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $15,609 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,063 (20% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 65%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 9,925; Total: 10,464
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Arizona: Northern Arizona University (NAU)
- Location: Flagstaff
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $17,115 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,397 (40% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 23,204; Total: 28,086
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Arkansas: Henderson State University
- Location: Arkadelphia
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $17,656 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,321 (45% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 71%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,807; Total: 2,519
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
California: University of California-Berkeley (UC Berkeley)
- Location: Berkeley
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $19,257 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,238 (21% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 11%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 32,479; Total: 45,307
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Colorado: Colorado School of Mines (Mines)
- Location: Golden
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $29,425 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,866 (40% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 58%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 5,714; Total: 7,403
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Connecticut: University of Connecticut
- Location: Storrs
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $23,985 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,108 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 55%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 18,983; Total: 27,003
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Delaware: University of Delaware (UD)
- Location: Newark
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $18,044 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,580 (57% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 74%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 19,482; Total: 24,039
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
District of Columbia: University of the District of Columbia
- Location: Washington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $15,021 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $5,462 (19% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 100%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 3,057; Total: 3,577
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Florida: Florida State University (Florida State|F.S.U.)
- Location: Tallahassee
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $14,003 — among the 1,001-1,500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,953 (23% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 25%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 32,936; Total: 44,161
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Georgia: Georgia College & State University (Georgia College)
- Location: Milledgeville
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $20,301 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,446 (37% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 5,265; Total: 6,315
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Hawaii: University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo / UHH)
- Location: Hilo
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $13,867 — among the 1,001-1,500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,022 (40% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 84%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,593; Total: 2,977
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Idaho: Boise State University (Boise State)
- Location: Boise
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $17,724 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,335 (37% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 84%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 22,922; Total: 26,115
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Illinois: Illinois State University
- Location: Normal
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $20,551 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,247 (49% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 18,055; Total: 20,683
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Indiana: Indiana University-Bloomington (IUB | IU Bloomington)
- Location: Bloomington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $16,234 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,757 (34% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 82%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 35,660; Total: 47,005
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Iowa: University of Iowa (Iowa)
- Location: Iowa City
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $19,587 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,853 (46% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 21,973; Total: 30,015
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Kansas: University of Kansas (Kansas University | KU | Kansas Jayhawks )
- Location: Lawrence
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $18,950 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,880 (43% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 19,241; Total: 26,708
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Kentucky: University of Louisville
- Location: Louisville
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $19,327 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,490 (40% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 82%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 15,921; Total: 22,017
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Louisiana: Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College (Louisiana State University|LSU)
- Location: Baton Rouge
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $21,296 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,404 (32% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 30,952; Total: 37,348
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Maine: University of Maine
- Location: Orono
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $17,617 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,927 (60% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 94%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 9,774; Total: 12,231
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Maryland: St. Mary’s College of Maryland (St. Mary’s or SMCM)
- Location: St. Mary’s City
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $20,714 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,459 (46% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 77%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,497; Total: 1,520
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Massachusetts: Massachusetts College of Art and Design
- Location: Boston
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $23,737 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,039 (64% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,833; Total: 1,939
- Most popular field of study: Education
Michigan: Michigan State University (MSU|Spartans|MI State University)
- Location: East Lansing
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $22,803 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,138 (37% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 39,201; Total: 50,023
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Minnesota: Metropolitan State University
- Location: Saint Paul
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $19,347 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $4,941 (23% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 82%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 5,488; Total: 6,294
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Mississippi: Mississippi State University
- Location: Mississippi State
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $15,364 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,253 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 75%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 18,305; Total: 22,649
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Missouri: University of Missouri-Columbia
- Location: Columbia
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $19,889 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,167 (41% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 23,745; Total: 31,304
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Montana: Montana State University (MSU)
- Location: Bozeman
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $17,250 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,375 (38% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 14,625; Total: 16,681
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Nebraska: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Location: Lincoln
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $16,805 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,553 (40% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 19,189; Total: 23,805
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Nevada: University of Nevada-Reno
- Location: Reno
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $16,670 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,624 (32% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 16,973; Total: 20,945
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
New Hampshire: University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
- Location: Durham
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $24,507 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,862 (58% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 87%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 11,512; Total: 13,953
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
New Jersey: The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
- Location: Ewing
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $22,273 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,030 (50% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 64%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 7,039; Total: 7,629
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
New Mexico: New Mexico Highlands University
- Location: Las Vegas
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $10,852 — among the 1,001-1,500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $4,527 (72% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 100%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,625; Total: 2,677
- Most popular field of study: Education
New York: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF)
- Location: Syracuse
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $20,928 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,196 (53% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 70%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,621; Total: 1,976
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
North Carolina: University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW|UNC Wilmington|)
- Location: Wilmington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $18,709 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,040 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 69%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 14,294; Total: 17,843
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
North Dakota: University of North Dakota
- Location: Grand Forks
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $17,359 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,927 (59% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 9,928; Total: 13,876
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Ohio: Miami University-Oxford (Miami of Ohio)
- Location: Oxford
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $23,031 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,909 (42% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 16,864; Total: 19,107
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Oklahoma: University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus (Oklahoma University|OU)
- Location: Norman
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $22,601 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,429 (35% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 21,282; Total: 28,308
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Oregon: University of Oregon (UO)
- Location: Eugene
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $22,077 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,821 (36% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 19,565; Total: 23,163
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
- Location: University Park
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $26,747 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $13,414 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 55%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 41,745; Total: 50,028
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Rhode Island: University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Location: Kingston
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $20,695 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,356 (63% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 14,768; Total: 17,473
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
South Carolina: Clemson University
- Location: Clemson
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $24,577 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $11,748 (39% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 43%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 22,566; Total: 28,466
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
South Dakota: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (South Dakota Mines)
- Location: Rapid City
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $21,124 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,854 (55% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,163; Total: 2,492
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Tennessee: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
- Location: Knoxville
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $21,880 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,094 (32% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 68%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 27,039; Total: 33,805
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Texas: Texas A & M University-College Station (Texas A&M University)
- Location: College Station
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $20,375 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,518 (27% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 63%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 57,512; Total: 74,014
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Utah: Utah State University
- Location: Logan
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $14,577 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,445 (19% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 94%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 24,835; Total: 27,943
- Most popular field of study: Education
Vermont: University of Vermont (UVM)
- Location: Burlington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $21,849 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,995 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 60%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 11,898; Total: 14,088
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Virginia: William & Mary
- Location: Williamsburg
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $25,688 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,882 (26% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 33%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 6,797; Total: 9,654
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Washington: Western Washington University (Western Washington State College|Western Washington College of Education)
- Location: Bellingham
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $21,105 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,936 (36% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 93%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 13,801; Total: 14,747
- Most popular field of study: Education
West Virginia: West Liberty University
- Location: West Liberty
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $13,788 — among the 1,001-1,500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,971 (57% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 74%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,919; Total: 2,315
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)
- Location: Milwaukee
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $16,551 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,446 (49% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 18,348; Total: 22,676
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Wyoming: University of Wyoming (UW)
- Location: Laramie
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $12,819 — among the 1,001-1,500 most expensive
- Avg. amount of student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,184 (34% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 8,518; Total: 11,100
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
