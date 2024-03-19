Public universities tend to be cheaper than private nonprofit schools because they rely on federal, state, and local funding while privately-funded colleges rely on tuition and donors. Often, public colleges also have a wider array of program offerings. What’s more, in-state students pay much less than out-of-state students. Still, many public universities are far from cheap.

To determine the most expensive public college in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year of data available. Only public schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.

The average net price of the schools on the list ranges from $10,852 at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas to $29,425 at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Despite the wide range, except for the six states where the most expensive university is public, the difference in the average net price between the most expensive private college in the state and the most expensive public college is $15,000 or more. (Also see: The Most Expensive College In Each State.)

Similarly, the most expensive public schools on the list tend to be far larger than their respective most expensive private schools, with an average of 11,000 more undergraduate enrollment. Many of the schools on the list are state universities.